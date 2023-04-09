SALEM — The Shenandoah University baseball team had its 15-game winning streak snapped in the opener, but bounced back with a 6-3 win to gain a doubleheader split against Roanoke College in ODAC baseball action on Saturday.
In the opener, the No. 3 Hornets (26-3, 11-2) rallied to a take a 6-5 lead on Haden Madagan's two-run double in the top of the eighth, but Noah Basham belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning as Roanoke won 7-6. The Maroons (18-10, 10-3) scored at least one run in their last five trips to the plate in the contest and rebounded after SU had takes a 5-2 lead after five innings.
Tyler Blittersdorf and Ryan Clawson (solo homer) each had two hits for the Hornets.
Shenandoah took control of the second game, scoring three runs in the top of the first. Madagan (double), Colby Martin (single) and Pearce Bucher (groundout) plated runs in the frame. Bucher would add an RBI double in the third and Martin smacked a two-run homer in the fifth, his team-leading fifth longball of the season.
Reilly Owen (4-1) allowed seven hits and two runs (one earned) with three walks and seven strikeouts over five innings to pick up the win. Brian Ferriera gave up two hits and one run with a walk and three strikeouts in three innings of relief before Kyle Lisa pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save.
Martin led SU with three hits, while Madagan, a former Millbrook High School standout, added two.
Men's lacrosse: SU 10, Guilford 9
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shenandoah University took a 7-3 halftime lead and held on for an ODAC win over Guilford on Saturday.
The Quakers rallied to within 9-8, but Max Meyers' fourth goal pushed the SU lead back to 10-8 with 5:25 left. Guilford closed to within 10-9 with 3:55 to go, but The Hornets weathered several shots and got a save from keeper Mark Isabelle to preserve the win.
Stephen Graham and Zachary Heiderman also scored twice for SU (5-7, 2-2). Isabelle finished with eight saves. Joe Hirvonen had three goals for the Quakers (5-5, 1-4).
Women's lacrosse: SU 14, Lynchburg 8
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University outscored Lynchburg 5-0 in the final period to pull away to an ODAC victory on Friday.
The two teams were tied 5-5 at the half. Ainsley Buckner scored three of her four goals in the final period as SU (7-6, 2-2) handed Lynchburg (4-7, 2-1) its first conference loss.
Madison Re notched three goals an an assist for SU. Emma Stiffler recorded two goals and two assists, while Emily Lerch scored twice. Reilly Cisar had three assists. Keeper Ashley MacFarlane had 11 saves.
Sydney Dumas had three goals for Lynchburg.
College softball: SU drops doubleheader
WINCHESTER — No. 16 Lynchburg swept a doubleheader against Shenandoah University on Saturday, winning 4-0 and 5-1.
Angela Sperandeo (three innings) and Emily Charlton (four innings) combined on a five-hit shutout in the opener.
Savannah Thorne had two hits for SU (8-16, 2-6). Starter Kayla Stephenson allowed five hits and three runs (one earned) in five innings. Bri Hodges had three hits and drove in two runs for Lynchburg (17-11, 6-4).
Lynchburg's Kailey Dorcsis tossed a three-hitter with no walks and nine strikeouts in the second game. SU led 1-0 after an inning as Thorne led off with a double and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Thorne allowed five hits and three runs (two earned) with a walk and two strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Carly Hudnall and Karle Cundiff had two hits each for Lynchburg.
SU splits in twinbill
WINCHESTER — Brenna Snyder belted a grand slam as Shenandoah University salvaged a doubleheader split against Eastern Mennonite in ODAC play on Thursday. The Royals won the opener 4-1.
Snyder's slam snapped a 4-4 tie in the fifth inning. Savannah Thorne (3-3) went the distance for the Hornets (6-13, 1-4), allowing six hits, four runs (two earned), with two walks and four strikeouts. Danielle McNeil went 2 for 3 and drove in a run.
