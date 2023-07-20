COVINGTON — Winchester unloaded for 16 hits as the Royals rolled to an 18-7 victory in eighth innings against Covington in Valley Baseball League action on Friday.
Chandler Ballenger led the onslaught with four hits, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Chris Schoeller (four runs, three walks, two RBIs), Jack Hay (three runs), Camden Jackson (two runs, 2 RBIs), Jacob Bennett (two runs, three RBIs) and David Stokely (two runs, four RBIs) each notched two hits. Jancarlos Colon walked four times and scored twice.
Trailing 5-3, Winchester took the lead for good with a four-run fourth. The Royals would score three runs in the fifth and sixth innings. After a run in the seventh, they tacked on four more in the eighth.
Reliever Caleb Horner, who pitched 3.1 shutout innings with a walk and a three strikeouts picked up the victory for the Royals (23-16).
Ronny Medina had two hits and drove in two for the Lumberjacks (18-19).
In other VBL action, former James Wood High school pitcher Nick Bell tossed a four-hitter and earned his first win as Woodstock whipped Staunton 16-1 in seven innings. Bell (1-2) pitched six shutout frames before giving up a run in the seventh. He walked three and struck out two as he lowered his season ERA to 2.79.
Women's basketball: SU announces schedule
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University will open its season with a pair of home games, starting with a Nov. 8 ODAC clash against Hollins, as the Hornets announced their schedule on Friday.
The Hornets (19-10, 11-7), who finished second in the conference tournament last season, follow up opener with a home clash against Mount Aloysius on Nov. 11 before traveling to Virginia Wesleyan for an ODAC road clash on Nov. 15.
Other home games for Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft's squad are against: Randolph (Nov. 26), Eastern Mennonite (Nov. 29), Goucher (Dec. 30), Ferrum (Jan. 6), Guilford (Jan. 10), Lynchburg (Jan. 20), Randolph-Macon (Jan. 24), Averett (Feb. 3) and Roanoke (Feb. 10).
SU will face Mary Washington (Nov. 18) and Catholic (Nov. 19) at the Randolph-Macon Tournament. The Hornets also will travel to: Averett (Dec. 2), Southern Virginia (Dec. 5), Wilson College (Dec. 7), Salisbury (Jan. 3), Roanoke (Jan. 13), Washington & Lee (Jan. 17), Ferrum (Jan. 27), Randolph (Jan. 31), Randolph-Macon (Feb. 7), Bridgewater (Feb. 14) and Guilford (Feb. 17).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.