NEWARK, Del. — Sherando High School’s Keagan Judd captured third place at the prestigious Beast of the East wrestling tournament which concluded Sunday at the University of Delaware.
Wrestling at 150 pounds, Judd, a two-time state champion, received a bye in the opening round before winning a pair of decisions (6-0 and 5-3) and then getting a quarterfinal pin to reach the semifinals.
Judd lost a tough 6-2 decision to eventual runner-up Mekhi Neal of St Mary Ryken in the semis, but bounced back in the consolations with a pin to reach the third-place match. In his final bout, Judd took a 3-0 decision against Mitchell Faglioni of St Christopher’s.
The Warriors had three other wrestlers at the event, which featured competitors from 137 schools.
Anthony Lucchiani went 5-2 at 126 pounds. He had a pin and two major decisions (10-0 and 14-1) among his victories and his two losses were both one-point decisions (1-0 and 4-3). Brogan Teter went 3-2 at 144 with all of his triumphs coming by decision (5-3, 10-4, 9-4). Zachary Hayes went 0-2 at 138.
As a team, the Warriors finished with 36 points, 23 coming from Judd’s triumphs. At press time, that total was good for 47th place.
Clarke wins two matches at Musselman Duals
INWOOD, W.Va. — Clarke County posted a 2-6 record at the Musselman Duals on Friday and Saturday.
Clarke County leaders: Cannon Long (157) 8-0; Blake Jacobson (150) 7-1; Wyatt Stemberger (132) 6-2; Raul Villela (144) 4-2; Kolton Vincent (120), Camden McCarty (165) 5-3 each.
Football: Eagles’ LeBlanc is All-State pick
Clarke County senior Chris LeBlanc was named to the Virginia High School League Class 2 All-State Football Second Team as a punter in selections released Friday.
LeBlanc punted 35 times for 1,316 yards this year, an average of 37.6 yards per punt. LeBlanc had a 64-yard punt against Lightridge.
LeBlanc was previously named as a First Team selection for both Region 2B and the Bull Run District.
State champion Graham swept the three major awards.
Junior running back Ty’Drez Clements is the Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 2,825 yards on 251 carries (11.3 yards per carry) and 33 touchdowns. He also also had 13 receptions for 135 yards and one TD. Senior defensive lineman Connor Roberts is the Defensive PoY after leading the G-Men with 141 tackles (39 for a loss) and 21 sacks. He also had four pass deflections and one fumble recovery. Tony Palmer is the Coach of the Year after guiding Graham to a 15-0 record and the state title with a 34-7 win over Central (Woodstock) in the Class 2 finals.
Boys' basketball: Sherando splits in tournament
HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — The Sherando boys’ basketball team split a pair of games in the Hedgesville Tournament, winning 62-43 on Friday over Berkeley Springs and falling 58-37 against the hosts.
The Warriors led 37-27 at the half and 57-35 after three quarters against Berkeley Springs. No information was received on the Saturday loss.
On Tuesday, Sherando defeated Liberty 57-39.
Sherando leaders vs. Berkeley Springs: Trey Williams 28 points, Drew Tyson 11 points.
Sherando leaders vs. Liberty: Williams and Tyson with 10 points each.
Swimming: Sherando sweeps tri-meet
MANASSAS — The Sherando boys’ and girls’ teams combined to win all but one of the 22 events as the Warriors rolled in a tri-meet on Saturday at Manassas Park Community Center.
The boys won every event as they crushed William Monroe (110-8) and Central (109-26). The girls took 10 of 11 events in whipping William Monroe (107-51) and Central (25).
Sherando boys’ winners: Evan Mercer (200-yard individual medley, 2:18.31 and 100 butterfly, 1:07.12); Aidan Callas (200 freestyle, 2:16.51 and 100 backstroke, 1:15.69); Austin Forrer (500 freestyle, 5:51.82 and 100 breaststroke 1:3.89); Joe Moe (50 freestyle, 26:03); Toby Winston (100 freestyle, 53.35); 200 medley relay (Ian Liang, Mercer, Winston, Forrer) 1:53.38; 200 freestyle relay (Moe, Jackson Hepner, Forrer, Winston) 1:42.63; 400 freestyle relay: (Mercer, Hepner, Liang, Winston) 4:03.81.
