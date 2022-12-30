CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Sherando's Anthony Lucchiani and Keagan Judd each captured their weight classes in the prestigious Trojan Wars wrestling tournament at Chambersburg High School on Friday.
Thanks to those stellar finishes, the Warriors placed 16th among the 48 scoring teams with 99 points in the two-day event. South Carroll (162) topped Warrior Run (158) for the team title.
Lucchiani, seeded second at 127 pounds, received a bye in the first round and reached the semifinals via a technical fall (20-3), decision (6-2) and pin (4:14). In the semifinals, he knocked off Chambersburg's Luke Mentzer 7-3. Taking on Bald Eagle Area's Coen Bainey, who placed third in his weight class in Pennsylvania last year and is committed to American University, Lucchiani won a 3-1 decision against the top seed.
Judd, seeded first at 152, pulled out a pair of tough decisions to win the title. After receiving a bye in the first round, Judd advanced to the semifinals with a technical fall 18-3 and two decisions (6-0 and 4-1). In the semifinals, Judd edged Warrior Run's Cameron Milheim 4-3. In the title match, Judd pulled out another one-point decision, topping Sam Gautreau (Owen J. Roberts) 5-4.
No other Warriors finished with winning records in the event.
Bendure paces Colonels in Horz Invitational
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Colton Bendure's runner-up finish led eight James Wood place-winners at the Max Horz Holiday Invitational wrestling tournament on Friday at Berkeley Springs High School.
The Colonels (173 points) tied with East Hardy for seventh in the 17-team event. Northern Garrett (412) and Berkeley Springs topped the field.
Bendure advanced to the 126-pound final via a bye, a pin (2:21) and a decision (7-3). In the title match, he dropped a 5-0 decision against two-time Class 2 state champion Heath Burks of Strasburg.
The Colonels had two third-place finishers. Max Mooney (106) pinned Hampshire's Justice Steinmetz in 1:44 and James Battulga (144) decisioned Mountain View's Jesse Lemon 6-5 in third-place matches.
Also placing for James Wood were: John Juergens (fifth at 120), Dylan Tews (fifth at 165), Aiden Henry (sixth at 150), Orion Cox (sixth at 190), Sean Hodel (eighth at 132) and Seth Merryman (eighth at 138).
Boys' basketball: Sherando 59, Strasburg 40
STRASBURG — Sherando captured the Purple Bracket championship at the Ram Hardwood Classic with a victory over Strasburg on Friday.
The Warriors (6-3) led 16-9 after one quarter, 26-13 at the half and and 42-26 after three quarters.
Sherando leaders: Trey Williams (First Team All-Purple Bracket) 15 points; Kellen Tyson (First Team All-Purple Bracket) 11 points; Gavyn Blye, Lazare Adingono (Second Team All-Purple Bracket) 8 points each.
Martinsburg 59, Millbrook 58
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Millbrook fell against the host in the Martinsburg Tournament on Friday.
The Pioneers (4-7) led 23-21 at the half and 41-37 after three quarters before the Bulldogs rallied in the final period.
Millbrook leaders: Tyler Seminaro 18 points; Javell Holmes 11 points; Chase Ford 9 points; Detric Brown 9 points.
