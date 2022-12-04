HAMPSHIRE, W.Va. — The Sherando girls' basketball team opened its season by capturing the Hampshire Tournament with a 69-62 overtime victory against Petersburg on Saturday.
The contest was tied at 56-56 at the end of regulation. Grace Burke nailed a pair of her game-high six three-pointers in the overtime period as the Warriors (2-0) pulled away to the win.
Burke (23 points, 5 assists), Aliza Murray (17) and Jaiden Polston (16, 13 rebounds, 4 steals) each were named to the All-Tournament team.
On Friday, Sherando opened with a dominating 54-35 victory against Martinsburg (W.Va.). The Warriors raced to a 16-7 lead after one quarter and extended the margin to 26-15 at the half and 38-23 after three quarters.
Sherando leaders vs. Martinsburg: Polston 16 points, 8 steals, 6 rebounds; Burke 13 points, 4 steals; Murray 11 points, 3 steals; Farren Crist 7 points.
James Wood 55, Jefferson 37
WINCHESTER — Brynna Nesselrodt scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the James Wood girls' basketball team over Jefferson (W.Va.) on Thursday night at Shirley Gymnasium.
The Colonels also received 16 points from Jolie Jenkins.
Boys' basketball: Freedom 51, Handley 42
LEESBURG — Handley made just 10 field goals as the Judges fell against Freedom in the Heritage Tournament on Saturday.
Leading 28-23 at the half, Freedom took control by outscoring the Judges 12-5 in the third quarter.
On Friday, Handley (1-2) knocked off Heritage 57-47. The Judges led 26-19 at the half and 37-35 after three quarters before pulling away in the final period.
Handley leaders vs. Freedom: Isaiah Lavette 10 points; Jaevon Brisco 9 points; Amari Brown 9 points; Brendan Campbell 8 points.
Handley leaders vs. Heritage: Brisco 15 points (9-10 FT); Breylon Miller 10 points; 10 rebounds; Lavette 9 rebounds; Emerson Fusco, Campbell and Brown 7 points each.
Clarke County 89, Warren County 62
FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County opened its season with blowout win against Warren County on Friday.
The Eagles, who had four players score in double figures, led 43-34 at the half and broke the game open over the final two quarters.
Leaders: Clarke County: Tyler Sansom 16 points, 5 steals; Michael Kerr-Hobert 15 points, 7 assists; Will Booker 14 points, 4 blocks; Louie Marino 12 points, 6 assists, 4 steals; Moses Day and Nate Thompson with 8 points and 9 rebounds each. Warren County: Marshall Barton 25 points; William Bergmann 13.
Wrestling: Sherando wins tourney
LEESBURG — Sherando opened its season by rolling to the tournament title in the Loudoun County Duals on Saturday.
The Warriors scored wins over Freedom (44-30), Broadway (45-33), The Potomac School (81-0), Loudoun County (48-28) and Liberty (54-30).
Anthony Lucchiani (126), Zachary Hayes (138), Keagan Judd (150) and Peter Richardson (157) each went 5-0. Lucchiani received the tournament's sportsmanship award.
Other Sherando leaders: Isaac Cram (120) 4-1; Brogan Teter (144) 4-1; Zane Jenkins (175) 4-1; Storm Miller (190) 3-1; Judson Dean (215) 3-1.
James Wood goes 3-2 in tournament
LEESBURG — James Wood opened its season by going 3-2 at the Loudoun County Duals on Saturday.
The Colonels record wins over C.D. Hylton (42-36), Broadway (49-30) and John Lewis (54-30), while falling against Herndon (39-33) and Liberty (56-24).
James Wood leaders: Max Mooney (106) 5-0, 1 pin; Marshall Juergens (120) 5-0, 5 pins; Colton Bendure (126) 4-0, 4 pins; Aiden Henry (150) 4-1, 4 pins; Dylan Tews (165) 4-1, 3 pins; James Battulga (144) 3-2, 3 pins; Jack Thompson (285) 3-2, 2 pins.
Swimming: Millbrook sweeps tri-meet
WINCHESTER — Millbrook swept a season-opening tri-meet on Saturday, winning both the boys' and girls' competitions against Handley and Fauquier at Jim Barnett Park.
In the boys' meet, the Pioneers defeated Handley (107-17) and Fauquier (104-34), while the Falcons topped the Judges (59-28).
In the girls' meet, Millbrook knocked off Handley (97-49) and Fauquier (99-52), while the Judges edged the Falcons (65-64).
Millbrook boys' winners: Nathan Truong (200 freestyle in 2:16.37, 400 freestyle in 5:00.16); Wyatt Post (200 individual medley in 2:34.09, 100 butterfly in 1:08.91); Zackary Carter (50 freestyle in 26.72, 100 freestyle in 1:15.19); Franco Menay (100 backstroke in 1:21.62); 200 medley relay (Menay, Truong, Carter, Post) 2:12.07; 200 freestyle relay (John Doepper, Odin Kulp, Nathan Regular, Rhien Julich) 2:07.03; 400 freestyle relay (Menay, Truong, Post, Carter) 4:20.18.
