HARRISONBURG — Shenandoah University held nearly every statistical edge except on the scoreboard as the Hornets had to settle for a 1-1 tie in their ODAC men’s soccer opener against Eastern Mennonite on Wednesday afternoon.
SU led in shots (17-6), shots on goal (8-3) and corner kicks (3-2), but could not get ahead of the Royals.
Eastern Mennonite (1-4-2, 0-0-1 ODAC) took the early lead on a goal by Ford DeVault, but the Hornets (2-1-3, 0-0-1) tied it as Brenden Zabava scored off an assist from Nicholas Mounkhaty at the 32:40 mark.
Neither team scored in the second half. Travis Jett had two saves for SU, while Andrew Arledge made seven saves for Eastern Mennonite.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Liberty 0WINCHESTER — Millbrook remained unbeaten on the season by rolling to a 25-13, 25-10, 25-6 romp in Class 4 Northwestern District play on Tuesday at Casey Gymnasium.
The Pioneers improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the district.
Millbrook leaders: Ashley Roberts 9 kills, 3 digs; Gigi Norris 8 digs, 8 assists; Grace Behneke 10 kills.
Luray 3, Clarke County 0LURAY — Clarke County suffered a 25-16, 25-16, 25-17 loss against Luray in Bull Run District action on Tuesday.
Clarke County leaders: Bailey Mayo 4 kills, 2 blocks; Kiera Rohrbach 4 kills, 11 digs; Anna Spencer 4 kills, 1 ace; Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez 16 assists; Audrey Gaerig 1 ace.
Golf: SU’s Christie named ODAC Player of WeekFOREST — Shenandoah University freshman Connor Christie has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week in selections announced Wednesday.
Christie was the individual champion for the Kinder-Williams Tournament hosted by Bridgewater College on Monday and Tuesday at the par-72 Lakeview Golf Club in Harrisonburg.
The Syracuse, N.Y., native shot even par during the opening round with Shenandoah’s ‘B’ team to tie for fourth, four strokes back of the individual leader. He secured the championship with a three-under-par 69 Tuesday, recording two eagles, for a total of 141 to win by one stroke.
Christie is the first SU men’s golfer to earn ODAC PoW accolades since Brennan Lloyd was selected after winning the same tournament in 2014.
Christie’s win helped the ‘B’ team to an 11th-place finish (322-314—636) with the ‘A’ team finishing eighth (308-300—608).
The Southern Virginia ‘A’ squad won it with a 594, three shots in front of the University of Lynchburg ‘B’ team. First-round leader McDaniel ended up third at 598.
Other top performers for SU were ‘A’ team members Dan Ailor (tied for ninth, 75-73—148), Ben Gray (tied for 17th, 78-72—150) and Price Whitaker (76-77—153).
Also, Handley graduate and Bridgewater freshman Jack Thome tied for 33rd with a with a 77-79—156.
College volleyball: SU 3, Hollins 1WINCHESTER — Shenandoah opened up its ODAC slate Tuesday by beating Hollins 25-16, 26-28, 25-23, 25-13.
There was a total of 24 ties and 14 lead changes in the match with the Hornets (4-5, 1-0 ODAC) and Hollins (2-10, 0-3) trading the lead six times in the first, four in the second and three in the third.
SU seized total control in the fourth by scoring 11 of the initial 13 points of the set and eventually pushing its lead out to 20-7 before Hollins scored six of the final 11 points of the match.
Jillian Warter paced SU with 17 kills and 12 digs with libero Emma Thompson recording 24 digs. Brooke Wagner and Becka Nguyen had 17 and 13 assists, respectively. Aaliyah Chunn had four blocks solo to go along with three blocks assisted.
Royals fire ex-Winchester manager MooreKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have fired longtime general manager Dayton Moore, who took the club from a perennial 100-game loser to two World Series and the 2015 championship before its return to mediocrity.
Royals owner John Sherman, who had retained Moore after acquiring the club from David Glass in 2019, announced the decision in a news conference that Moore attended at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday.
Moore was elevated from GM to president of baseball operations earlier this year, when longtime understudy J.J. Picollo took on the GM role. Picollo will now lead the baseball operations department.
Moore was the former manager of the Winchester Royals team in the Valley Baseball League. He led Winchester to VBL titles in 1992 and 1993, his only two seasons as manager. He was in the VBL’s first Hall of Fame Class in 2016.
The Royals are 59-89 heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins.
Suns, Mercury owner to sell teamsRobert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, a move that comes only eight days after he was suspended by the NBA over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees.
Sarver made the announcement Wednesday, saying selling “is the best course of action,” although he initially hoped he would be able to keep control of the franchises — pointing to his record that, he claims, paints a dramatically different picture of who he is and what he stands for.
“But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible — that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past,” Sarver wrote in a statement. “For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.”
Sarver bought the teams in July 2004 for about $400 million. He is not the lone owner, but the primary one.