Sherando girls’ winners: Taylor Smith (100-yard freestyle, 54.37 and 100 breaststroke, 1:06.41); Ellie Luong (200 individual medley, 2:41.49); Madison Reed (50 freestyle, 26.10); Audrey Kauffman (100 butterfly, 1:10.87); Madelyn Twigg (100 backstroke, 1:03.27); Chesley Jones (500 freestyle, 5:41.50); 200 medley relay (Twigg, Smith, Jones, Lexee Schellhammer) 1:56.10; 200 freestyle relay (Schellhammer, Kauffman, Savannah Judy, Luong) 1:52.00; 400 freestyle relay (Reed, Jones, Twigg, Smith) 3:54.54.
Eagles participate in Berkeley Invitational
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — The Clarke County boys placed sixth and the girls were ninth at the Berkeley Invitational meet at Shepherd University on Saturday.
The boys were sixth among 10 teams with 35 points. Parkersburg (W.Va.) won with 173. The girls were ninth among 11 teams with 19 points. Parkersburg won with 114.
Noelle Whalen had the top two finishes for the Eagles, winning the girls’ 500-yard freestyle in 6:07.86 and finishing third in the 200 freestyle in 2:21.06.
Top Clarke County boys’ finishers: Ryan Hooks (fourth in the 100 backstroke, 1:08.87, fifth in the 50 freestyle, 25.28); Patrick Whalen (fourth in the 500 freestyle, 6:02.86), Ron Martin (sixth in the 100 butterfly, 1:11.18); 200 medley relay (Hooks, Jack Westbrook, Martin, Whalen) fifth in 2:05.13; 400 freestyle relay (Whalen, Dylan Rosenbohm, Hooks, Danny Harwell) fifth in 4:24.72.
Indoor track: Wood boys 8th at Smithsburg meet
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The James Wood boys placed eighth and the girls took 11th at Smithsburg Invitational at Hagerstown Community College on Friday.
Team point totals at the 21-school meet were not provided.
James Wood boys’ leaders: 4x800 (Will Simko, Owen Hahn, Tyler Dewarf, Thomas Newman), second in 9:23.42; Zach Smith (fourth in shot put, 38-10.25); Simko (fifth in 800, 2:15.66); Hahn (fifth in 3,200, 11:23.66); 4x400 (Casey Floyd, Ivan Andrews, Ryen Knotts, Landon Burdock), sixth in 3:57.26; 4x200 (Elijah Richards, Michael Jackson, Maddox Wright, Smith), seventh in 1:44.57; Lawrence Gittich (eighth in 3,200, 11:28.77); Gatlin Lockley (eighth in high jump, 5-2).
James Wood girls’ leaders: Hallie Lescalleet (fourth in the 3,200, 13:10.37); 4x400 (Reese Lessard, Mallory Juvinall, Omaie Aarami, Nadia Elias), fifth in 4:48.36; 4x800 (Aarami, Alina Kieffer, Emma Woshner, Lescalleet), fifth in 11:51.03.
Women’s basketball: SU 87, Gallaudet 45
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University raced to a 28-14 lead after one quarter and continued to pour it on in a romp against Gallaudet on Sunday at the Wilkins Center.
The Hornets (8-2) forced 31 turnovers and shot 52 percent (38 of 73) from the floor in the dominating triumph. Terese Greene led four SU players in double figures with 19 points. Madisen Kimble tossed in 18 points and dished out six assists. Jessica Littlejohn (13) and Emily Williams (10) also scored in double figures.
Cassidy Perry had 24 points for Gallaudet (1-9).
College wrestling: SU 57, PSU-Mont Alto 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University won the only three bouts contested in blanking Penn State-Mont Alto on Saturday at the Wilkins Center.
Penn State-Mont Alto forfeited in every weight class, but 157, 197 and 285 pounds. SU 157-pounder Christian Johnson-Hunte (4:12) and 285-pounder Kaden Bryan (2:59) each recorded pins, while 197-pounder Troy Gibson won a 4-2 decision.
The Hornets improved to 2-3.
