BERRYVILLE — Luke Lyman allowed one hit and two runs, walked four and struck out 11 over 6.1 innings as the Clarke County baseball team knocked off Mountain View 5-2 in Bull Run District action on Friday.
The Eagles (3-1, 2-1) scored twice in the third and fourth innings to push their lead to 5-0.
Clarke County leaders: Matt Sipe 2 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, stolen base; Cordell Broy 2 hits (double), 2 RBIs; Lyman 2 sacrifice flies.
Sherando 15, Warren County 0 (5)
STEPHENS CITY — Trey Williams smacked three hits, including a double, and drove in four runs as Sherando remained unbeaten with a romp against Warren County.
The Warriors (4-0) had six players rack up multiple hits as they combined for 14 total.
Sherando leaders: Ty Helmick 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Zach Symons 3 hits, 2 RBIs at plate; 2 IP, 1 hit, 1 walk on the mound; David English 2 hits (triple), 2 RBIs; Donovyn Willis 2 hits, 2 runs; Jamie Tinsman 3 runs; Neil Holborn 2 doubles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Gary Keats (W) 3 IP, 2 hits, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts.
Fauquier 10, Handley 0 (5)
WARRENTON — Fauquier's Damen Tapscott allowed one hit and struck out five in four innings to shut down Handley (1-2, 1-1) in Class 4 Northwestern District game that was stopped after five innings.
Griffin Hott's double in the first inning was the Judges' lone hit against the Falcons (4-1, 2-0).
Boys' soccer: Clarke Co. 9, Mtn. View 0
QUICKSBURG — Clarke County received goals from six different players as the unbeaten Eagles (2-0) rolled against Mountain View in Bull Run District action on Friday.
Clarke County leaders: Menes Ayjeman 2 goals, 3 assists; Oakley Staples 1 goal, 2 assists; John Beiler and Caleb Neiman 2 goals each; Callaway Beckett and Jose Ramirez 1 goal each; Joseph Ziercher 1 assist.
Handley 3, Fauquier 1
WARRENTON — Handley scored its initial Class 4 Northwestern District victory by booting Fauquier on Friday.
The Judges improved to 1-1-1 overall, 1-1 in the district.
Handley leaders: Jag Fitzsimmons-Call 1 goal, 1 assist; Jonathan Ramirez and Jonathan Romero 1 goal each; Robert Avant and Dash Fitzsimmons-Call 1 assist each; Owen Turnbull 6 saves.
Harrisonburg 4, Millbrook 2
WINCHESTER — Millbrook dropped to 1-2 on the season with a loss against Harrisonburg on Friday.
Millbrook leaders: Logan Arthur and David Benavides with 1 goal each; Raphael Espinoza 1 assist; Nick Catlett 13 saves.
Girls' soccer: Millbrook 1, Harrisonburg 0
HARRISONBURG — Molly Ludwig scored off an assist from Kate Schwartzmiller to give Millbrook (2-2) the win over Harrisonburg. Skylar Decker had one save as the Pioneers outshot the Blue Streaks 15-1.
Boys' tennis: Handley 8, Loudoun County 1
WINCHESTER — Handley (5-0) remained unbeaten with a triumph against Loudoun County on Friday at Slaughter Tennis Pavilion.
Handley singles winners: No. 2 Brendan Love 8-0; No. 3 Neil Parikh 8-1; No. 4 N.R. Herrington 8-3; No. 5 Ty Dickson 8-1; No. 6 Nathan Thomas 8-0.
Handley doubles winners: No. 1 J.H. Herrington/Love 8-4; No. 2 Parikh/Dickson 8-0; No. 3 N.R. Herrington/Henry Fowler 8-4.
Harrisonburg 6, Millbrook 3
WINCHESTER — Harrisonburg swept the doubles to secure a victory against Millbrook (3-3) on Friday.
Millbrook singles winners: No. 3 Jack Muldowney 8-6; No. 5 Ben Yeager 8-3; No. 6 John Doepper 8-1.
Softball: Sherando 11, Warren Co. 0 (5)
FRONT ROYAL — Santanna Puller pitched a one-hit shutout to lead Sherando over Warren County for its first win of the year.
Puller walked one batter and struck out three for the Warriors (1-3), who scored two runs in the first, five in the third, two each in the fourth and fifth.
Other Sherando leaders: Kayla Grum 3-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, triple; Emma Chunta 2-2, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, double; Madison Harris 2-4, RBI; Anna Borst 1-3, 2 runs, RBI; Allison Williams 1-3, RBI; Meghan Harris, double.
Millbrook 18, Harrisonburg 6 (5)
WINCHESTER — Millbrook had 21 hits in completing a season sweep of Harrisonburg on Friday.
The Pioneers (3-3) led 11-0 after three innings, then after Harrisonburg made it 11-6 Millbrook closed with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Millbrook leaders: Grace Badnek 4-4, 5 RBI, 3 doubles; MacKenzie Edwards 4-4, 4 runs, 4 RBIs, two-run home run, 2 doubles; Paige Flinchum 2-5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, double; Emily Jeffries 1-3, double, RBI at plate, 2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts in circle; Ashlyn Philyaw 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 doubles; Allie Simmons 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Alexis McFarland 3-3, 4 runs, 2 RBIs, double; Arizona Parkes 2-2.
Fauquier 20, Handley 0 (5)
WARRENTON — Fauquier struck for 10 runs in the first inning and cruised to a Class 4 Northwestern District rout of Handley (0-4, 0-2 district) on Friday.
Olivia Jett and Jenna Shull (double) each had a hit for the Judges.
Women's lacrosse: SU 19, Bridgewater 6
BRIDGEWATER — Amy Bell, Reilly Cisar and Emma Stiffler each had hat tricks as Shenandoah University blitzed Bridgewater in a non-conference match on Friday.
Leading 3-1, the Hornets (6-2) took control by outscoring the Eagles 8-2 in the second period.
Emily Lerch, Emily Onorato and Natalie Nichols added two goals each. Keepers Ashley MacFarlane, Erin Spaulding and Shannon Eissele combined for four saves. Lauren Roberts had three goals for Bridgewater (4-6).
