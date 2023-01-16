WINCHESTER — Millbrook rolled to a 40-13 halftime lead as the Pioneers cruised to a 64-20 Class 4 Northwestern District girls' basketball romp against Kettle Run on Monday.
The Pioneers improved to 14-3 overall, 6-0 in the district.
Millbrook leaders: Jaliah Jackson 20 points; Hannah Stephanites 16 points; Michaela Owens 9 points; Jada Arrington 9 points.
Indoor track: Colonel girls tie for first in meet
WINCHESTER — The James Wood girls tied for first with Fauquier with 46 points in the six-team Wilkins Center High School Challenge on Monday at Shenandoah University.
Warren County was third with 23 points, Handley and Millbrook tied for fourth with 16 and Skyline was sixth with 12.
Fauquier won the boys' title with 55 points. Handley was second with 34 and was followed by Skyline (25), Millbrook (24), James Wood (15) and Warren County (6).
James Wood girls' leaders: Sarah Moss, first in 1,600, 5:53.30; Jocelyn Hempel, first in triple jump, 31-2; 4x200 (Olivia Boyce, Macey Payne, Hempel, Ella Kiesewalter), first in 1:57.19; Hallie Lescalleet, second in 1,600, 5:56.64; Boyce, second in 55, 8.06, long jump, 14-11.25, and triple jump 31-0; Alina Kieffer, second in 3,200, 12:14.56; 4x400 (Lillian Lovelace, Ruby Ostrander, Quetzali Angel-Perez, Kaitlin Combs), second in 4:31.61; 4x800 (Ostrander, Angel-Perez, Lovelace, Lauren Thomas), second in 10:23.
Handley girls' leaders: Elizabeth Imoh, first in 300, 42.82, and high jump, 5-4; Alivia Ricci, first in pole vault, 9-0.
Millbrook girls' leaders: Madison Murphy, first in 3,200, 12:13.77; 4x400 (Caydence Bayne, Savannah Florek, Emma Gressly, Zoe Green), first in 4:31.25; 4x200 (Bayne, Florek, Gressly, Green) second in 1:58.89; Nancy Annan, second in shot put, 31-10.25.
Handley boys' leaders: Will Thomas, first in 1,600, 4:58.41, and 3,200, 10:25.22; Hassan Akanbi, first in long jump, 20-0.75, tied for first in high jump, 6-2; Manno Lusca, first in 55 hurdles, 8.45; 4x200 (Akanbi, Reilynd Worrell, Savion Thomas, Aaron Lee), first in 1:38.34; Elliott Redcay, second in 500, 1:11.07.
Millbrook boys' leaders: Landon Baker, first in 55, 6.80, second in 300, 38.09; Scott Montgomery, first in 300, 37.61; 4x400, first in 3:40.24; Trevor Lloyd, second in 1,000, 2:48.26.
James Wood boys' leaders: 4x800 (Jacob Oliver, Ethan Pratt-Perez, Will Simko, Eli Clark) first in 8:36.94; Ryan Babington, second in triple jump, 35-8.25; 4x200 (Elijah Richards, Zach Smith, Michael Jackson, Jorel Baltimore), second in 1:40.61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.