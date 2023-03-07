NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Shenandoah University goalkeeper Ashley MacFarlane earned her second honor in two days as she was named Defensive Player of the Week by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association on Tuesday.
The senior also received ODAC Defensive Player of the Week honors on Monday.
MacFarlane helped the Hornets notch their first-ever win on the road at Christopher Newport after losing in eight previous matches in Newport News. MacFarlane had 13 saves, three groundballs and two caused turnovers in the 13-9 triumph.
A four-year starter for the Hornets, MacFarlane has 27 career victories and 288 saves.
College baseball: SU moves into Top 10
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Shenandoah University moved up two spots to ninth in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 poll, which was announced on Tuesday.
The Hornets (10-1) had three wins last week, including two (4-1 and 5-3) against No. 22 Oswego State. SU also knocked off Mount Aloysius 7-5.
The Hornets are the highest-ranked ODAC team, followed by No. 11 Lynchburg and No. 15 Randolph-Macon. SU hosts Hampden-Sydney at noon Saturday in its ODAC opener.
Martin receives ODAC Player of Week
FOREST — Shenandoah University junior Colby Martin was named the ODAC Player of the Week on Monday.
Martin, the Hornets’ designated hitter, hit a combined .615 last week with eight hits in 13 at-bats as SU downed Mount Aloysius (7-5) and No. 22 Oswego State (4-1 and 5-3).
Martin had two doubles, a home run and five RBIs on the week with his two-run blast in the eighth that was the difference against Mount Aloysius. He also drew four walks and was 4 for 6 in stolen bases.
Indoor track: Five SU athletes honored
NEW ORLEANS — The Shenandoah University men’s and women’s indoor track & field teams had five athletes earn a total of six All-Region honors in selections announced Tuesday by the USTFCCCA.
Graduate student Tucker Kindig led the group by grabbing All-Region accolades in both the shot put and weight throws. Sprinters William Crowder (60 meters) and Miles Moore (200) also received men’s awards. Kiara Felston (weight throw) and Kaitlin Measell (long jump) earned women’s honors.
Kindig, Felston, and Moore are slated to compete this weekend at the NCAA National Championships in Birmingham, Ala. Kindig and Felston are entered in their respective weight throws and Moore in the 200.
