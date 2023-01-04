STEPHENS CITY — The Sherando girls' basketball team improved to 10-0 on the season with a 55-30 romp against Skyline on Wednesday.
The Warriors outscored the Hawks 18-7 in the second quarter to take a 33-18 halftime lead and cruised from there.
Sherando leaders: Aliza Murray 16 points, Grace Burke 12 points, 3 steals; Jaiden Polston 6 points, 7 rebounds.
Kettle Run 52, Handley 38
WINCHESTER — Kettle Run held Handley to 14 points in the second half to rally to a victory over the Judges.
Handley led 24-21 at the half but the Cougars outscored them 31-14 after the break.
Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 19 points; Jadyn Washington 8 points; Cameron Hobson 8 points.
Boys' basketball: Handley 50, Broadway 46
WINCHESTER — Handley had 10 players score three or more points as the Judges edges Broadway on Wednesday.
Handley improved to 6-7 overall.
Handley leaders: Emerson Fusco 12 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists; Breylon Miller 6 points.
Meridian 58, James Wood 42
FALLS CHURCH — Meridian outscored James Wood 20-7 in the final quarter to pull away to the victory.
The Colonels dropped to 5-4.
James Wood leaders: Chris Morrison 15 points; Ashton Kees 12 points.
Skyline 64, Sherando 57
FRONT ROYAL — Sherando fell to 7-4 with a non-district loss to Skyline on Wednesday.
The Warriors led 16-14 after one quarter but fell behind 30-27 at halftime and 46-42 after three quarters.
Sherando leaders: Kellen Tyson 25 points; Gavyn Blye 7 points; Jake Brown, Caleb Bowers and Lazare Adingono 6 points each.
Madison County 55, Clarke County 49
MADISON — Madison County built an eight-point lead after three quarters and held on to edge Clarke County on Wednesday, handing the Eagles their first Bull Run District loss.
Calrke County (5-5, 3-1) trailed 10-9 after one quarter, 27-23 at the half and 42-34 after three quarters. They also had a rough night at the foul line making 13 of 27 attempts.
Clarke County leaders: Moses Day 16 points, 7 rebounds; Louie Marino 13 points, 3 steals; Tyler Sansom 9 points, 3 assists.
Athletics: Handley to celebrate Title IX
WINCHESTER — Handley will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the first girls’ athletic teams at the school on Jan. 11 at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
Prior to the scheduled 7:30 girls’ basketball start against Park View, all current and former Judges girls’ coaches will be recognized in a ceremony. At halftime, former Handley athletes will be recognized.
Additionally, a display of the history of Handley girls’ athletics will be shown in the lobby. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased at the door or online through Go Fan.
Women's basketball: Bridgewater 52, SU 44
BRIDGEWATER — Shenandoah University was outscored 14-0 in the final period as the Hornets fell against Bridgewater in ODAC women’s basketball action on Wednesday.
Shenandoah (8-4, 4-2 ODAC) had broken open a 35-35 game with a 9-1 run near the end of the third quarter and had a 44-38 lead entering the final period. But the Hornets went ice cold from there, missing all 15 of their shot attempts in the quarter.
Bridgewater (9-2, 4-1) didn’t shoot much better in the period (4 of 16), but was able to make 6 of 10 from the line, while SU did not attempt a foul shot in the quarter. The Eagles took the lead for good at 45-44 on Erika Nettles’ layup with 2:41 remaining.
SU finished 17 of 55 (31 percent) from the floor. Terese Greene had 14 points and was the only SU player to score more than six. Emily Williams had 11 rebounds and Shawnise Campbell grabbed nine.
Nettles had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Bridgewater, which finished 20 of 61 (33 percent) from the floor. The Eagles made 11 of 19 free throws in the contest, while SU was 7 of 9.
Men's basketball: Ferrum 75, SU 71 (2 OT)
FERRUM — Shenandoah University rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to tie the game in regulation, but fell in double overtime against Ferrum in ODAC play on Wednesday.
The Hornets (2-9, 0-3) trailed 33-24 at the half. After getting even on two occasions in the second half, they trailed 57-54 before Joshua Stephen's 3-pointer with nine seconds left in regulation tied the score. Ferrum (6-7, 3-2) missed a free throw with one second left as the game went to overtime.
SU led 63-59 with 27 seconds left in the first overtime after two free throws from Stephen, but the Panthers rallied to tie the game on Deshone Hicks' basket at the buzzer.
Ferrum scored the first four points of the second overtime and never trailed. They led by as much as 73-66 with 22 seconds left.
Stephen had a career-high 23 points for SU. Malik Jordan and Marcus Taylor added nine points each. Hicks had 27 and Calvin Washington had 17 for the Panthers who had a 28-8 edge in free throws attempted and a 17-4 margin made foul shots.