Millbrook girls' winners: Ainsley Pendleton (200 individual medley in 3:08.50); Riley Pillo (100 butterfly in 1:12.78, 100 backstroke in 1:14.37); 200 medley relay: Pendleton, Lauren Rosenthal, Pillo, Carolina Arias) 2:34.13; 400 freestyle relay (Rylee Cooke, Pendleton, Arias, Pillo) 5:01.59.
Handley girls' winners: Sullivan Morefield (100 freestyle in 1:15.19); Ren Delaney (400 freestyle in 6:21.68); 200 freestyle relay (Kelsye Brown, Delaney, Emma Fout, Morefield) 2:19.96.
James Wood splits against Kettle Run
WINCHESTER — The James Wood boys defeated Kettle Run 95-66 and the girls fell to the Cougars 100-67 at Jim Barnett Park on Saturday.
James Wood boys' winners: Trent Rakowski (200 individual medley in 2:46.28); Ethan Britton 50 freestyle in 27.45); Andrew Thompson (100 butterfly in 1:02.76, 100 backstroke in 1:18.89); 400 freestyle relay (Reagan Kite, Rakowski, Alex Hua, Thompson) 4:15.85.
James Wood girls' winners: Samantha Krueger (400 freestyle in 5:53.46).
Sherando boys, girls sweep invite
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. — The Sherando boys and girls each notched three victories in the Hedgesville Invitational at Shepherd University on Saturday.
The Warriors knocked off Spring Mills (47-33), Hedgesville (52-38) aand Hampshire (60-18) in the boys' meet. The Sherando girls topped Spring Mills (51-43), Hedgesville (75-18) and Hampshire (75-15)
Sherando girls' winners: Savannah Judy (200 freestyle in 2:26.09, 100 freestyle in 1:04.93); Ellie Luong (50 freestyle in 26.91, 500 freestyle in 6:17.59); Emma Keister (100 backstroke in 1:30.12); Addy Wallin (100 breaststroke in 1:18.10); 200 medley relay (Deanna Laduca, Wallin, Reese Luong, E. Luong) 2:06.20; 400 freestyle relay (Judy, R. Luong, Laduca, E. Luong) 4:22.31.
Sherando boys' winners: Jackson Hepner (100 freestyle in 1:01.39); Ian Liang (500 freestyle in 6:29.25); 200 medley relay (Liang, Camron Macleod, Hepner, Joe Moe) 2:02.96; 400 freestyle relay (Moe, Aiden Callas, Hepner, Liang) 4:08.47.
Clarke County boys get split
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. — The Clarke County boys split a pair of matches, while the Eagles' girls dropped two in a tri-meet at Shepherd University on Saturday.
The boys knocked off Washington (W.Va.) 48-42, but fell 56-37 against Jefferson (W.Va.). The girls dropped decisions to Jefferson (48-38) and Washington (52-34).
Clarke County boys' winners: Jefferson Fairbanks (50 freestyle in 23.11, 100 freestyle in 55.52); Ryan Hooks (100 backstroke in 1:10.02); 200 freestyle relay (Ron Martin, Dylan Rosenbohm, Jack Westbrook, Fairbanks) 1:49.57.
Clarke County girls' winners: Noelle Whalen (200 freestyle in 2:18.39, 500 freestyle in 6:17.07); Maya Pitts (200 individual medley in 2:34.38, 100 butterfly in 1:09.23).
Indoor track: Colonels sweep meet
WINCHESTER — The James Wood boys and girls were each victorious in the six-team Millbrook Polar Bear Kickoff on Thursday.
The Colonel girls scored 151 points. Handley was second (73) and the Judges were followed by Warren County (56), Sherando (55), Millbrook (31) and Skyline (25).
The James Wood boys scored 136 points and were followed by Sherando (98), Handley (56), Warren County (54), Skyline (38) and Millbrook (34).
James Wood girls' leaders: Jocelyn Hempel (first in long jump, 14-8, and triple jump, 30-0); Omaie Aarami (first in 500, 1:36.48); Lauren Thompson (first in 1,000, 3:42.58); Hallie Lescalleet (first in 3,200, 13:12.30); 4x200, first in 2:05.29 (Abigail Paxton, Olivia Boyce, Macey Payne, Hempel); Reese Lassard (second in 1,000, 3:49.90); Alina Kieffer (second in 3,200, 13:19.82); 4x800, second in 11:38.24 (Kieffer, Lescalleet, Thompson, Emma Woshner).
Handley girls' leaders: Elizabeth Imoh (first in high jump, 5-0, and 55 hurdles, 9.51); Sarah Roberson (second in 500, 1:36.58); Monet Thomas (second in 300, 52.31).
Sherando girls' leaders: Mercedes Silver (first in 55, 8.10); Eva Winston (first in 1,600, 5:47.72); Brianna Polston (second in 55, 8.26); Cassidy Crittenden (second in 1,600, 6:00.19).
