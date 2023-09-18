WINCHESTER — Millbrook’s current head cross country Jamie McCarty has been named the Pioneers’ new indoor and outdoor track & field coach the school announced in a news release on Monday.
McCarty succeeds Joe Hall who held the position for the last three seasons. McCarty was named the Winchester Star’s Track & Field Coach of the Year in 2017 when he was head coach at Sherando. McCarty has led the Pioneers’ cross country program for four seasons and has served as an assistant to Hall the past three seasons.
“We are very excited to name Coach McCarty as our indoor and outdoor track & Field coach,” Millbrook coordinator of student activities Jared Uhler said in the release. “Coach McCarty brings a lot of experience to the position and has great enthusiasm and knowledge for the sport.”
Golf: Judges lead locals at Gunter tourney
WINCHESTER — Handley placed sixth among 16 teams to lead the local programs at the annual Bryan Gunter Memorial tournament on Monday at Winchester Country Club.
The Judges totaled 337 strokes in the event. James Wood (341) was eighth, while Millbrook (371) took 12th and Sherando placed (13th). Heritage shot a 294 to edge Potomac Falls by a stroke for the team title. Heritage’s Joe Johnson fired a 68 to top teammate Sydney Neou for medalist honors.
Handley scorers: Sam Thome 82, Jackson Boude 82, Dash Fitzsimmons 85, Jag Fitzsimmons 88.
James Wood scorers: Brayden Rockwell 74 (tied for fifth), Jake Bursey 86, Ian Longo 90, Jay Bartlett 91.
Millbrook scorers: Richie Pell 78, Trenton Conley 92 Tyler Learn 98, Travis Hambrick and Molly Deegan each had 103.
Sherando scorers: Kieran Lindberg 87, Jackson Hepner 93, Sam Brooks 96, Charlie Lease 97.
College football: SU’s Wilder honored
FOREST — Shenandoah University defensive back Keyshawn Wilder was named ODAC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
The senior had a stellar game in SU’s 27-20 loss against Maryville on Saturday. Wilder had 10 total tackles, two interceptions and a blocked punt that he returned for a touchdown.
Wilder has three interceptions and two blocked kicks for the Hornets (1-1). In 30 career games, Wilder now has 109 tackles, 12 interceptions and five blocked kicks.
Women’s golf: SU sets team mark
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The Shenandoah women’s golf team shot a team record 330 on the final day Sunday to place third in the Cardinal Fall Classic hosted by Catholic University.
The Hornets finished with a 669 total for the two-day event, which featured seven teams at Black Rock Golf Club. The Hornets finished in third place in the seven-team field, shooting 669 (339-330) for the two-day tournament. Catholic (620) edged Marymount by five strokes for the title.
Brooke Vaillancourt (79-82—161) and Sydney Vaillancourt (85-81—166) led SU.
Men’s golf: SU ties for 6th at tourney
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Shenandoah University tied for sixth among nine teams at the Cardinal Classic, which concluded Sunday.
The Hornets shot rounds of 310 and 320 for a 630 total to tie with Juniata (Pa.) for sixth. Shepherd shot a 10-under 566 total to win by 29 shots over second-place Catholic.
Freshman Connor Reinhard shot consecutive rounds of 77 to tie for 16th to lead SU. JD Williams was 21st with rounds of 72 and 84 for a 156 total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.