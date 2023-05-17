Former Clarke County High School standout Abby Peace continued her monster season and joined with two other local players to help WVU Potomac State capture the Region 20 softball ztitle last weekend.
Peace won all three games last weekend to improve to 22-0 on the season. She tossed a pair of one-hitters with 12 strikeouts in each as the Cantamounts won 8-0 against Hagerstown Community College and 9-0 against Chesapeake College. She homered twice and drove in three runs in the opener and had a double and two RBIs in the second game.
In the championship game, Peace allowed five hits and three runs with 11 strikeouts in a 12-3 triumph over Hagerstown. For the season, the freshman has a 1.11 ERA with 259 strikeouts and two saves. At the plate, she his hitting .358 with 18 homers and 60 RBIs.
Former James Wood High School standout Jenna Burkhamer had hits in each game as the designated player. Burkhamer went 2-3 and scored a pair of runs in the title game. She also went 1-2 with a walk in each of the first two games. For the season, the sophomore is hitting .333 with two homers, 28 runs, 19 RBIs and four stolen bases. As a pitcher, Burkhamer is 15-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 53 strikeouts.
Former Sherando standout Meghan Harris played right field last weekend. In her lone at-bat, she walked. For the season, the freshman is hitting .357 with one homer, 21 runs, 12 RBIs and two stolen bases.
Potomac State (41-3) has qualified for the NJCAA Division II World Series, which will start on Tuesday. The pairings for the event will be announced on Friday.
Baseball: Sherando 10, Liberty 0 (5)STEPHENS CITY — Cole Orr tossed a five-inning perfect game as Sherando advanced to the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals with shutout against Liberty.
The fourth-seeded Warriors (11-10) will play at No. 1 James Wood (17-2) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Orr struck out nine in his gem. He also had a walk-off single in the bottom of the fifth to cap a six-run outburst that ended the contest.
Sherando leaders: Neil Holborn 2-2, 3 RBIs; Orr 2-3, Dylan Frazier 2-3, RBI; Trey Williams 1-3, RBI, 2 steals.
Millbrook 8, Handley 2WINCHESTER — Cam Comins tossed four shutout innings as Millbrook ended Handley’s season in the Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinals.
The Pioneers (17-3) will host Kettle Run in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Comins allowed just one hit, while walking four and striking out seven. The Pioneers put up three runs in the second inning and three more in the fourth to take control of the contest.
Leaders: Millbrook: Tanner Barb 2-3 (triple), RBI; Carl Keenan 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; 2 walks; Micah George 1-4 2 RBIs; Hogan Newlin 1-1, run, walk; Colin Stephanites 2 walks, RBI. Handley: Landen Lewis 1-2, RBI, 2 walks; Kaplan Ambrose 1-3, run.
Girls’ soccer: Handley 8, Liberty 0WINCHESTER — Emeryce Worrell scored four goals as No. 2 Handley pounded No. 7 Liberty in the Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinals.
The Judges (13-4) will host third-seeded Kettle Run in the semifinals on Thursday.
Other Handley leaders: Mia Hudson 2 goals, 2 assists; Payton Craig 1 goal; Alivia Ricci 1 goal; Madison Hobson 1 assist; Stephanie Truban 1 assist.
Sherando 3, Millbrook 2STEPHENS CITY — Three different players scored for No. 4 Sherando as the Warriors edged fifth-seeded Millbrook on Tuesday.
Sherando will travel to top-seeded James Wood on Thursday.
Sherando leaders: Ella Sampsell 1 goal, Sienna Forrer 1 goal; Olivia Lee 1 goal; Maggie Tenney 1 assist, McKenna Hardy 1 assist; Anna Hill 1 assist.
Clarke County 11, East Rockingham 0ELKTON — Madison Toone had four goals and two assists as unbeaten Clarke County cruised past East Rockingham in Bull Run District action.
The Eagles improved to 14-0, 12-0.
Other Clarke County leaders: Leah Mitchell 2 goals; Tatiana Garcia 1 goal, 2 assists; Olivia Morise 1 goal; Ella O’Donnell 1 goal, 1 assist; Danyelle Franz 1 goal; Noelle Whalen 1 goal; Lily Suling 1 assist.
Boys’ soccer: Sherando 4, James Wood 1STEPHENS CITY — Second-seeded Sherando ended James Wood’s season behind two goals from Joe Burton in the Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinals on Tuesday.
The Warriors (8-7-2) will host No. 3 Kettle Run on Thursday.
Other Sherando leaders: Brody Purtell 1 goal, 1 assist; Owen Wade 1 goal, 1 assist; Jackson Hepner 1 assist; Jack Weisbrod 1 assist; Connor Sanders 6 saves.
Clarke County 8, East Rockingham 0BERRYVILLE — Chris LeBlanc had three goals and two assists as unbeaten Clarke County whipped East Rockingham in Bull Run District play on Tuesday.
Cal Beckett also netted three goals for the Eagles (14-0, 12-0).
Other Clarke County leaders: Wesley Beiler 1 goal, 1 assist; Charlie Frame 1 goal; Leo Morris 2 assists; Ben Fulmer 1 assist; Ian Waldner 1 assist.
Softball: Sherando 27, Handley 0STEPHENS CITY — Aubrey Weir and Santanna Puller combined for a perfect game as second-seeded Sherando scored 14 runs in the first inning on the way to eliminating Handley in the quarterfinals of the Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament.
The Warriors (14-7) will host third-seeded Fauquier on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Weir struck out five in three innings and Puller had four strikeouts in her two-inning stint against the Judges (1-20). Anna Borst, Madison Harris and Kendra Chunta combined for 15 RBIs in the contest.
Sherando leaders: Harris 3-3 (home run, double), 4 runs, 5 RBIs, 2 walks; Borst 3-4, 3 runs, 6 RBIs; Chunta 2-3, 4 RBIs; Kayla Grum 2-2 (double), 3 runs; Jaeda Long 1-1, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 walks; Puller 2-3 (2 doubles), 3 runs; Lily Wray 1-2, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Abby Vaidnais 1-2, 3 runs, 3 walks; Madalyn Cox 2 walks, 2 runs
Kettle Run 7, Millbrook 3NOKESVILLE — Fourth-seeded Kettle Run scored three times in the bottom of the third inning to erase a 2-1 Millbrook lead as the Cougars scored a victory on the Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinals.
The fifth-seeded Pioneers finished their season 6-14.
Millbrook leaders: Hailey Courtney 3-3, 2 RBIs; Grace Badnek 2-3; Allie Simmons 2-4, run; Emily Jeffries triple, run, RBI.
East Rockingham 7, Clarke Co. 6ELKTON — East Rockingham snapped a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with a Bull Run District triumph on Tuesday.
The Eagles were hurt by four errors, which led to four unearned runs.
Clarke County leaders: Autumn Bell 2-4 (2 doubles), run, RBI; Madison Edwards 1-2, 2 runs; 2 walks; Courtney Paskel 1-4, run, 2 RBIs; Campbell Paskel 1-3, run 2 RBIs; Anna Hornbaker 1-3, run, RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.