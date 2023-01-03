WINCHESTER — Trailing by 16 points with 2:03 left in regulation, Millbrook High School stormed back to send the game to overtime as the Pioneers pulled out a 69-65 Class 4 Northwestern District boys' basketball win over Liberty on Tuesday.
Tyler Seminaro's 3-pointer at the buzzer capped the miraculous comeback in regulation for the Pioneers, who improved to 5-7 overall, 2-1 in the district.
Millbrook leaders: Chase Ford 18 points; Tyler Seminaro 14 points' Javell Holmes 11 points; Detric Brown 10 points.
Kettle Run 62, Handley 61
NOKESVILLE — Kettle Run rallied in the final quarter to hand Handley its first Class 4 Northwestern District loss of the season.
The Judges (5-7, 3-1) led 15-13 after one quarter, 30-28 at the half and 46-44 after three quarters. Handley made just 11 of 28 free throws, while the Cougars were 13 of 20.
Handley leaders: Emerson Fusco 26 points, 15 rebounds; Brian Trammel 10 points.
Clarke County 47, Central 43
WOODSTOCK — Clarke County took a six-point halftime lead and held off Central in Bull Run District action on Tuesday.
The Eagles (5-4) led 18-12 at the half and 33-26 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Louie Marino 17 points, 5 rebounds; Michael Kerr-Hobert 10 points, 4 assists, 4 steals; Tyler Sansom 10 points, 3 steals.
Girls' basketball: Sherando 47, Fauquier 26
WARRENTON — Sherando held Fauquier to single digits in every quarter as the unbeaten Warriors netted a Class 4 Northwestern District victory on Wednesday.
Sherando (9-0, 4-0) held the Falcons to just 10 points in the second half.
Sherando leaders: Aliza Murray 16 points; Josie Willett 11 points, 4 steals; Jaiden Polston 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals.
Millbrook 81, Liberty 34
BEALETON — Millbrook raced to a 23-4 lead after one quarter and remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District play with a romp against Liberty.
The Pioneers (9-2, 3-0) led 41-16 at the half and 61-22 after three quarters.
Millbrook leaders: Hannah Stephanites 23 points, 7 steals; Hailey Williams 13 points; Kaylene Todd 13 points, 4 steals; Valentina Burrill 9 points, 3 steals; Michaela Owens 8 points.