In the opener, Snyder provided SU's only run with a solo homer in the fifth. Prior to that, the Royals had scored a run in the second, two in the third and one in the fifth. Natalye Graham scattered seven hits and struck out to pick up the win for Eastern Mennonite (8-11-1, 1-5).
Track: SU women take invite, men second
BRIDGEWATER — Led by a pair of individual wins from Kaitlin Measell and Jessica Redfrey, the Shenandoah University women's track & field placed first at the North River Invitational meet which was hosted by Bridgewater on Saturday.
SU totaled 203 points, easily outdistancing Bridgewater (128) in the five-team women's field. The Hornets (183) placed second to Bridgewater (199) in the four-team men's event.
Measell won both the long jump (16-10) and the 100 meters (12.79 seconds). She was also part of the 4x100 relay team, along with Alexis Hubbard, Janelle Anderson and Sarah Sidoro, that set a school mark with a time of 49.52.
Redfrey won both the shot put (35-1) and hammer (135-8). Kiara Felston took the discus title (110-7) and Katya Hoover won the high jump (5-2).
Hubbard and Sidoro also joined Erin Atkinson and Amy Olesky to win the 4x400 in school-record time of 4:14.55.
SU had four three individual men's winners. William Crowder (10.97) captured the 100, while Elias McGhie (56.55) took the 400 hurdles and Elijah West (19-7) won the long jump. Crowder joined Charles Vakos, Noah Eglin and Wyatt Newcome to set a school mark in winning the 4x100 relay in 42.91.
Men's tennis: SU 9, Ferrum 0
WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University men's tennis team came two games from completely shutting out Ferrum in an ODAC romp on Sunday.
SU (9-3, 5-1 ODAC) first swept the doubles with wins from No. 1 Jovan Cirkovic-Artem Babaiev 8-0, No. 2 Dominick Suwak-Keith Orr 8-1 and No. 3. Brenton Baugh-Jonathan Clippinger 8-0.
In singles the Hornets got wins from: No. 1 Cirkovic 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Babaiev 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Suwak 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Orr 6-0, 6-0, No. 5 Baugh 6-0, 6-0 and No. 6 Clippinger 6-0, 6-0.
SU 6, Virginia Wesleyan 3
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University took wins at the top four singles matches and top two doubles matches to knock of Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday.
Doubles winners for SU were: No. 1 Jovan Cirkovic-Artem Babaiev 8-5 and No. 2 Dominick Suwak-Keith Orr 8-2.
In singles the Hornets got wins from: No. 1 Cirkovic 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 Babaiev 7-6 (7-5 tiebreaker), 6-1; No. 3 Suwak 6-1, 6-7 (7-4 tiebreaker), 6-2 and No. 4 Orr 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-4 tiebreaker).
Women's tennis: SU 9, Ferrum 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University dropped just three total games in an ODAC romp against Ferrum on Sunday.
The Hornets improved to 9-6 overall, 6-3 in the ODAC after their fifth straight win.
The doubles teams of No. 1 Jahveesha Combs-Lily Kimble, No. 2 Allison Cherwien-Jada Lewis and No. 3 Kelly Hudak-Erin Talko each won 8-0. Singles winners were No. 1 Combs 5-0 (opponent retired), No. 2 Hudak 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Cherwien 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Kimble 6-1, 6-0; No. 5 Lewis 6-0, 6-2 and No. 3 Talko 6-0, 6-0.
SU 8, Virginia Wesleyan 1
WINCHESTER — SU swept the singles matches in triumph over Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday.
The doubles teams of No. 1 Jahveesha Combs-Lily Kimble and No. 3 Kelly Hudak-Erin Talko each won 8-0. Singles winners were: No. 1 Combs 6-2, 7-5;, No. 2 Hudak 4-1, opponent retired; No. 3 Allison Cherwien 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Kimble 7-5, 7-5; No. 5 Talko 6-1, 6-0 and No. 6 Madison Shawver won by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.