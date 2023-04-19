BRIDGEWATER, Va. — Emma Stiffler and Madison Re combined for 13 goals as Shenandoah University crushed Bridgewater 22-8 in ODAC women's lacrosse action on Wednesday.
Leading 6-5 in the second period, the Hornets (9-6, 4-2) scored six straight to take a 12-6 halftime lead. They pulled away by outscoring the Eagles 10-2 in the second half.
Stiffler led the offensive onslaught with eight goals and an assist, while Re notched five goals and an assist. Reilly Cisar added three goals and an assist, while Ainsley Buckner and Amy Bell each had two goals and an assist. Paige Padberg and Alexandra Powell netted a goal each. Keeper Ashley MacFarlane had two saves against Bridgewater (9-6, 4-2).
Boys' tennis: James Wood 7, Central 2
WINCHESTER — James Wood rolled to a victory against Central on Wednesday.
The Colonels improved to 7-3.
James Wood winners: Singles: No. 1 Josh Borromeo 8-1; No. 2 Ryan Stevens 8-2; No. 3 Scott Shepherd 8-6; No. 4 Josh Lucas 8-0; No. 5 Lane Pugh 8-1. Doubles: No. 1 Borromeo-Stevens 8-3; No. 2 Shepherd-Lucas 8-1.
Girls' soccer: Loudoun County 3, Sherando 2
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando fell to 3-6-1 with a non-district loss to Loudoun County on Wednesday.
Sherando leaders: Anna Hill, Alba Amor Lopez 1 goal each; Hailey Malinowski, Ella Sampsell 1 assist each.
College softball: SU drops doubleheader
VIRGINIA BEACH — Virginia Wesleyan twice rallied against Shenandoah University to sweep an ODAC doubleheader 3-2 and 4-1 on Wednesday.
In the opener, SU took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a RBI groundout by Tiffany Bower and a run-scoring single from Sarah Medellin. The Marlins rallied with sacrifice flies in the fourth and fifth innings and won on an RBI groundout in the sixth.
Kayla Stephenson (7-11) allowed seven hits, three runs and no walks, while striking out four. Arlene Miller had two hits and scored a run for the Hornets (12-20, 6-10).
In the nightcap, SU went ahead again in the first, scoring on Rachael Blumenschine's RBI single. The Marlins (26-8, 10-4) got even with a run in the fourth and took the lead on two unearned runs in the fifth.
Lauren Bible (8-1) tossed a three-hitter for Virginia Wesleyan, with one walk and four strikeouts.
Men's tennis: Mary Washington 9, SU 0
FREDERICKSBURG — Shenandoah University dropped each match in a loss against Mary Washington on Wednesday.
The Hornets fell to 11-5, while the Eagles improved to 8-7.
