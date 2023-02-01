FOREST — The Shenandoah University men’s tennis team is the No. 8 selection of the ODAC coaches in a preseason poll released Thursday by the league office.
Shenandoah (4-11 overall, 3-6 ODAC last season) has 52 points in the poll. Defending champion Washington & Lee is the pick to win it with a perfect 121 points on 11 first-place votes. Averett, a league newcomer, received W&L’s first place vote and is picked second with 111 points. Voting was done on an 11-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own teams.
SU opens its season on Feb. 24 with a home match against Hood.
Girls' basketball Kettle Run 56, Handley 38
NOKESVILLE — Kettle Run outscored Handley 21-8 in the first quarter and rolled to a Class 4 Northwestern District victory on Tuesday.
The Judges dropped to 8-13 overall, 4-7 in the district.
Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 19 points; Olivia Jett 11 points; Jadyn Washington 7 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.