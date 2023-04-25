HARRISONBURG — Frankie Ritter’s two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning gave Shenandoah University the lead for good as the Hornets avoided an upset bid by Eastern Mennonite for an 8-4 ODAC baseball win on Tuesday.
Having committed three errors to that point, SU (32-5, 16-4) trailed the Royals 3-2 heading into the sixth. With one out, Ritter drove a ball over the left-center field fence to make it 4-3. Colby Martin later singled, stole second and scored on an error to make it 5-3.
The Hornets, who got a two-run blast from Gavin Horning in the first inning, tacked on three more runs in the ninth. Ryan Clawson (groundout), Kyle Lisa (sacrifice fly) and pinch-hitter Connor Houser (single) each plated a run.
Jacob Bell (7-0) went the first 6.1 innings, allowing five hits, three runs (two earned) and a walk with three strikeouts. Tristan Everett closed out the final 2.2 innings for his third save, allowing two hits and a run.
Pearce Bucher (double) and Clawson (two doubles) led SU’s 11-hit attack with three hits each. Aidan Miller had two hits and two RBIs for the Royals (8-28, 4-16).
Baseball: Handley 5, Liberty 4
WINCHESTER — Handley scored three runs in bottom of the fifth inning for a 5-4 lead and made that lead stand up in a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Tuesday.
After the Eagles scored two runs in the top of fifth inning for a 4-2 lead, Kaplan Ambrose (2 for 4) had an RBI double, Griffin Hott (2 for 4 at plate, two shutout innings, two hits, two walks two strikeouts for save), had an RBI single and Logan Ambrose (1 for 3, two RBIs) had a bases-loaded walk for the go-ahead run for Handley (5-12, 2-7).
Other Handley leaders: Landen Lewis (WP) 5 innings, 4 runs (all earned), 7 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts and 2 walks at plate; Lucas Mammano 1-3, run, 2 walks; Staige Dolan 1-3, RBI; Charlie Allen 1-4, run, walk; Dylon Moxley 1-1, run, walk.
Millbrook 8, Kettle Run 2
WINCHESTER — Cam Comins allowed four hits over six innings as Millbrook knocked off Kettle Run in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (13-2, 8-1) broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the bottom of the second, highlighted by Ryan Liero's two-run single. After a shaky start in the first, Comins (5-0) allowed two runs, while striking out nine with one walk.
Millbrook leaders: Carl Keenan 3-4, 2 runs; Nate Brookshire 2-2, RBI, 2 stolen bases; Tanner Barb 2-4, 2 RBIs; Chase Ford 1-3, RBI; Liero 1-3, 2 RBIs.
James Wood 11, Fauquier 2
WARRENTON — James Wood remained unbeaten in the Class 4 Northwestern District with an 11-2 rout against Fauquier on Tuesday.
Starting in the second inning, the Colonels (13-2, 8-0) scored at least one run in five consecutive frames. Four pitchers combined for a two-hitter. Colin McGuire (6-0) started and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three over four innings.
James Wood leaders: Deuce Strosnider 3-3 (solo homer), 2 runs; Michael Jackson 2-3, 3 runs, 2 stolen bases; Kemper Omps 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 3 stolen bases; McGuire double, 2 RBIs; Eli Miller 2 RBIs; Jared Neal double, RBI.
Loudoun County 6, Sherando 4
STEPHENS CITY — Loudoun County scored four runs after two were out in the seventh inning to knock off Sherando on Tuesday night.
The Captains had four of their six hits and took advantage of a walk and a hit batter in the comeback. The Warriors (8-8) had the tying runs on base in the bottom of the seventh, but could not push a run across.
Sherando leaders: Brady Largent 2-3, 2 RBIs; Hayden Lafever 2-3; Cole Orr 1-3, RBI; Giancarlo Lisciandrello 1-2 (double), RBI.
Softball: James Wood 15, Fauquier 7
WARRENTON — James Wood rallied from a 7-1 deficit after two innings and 7-5 deficit after five innings to beat Fauquier in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday.
The Colonels (14-1, 7-1 district) scored three runs in the third inning and one run in the fifth before exploding for five runs in both the sixth and seventh innings.
James Wood leaders: Jenna Shull (WP) 5 shutout innings of relief to finish game, 1 hit, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts in circle, 2-5, 2 RBIs at plate; Ellie Johnson 2-5, 4 RBIs; Skyla Compton 2-2, triple, 3 walks, 5 RBIs; Cadence Rieg 2-4, double, 2 runs, 2 walks; Sadie Kittoe 1-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 walks; Izzy McKee 2-3, solo home run, 3 runs, 2 walks; Sydney Orndorff walk, RBI, run; Kayleigh Harden 1-1, run, RBI.
Millbrook 2, Kettle Run 1
WINCHESTER — Emily Jeffries pitched a complete-game four-hitter and drove in and scored a run in the first inning to lead Millbrook to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Kettle Run on Tuesday.
Jeffries allowed one earned run, walked one and struck out six batters for the Pioneers (5-11, 4-6 district).
In the first inning, Jeffries drove in Alexis McFarland (1 for 3) on a ground-ball single to right field, moved to second on a groundout, then scored on a single to center by Hailey Courtney (1 for 3). The Pioneers had five hits, with Kimber Rudolph going 1 for 2 and Jazmyne Scott 1 for 3.
