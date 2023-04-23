WINCHESTER — In a doubleheader battle of two Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball teams ranked in NCAA Division III’s top 10, No. 3 Shenandoah University won Game 2 6-4 to earn a split with No. 7 Lynchburg University after losing Game 1 3-2 in 10 innings on Sunday at Bridgeforth Field.
In Game 2, SU (31-5, 15-4 ODAC) led 2-0 after one inning, scored twice in the fourth for a 4-1 lead and added two runs in the sixth inning for a 6-2 lead. Lynchburg had a two-run, two-out home run in the ninth by Benton Jones, but SU reliever Kyle Lisa got Avery Neaves to fly to left to end the contest.
Ryan Clawson had a two-run single for SU in the first with Frankie Ritter and Connor Houser doing the game for SU in the fourth and eighth, respectively.
The two teams split 14 hits with Lisa, who started at second base, going 2 for 4.
Reilly Owen (5-1) pitched the first six innings to earn the victory. He allowed one run on four hits, walked four and struck out six batters.
In the first game, SU took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Frankie Ritter (2 for 5) singled, Tyler Blittersdorf doubled to put runners on second and third, Colby Martin (two walks) had an RBI groundout and Gavin Horning singled to right to bring in Blittersdorf.
Lynchburg’s Avery Neaves (3 for 4 with a walk) had an RBI double in the first, an RBI single in the fifth to tie the game 2-2, then scored the winning run in the 10th inning.
Neaves had a leadoff single and moved to second on walk. With two outs, Jones hit the ball toward the hole between first and second. First baseman Pearce Bucher (2 for 5) dove to field the ball and threw toward left left-handed pitcher Parker Farrington, but Jones beat Farrington to the bag and Neaves scored on the play.
In the bottom of the 10th, Martin walked and stole second with one out, but Jack Bachmore (5-0) struck out the last two batters to end the game. Bachmore allowed no runs, two hits and two walks and struck out four batters in 3.1 innings.
For SU, Jacon Faivre started and went six innings, allowing two runs (both earned), six hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.
Baseball: Sherando 6, Turner Ashby 5
STEPHENS CITY — Trailing 5-3 after Turner Ashby scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning, Sherando rallied to beat the Knights on Sam Ridings’ walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning in a non-district game on Saturday.
Cole Orr (1 for 3) was hit by a pitch to lead off the seventh. Tyler Strosnider (1 for 3, two RBIs) sacrificed Orr to second, then Brady Largent was intentionally walked before Ridings came to the plate. The Warriors (8-7) scored one run in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Ridings also picked up the win on the mound by pitching two shutout innings to end the game, allowing one hit and one walk.
Other Sherando leaders: Malachi Sloane 2-2, run; Trey Williams 1-3, 2 runs, 3 stolen bases; Hayden Lafever 1-3, 2 RBIs; Giancarlo Lisciandrello 1-3, RBI.
Track & field: Millbrook’s Holmes wins at Lake Braddock
BURKE — Millbrook’s Javell Holmes won the boys’ high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 2 inches to highlight local performances at the 36-school Lake Braddock Hall of Fame Invitational, which was not completed due to inclement weather.
The 100, 200 and 400 did not take place, and the only relay that took place was the girls’ 4x800. Only the prelims of the 100/110 hurdles were held.
Holmes also took third in the triple jump (42-7.5). Other top performances for Millbrook came from Elijah McGee (14th in the 800, 2:04.80) in the boys’ meet and Nancy Annan (14th in the shot put, 28-3.5) in the girls’ meet.
Handley boys’ leaders: Garrett Stickley, 800, second, 2:00.53; Christian Metzger, long jump, fourth, 19-6.25; Hassan Akanbi, long jump, eighth, 18-9.5, 110 hurdles, ninth, 16.53; Pierce Francis, 1,600, 4:40.24.
Handley girls’ leaders: Elizabeth Imoh, 100 hurdles, third, 15:32; Takira Washington, discus, third, 76-4; Mason Rinker, discus, sixth, 59-1, shot put, seventh, 30-4.75; Ella Warren, sixth, 1,600, 5:43.01.
4x800 girls lead Warriors at Colgan
MANASSAS — The Sherando girls placed second in the 4x800 relay on Saturday to lead the Warrior performances at the 33-school Colgan Invitational, which was not completed due to inclement weather.
Ryleigh Combs, Emma Ahrens, Eva Winston and Gracie Defibaugh combined to record a time of 10:15.78 in the relay. The Warrior girls were also led by Brodilyn Ireland (10th in the long jump, 15-9).
The only events that took place were the 4x800-meter relay, the 100, the 100/110 hurdles, the 1,600, 3,200, pole vault, long jump and girls’ discus.
Softball: Kettle Run 20, Handley 0 (5)
NOKESVILLE — Handley dropped to 1-14 overall and 0-9 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a loss to Kettle Run on Friday.
Handley leaders: Khadijah Long 1-2; Bella Knight, Alaina Daugherty, Mason Rinker 1 walk each.
Beach volleyball: Southland final postponed
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to inclement weather in the area, the Southland Conference announced on Sunday that the final two matches of the Southland Conference Tournament will be moved to Monday at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Water’s Edge Park.
The semifinal between No. 3 Boise State and No. 4 New Orleans will be played at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The winner will move on to play top-seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the championship match at noon, with the winner of that berth earning an automatic berth into the NCAA Division I Tournament.
Millbrook graduate Tori Johnson plays on the No. 3 court for the top-seeded Islanders (23-9). On Friday, Johnson helped TAMU-CC to a 3-0 win over New Orleans in the double-elimination tournament by teaming with her partner Jade Bennett for a 21-15, 22-20 win. In Saturday’s semifinals, the Islanders won 3-0 over Boise State. Johnson and Bennett did not finish their match, but they led the second set 18-15 after losing the first 21-18.
Prior to the start of the tournament, Johnson and Bennett were named to the All-Conference Second Team. The duo is 20-10 this season.
Also this weekend, 11th-ranked Long Beach State beat Cal Poly 4-1 on Saturday to win the Big West tournament title and earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. Johnson’s younger sister Skylar is a reserve player for Long Beach State.
