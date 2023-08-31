HARRISONBURG — Millbrook High School remained unbeaten on the volleyball season with a 25-12, 25-8, 25-22 sweep of Harrisonburg on Thursday.
The Pioneers have not dropped a set this season in improving to 4-0.
Millbrook leaders: Nicole Burau 6 kills, 3 blocks; Paisley Cook 14 assists, 4 aces; Kate Madden 16 digs; Camdyn Lockley 3 kills.
Warren County 3, Clarke County 1
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County dropped to 1-3 on the season as the Eagles suffered a 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-15 loss against Warren County on Thursday.
Clarke County leaders: Anna Spencer 13 kills, 3 aces; Allie Lynch 25 assists; Marlee Backover 24 digs; Gracie Brown 3 blocks.
Cross country: Handley boys win tri
BEALETON — Handley's boys placed first and the Judges' girls took second in a 3.1-mile tri-meet at Liberty High School on Wednesday.
Led by Will Thomas' runner-up finish the Judges totaled 29 points, to top Skyline (38) and Liberty (65) in the boys' event.
Skyline (25) edge the Judges (30) and Liberty (79) in the girls' event.
Handley boys' scorers: 2. Will Thomas 16:37; 4. Skip Dickson 16:53; 6. Finn Slaughter 18:45; 8. Noah Meleason 18:47; 9. Avery Miller 18:48.
Handley girls' scorers: 3. Seneca Wilpott 21:38; 4. Stephanie Truban 21:48; 5. Ella Warren 22:09; 8. Audrey Rinker 24:23; 10. Isabel Doran 24:34.