Liberty 20, Handley 5
WINCHESTER — Liberty led 13-2 halfway through the second inning and went on to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Handley on Tuesday.
The Judges are 1-16 (0-10 district).
Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 3-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs, RBI; Mason Rinker 1-2, double, 2 RBIs; Ainsley Matheny RBI.
Girls’ tennis: Handley 9, Liberty 0
BEALETON — Handley lost just four total games in a Class 4 Northwestern District sweep of Liberty on Tuesday.
The Judges improved to 11-2 overall, 9-1 district.
Handley winners: Singles: No.1 Sarina Parikh 8-2; No. 2 Lindsay Pifer 8-0; No. 3 Page Brubaker 8-1; No. 4 Tess McAllister 8-0; No. 5 Sophia McAllister 8-0; No. 6 Ellie Bessette 8-0. Doubles: No. 1 Parikh-Pifer 8-0; No. 2 T. McAllister-Lexy Plotts 8-0; No. 3 Besette-Julia O’Connor 8-1.
James Wood 9, Fauquier 0
WINCHESTER — James Wood rolled to a sweep against Fauquier in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
James Wood winners: Singles: No. 1 Bianca Linares 8-0; No. 2 Violet Quodala 8-2; No. 3 Sydney Delawder 8-0; No. 4 Julia Taylor 8-0; No. 5 Grace Owens 8-4; No. 6 Lily Dodson 8-3. Doubles: No. 1 Linares-Quodala 8-2; No. 2 Delawder-Taylor 8-1; No. 3 Dodson-Owens 8-1.
Millbrook 7, Kettle Run 2
NOKESVILLE — Millbrook took five of six singles matches on the way to a Class 4 Northwestern District triumph against Kettle Run on Tuesday.
Millbrook winners: Singles: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-0; No. 2 Abigail Townes 8-1; No. 4 Kiley Carter 8-1; No. 5 Nora Lewis 8-1; No. 6 Sarah Dalton 8-4. Doubles: No. 1 Knox-Townes 8-3; No. 2 Peyton Cotterell-Carter 8-4.
Boys' soccer: Handley 3, Liberty 1
WINCHESTER — Handley scored three goals in the final seven minutes to knock off Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Judges improved to 5-6-1 overall, 5-5 district.
Handley leaders: Ramon Diaz 2 goals; Edgardo Lopez 1 goal; Jag Fitzsimmons, Dash Fitzsimmons and Axel Grimaldo one assist each; Owen Turnbull 7 saves.
Girls' soccer: James Wood 4, Fauquier 0
WINCHESTER — McKenna Newcome had a hat trick as James Wood remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District play with a shutout of Faquier on Tuesday.
Brooke Geary added a goal and an assist for the Colonels (11-1, 8-0). Avery Wright notched an assist while Jeslina Taylor recorded two saves.
Handley 4, Liberty 0
BEALETON — Four different players scored as Handley blanked Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
Alvia Ricci and Madison Hobson each had a goal and an assist for the Judges (9-4, 8-2). Lauren Mason and Mia Hudson also scored, whie Emeryce Worrell added an assist. Emma Westfall notched two saves.
Women's tennis: Randolph-Macon 5, SU 1
ASHLAND — Fourth-seeded Randolph-Macon swept the double matches on the way to knocking off No. 5 Shenandoah University on Tuesday in the ODAC Tournament.
No. 5 Lily Kimble won 6-3, 6-1 to earn the only point for the Hornets (10-9). The match ended once the Yellow Jackets (16-2) clinched two singles points. Randolph-Macon will face top-seeded Washington & Lee in the semifinals on Saturday.
Men's golf: SU places ninth in ODAC
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shenandoah University placed ninth among 11 teams at the ODAC Championships on Tuesday.
The Hornets carded a 320 on the final day and finished with a 937 total for the three-round event at the par-72 Forest Oaks Country Club. Guilford (868) won by five strokes over Lynchburg and Washington & Lee for the title.
Ben Gray (79-72-75—226) tied for 20th as the Hornets' top individual finisher. Guilford's Sam Davidson (11-under 205) won by one stroke for the individual title.
Beach volleyball: Johnson sisters qualify for NCAAs
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Millbrook graduate Tori Johnson and top-seeded Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi defeated No. 3 Boise State 3-1 in the Southland Conference Tournament championship match on Monday night at the Dugan Stadium Courts.
Inclement weather forced the match to be postponed from Sunday.
With the win, the Islanders (24-9) — who went 3-0 in the double-elimination tournament and have set a program record for victories — advanced to their second straight NCAA Division I Tournament. It will take place May 5-7 in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Four of the five matches in Monday's championship went three sets. Johnson, a junior who plays on the No. 3 court with her partner Jade Bennett, lost 16-21, 21-18, 15-12 on Sunday to fall to 20-11 as a duo this season.
On Friday, Johnson and Bennett helped TAMU-CC to a 3-0 win over New Orleans for a 21-15, 22-20 win. In Saturday’s semifinals, the Islanders won 3-0 over Boise State. Johnson and Bennett did not finish their match, but they led the second set 18-15 after losing the first 21-18.
Prior to the start of the tournament, Johnson and Bennett were named to the All-Conference Second Team.
Also this weekend, 11th-ranked Long Beach State beat Cal Poly 4-1 on Saturday to win the Big West tournament title and earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. Johnson’s younger sister Skylar is a reserve player for Long Beach State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.