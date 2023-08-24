WINCHESTER — Millbrook improved to 2-0 on the season as the Pioneers rolled to a 25-13, 25-19, 25-20 victory against Jefferson (W.Va.) on Thursday.
Millbrook leaders: Gracie Behenke 11 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces; Aaliyah Green 5 kills, 2 blocks; Camdyn Lockley 5 kills.
Men’s soccer: SU men 10th in ODAC poll
FOREST — Shenandoah University has been picked to finish 10th in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason poll with 48 points.
Defending ODAC Tournament champion Washington and Lee was picked to win the 13-team conference, receiving 12 first-place votes and 144 points. Lynchburg, which won the regular season last year, received the only other first-place vote and had a total of 131 points.
Rounding out the top nine are Roanoke (123 points), Virginia Wesleyan (102 points), Hampden-Sydney (95 points), Randolph-Macon (91 points), Bridgewater (75 points), Averett (67 points) and Guilford (53 points). Randolph (39 points) is No. 11 and the Wildcats are followed by Ferrum (30 points) and Eastern Mennonite (16 points).
Coach Brandon Kates will start his second season with the Hornets, who went 4-6-6 overall record and 1-5-4 in the ODAC last year. Led by Nathan Yared (All-ODAC First Team), Kates returns most of his players from last year.
SU’s season kicks off at 4 p.m. on Sept. 1 in Washington, D.C., against non-conference foe Catholic.
