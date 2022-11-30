CHANTILLY — One night after opening its season with a 22-point blowout win against Fauquier, the Millbrook boys' basketball team was on the other end Wednesday.
The Pioneers suffered a 58-33 loss at Freedom (South Riding) to drop to 1-1.
Millbrook leaders: Ryan Liero 12 points; Detric Brown 6 points; Tyler Seminaro and Cohen Creswell 4 points each.
Women's basketball: SU 75, E. Mennonite 53
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University scored the game's first 10 points and pounded Eastern Mennonite in the first half on the way to an ODAC victory on Wednesday in the Wilkins Center.
The Hornets (4-2, 2-1 ODAC) led 19-7 after one quarter and extended the margin to 45-22 at the half after going a blistering 10 for 16 from the floor in the second quarter.
Terese Greene led three SU players in double figures with 22 points. Madisen Kimble added 13 points, while Shawnise Campbell notched 12 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. The Hornets finished 31 of 66 (47 percent) from the field and had a massive 44-24 rebounding edge.
Brii Redfearn (17) and Lauryn Moore (14) led the Royals (4-3, 0-2) in scoring.
Men's basketball: Wilson 74, SU 53
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Cold-shooting Shenandoah University fell behind early and never recovered in a loss to Wilson College on Wednesday.
Wilson (3-3) scored the first 10 points of the game on the way to a 37-29 halftime lead against the Hornets (2-5). The Phoenix opened the second-half with a 9-0 run to push the margin to 17 points and SU never got closer than 12 the rest of the way.
The Hornets shot 33 percent (17 of 52) for the game and made just 8 of 28 shots in the second half. Wilson was 29 of 62 (46.8 percent) from the floor and held a whopping 42-14 edge on points in the paint.
Richard Rogers scored 11 points to lead SU. Rick Godwin Jr. (21), Darryl Garib (20) and Gary Robertson (17) all scored in double figures for the Phoenix.