Millbrook girls' leaders: Jillian Taylor (first in shot put, 31-1.5); Caydence Bayne (first in 300, 50.63).
James Wood boys' leaders: Zach Smith (first in 300, 40.90, second in shot put, 35-8.5); Casey Floyd (first in 55 hurdles, 9.75); Gabriel Contreras (first in 3,200, 12:05.70); 4x200, first in 1:41.40 (Brandon Andrade, Elijah Richards, Smith, Floyd); 4x400 "A" team, first in 4:00.82 (Ivan Andrews, Landon Burdock, Floyd, Richards); Ryan Babington (second in triple jump, 34-9); Conner Kenney-Fitzner (second in 300, 42.00); 4x400 "B" team, second in 4:16.40 (Kenney-Fitzner, Scott Shepherd, Ryen Knotts, Gatlin Lockley).
Sherando boys' leaders: Joseph Burton (first in long jump, 16-8, second in 55, 7.15); Jhabari Jackson (first in 55, 7.14); Ben Freilich (first in 1,000, 2:59.06); 4x800, first in 8:57.63 (Brock Smith, Jed Bell, Freilich, Ryan Maki); Maki (second in 1,000, 3:01.74); David Johnston (second in 3,200, 12:35.81).
Handley boys' leaders: Rodd'ney Davenport (first in shot put, 37-4); Anderson Davis (first in high jump, 5-8); Elliott Redcay (first in 1,600, 4:53.22); Manno Lusca (second in 55 hurdles, 9.95).
Millbrook boys' leaders: Elijah McGee (second in long jump, 16-3); Scott Montgomery (second in 500, 1:14.37).
Women's basketball: SU 80, Lynchburg 48
LYNCHBURG — Madisen Kimble pumped in 23 points as Shenandoah University buried Lynchburg in ODAC play on Saturday.
SU opened up a 10-point (38-28) halftime lead and blew the game open in the final two quarters. SU shot 9 for 17 from the floor (53 percent) in each of the final two periods. For the game, Shenandoah held Lynchburg (1-7, 0-3 ODAC) to 26 percent shooting (15 of 58) from the floor.
Kimble added six assists and six rebounds. Terese Greene (13) and Gabby Krystofiak (10) also scored in double figures for SU (5-2, 3-1).
Men's basketball: Guilford 56, SU 39
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University had a frigid shooting afternoon on Saturday at the Wilkins Center as Guilford remained unbeaten in ODAC play.
The Hornets (2-6, 0-2 ODAC) made just 13 of 55 shots (24.6 percent) in the contest. They were 6 of 28 in the first half as the Quakers took a 24-16 lead.
Landon Russ and Binwi Bihai had 11 points each to lead SU, which made just 3 of 22 attempts from 3-point range.
Myles Washington had 14 points to pace Guilford (7-2, 3-0).
Wrestling: SU finishes fifth in tourney
GRANTHAM, Pa. — Led by Dylan Weaver's third-place finish, Shenandoah University took fifth among 15 teams at the Petrofes Invitational hosted by Messiah University.
The Hornets had seven place-winners and recorded 89.5 points in the two-day event. Alvernia won with 201.5 points.
Weaver dropped his semifinal match at 174 pounds, but rallied with an 8-6 overtime win in the consolation semifinals and rolled 15-4 in the third-place match.
Sean Rinebolt (133) placed fourth. Rinebolt also fell in the semifinals, but won his consolation semifinal 7-1 before falling in the third-place match.
Bryan Guzman (285) also finished fourth. After losing in Friday's quarterfinals, Guzman recorded three consecutive wins before having to injury default in the third-place match.
Other SU place-winners were: Troy Gibson (fifth at 197), Hunter Ballentine (seventh at 141), Dylan Weigert (eighth at 174 and Robert Gray (eighth at 285).
Indoor track: Kindig win, sets SU mark
LEXINGTON — Tucker Kindig set a program record in winning the weight throw to highlight Shenandoah University's season-opening VMI Team Challenge on Saturday.
SU's men's and women's team both placed sixth in the event. The SU men totaled 42 points, while the women had 29.
Kindig's toss of 19.27 meters broke the school mark by more than a meter and he won the event by exactly four meters. Matthew Smith, Jacob Young and Zak McIntire were fourth, fifth, and ninth, respectively, in the same event.
Miles Moore broke his own school mark in finishing third in the 200 meters. His time of 21.96 seconds broke his time of 22.10 set in January of 2020.
Moore finished fourth in the 60 dash (6.97) to teammate William Crowder (6.94). Young also placed sixth shot put (12.64 meters).
The SU women had nine Top-10 finishes, led by Kaitlin Measell's runner-up in the long jump (5.39 meters). Teammate Alexis Hubbard (5.10) was fourth.
Kiara Felston (16.74 meters) took third in the weight throw. Teammates Liberty Tennyson (13.68) and Andrea Decker (12.77) were third and eighth. Felston was also eighth in the shot put (10.67).
Erin Atkinson (5:30.62) placed seventh in the mile.
