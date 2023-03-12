WINCHESTER — Pearce Bucher smacked four hits and drove in four runs as No. 9 Shenandoah University salvaged a doubleheader split against Hampden-Sydney with a 13-6 triumph in the second game on Saturday.
The Tigers won the ODAC opener for both teams 5-3.
Bucher paced a 14-hit attack in the second contest. Hampden-Sydney (7-7, 1-0) rallied from a five-run deficit to take a 6-5 lead in the top of the fourth. Bucher had an RBI single as SU responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good.
Jackson Sherman (1-0) picked up the win in relief. Sherman pitched 3.2 scoreless inning, allowing three hits and no walks, while striking out one.
Ryan Clawson added three hits and two RBIs, while Frankie Ritter (3 runs) and Dillon Partin (2 runs) added two hits apiece. Christian Lancaster had three hits for Hampden-Sydney.
In the opener, the Tigers snapped a 2-2 tie with three runs in the top of the eighth. SU had a 12-5 edge in hits, but failed to take advantage. Gavin Horning (double, triple) led the Hornets with three hits and two RBIs. Kooper Anderson also had three hits, while Ritter and Bucher notched two apiece.
Indoor track: Pardue 27th at national meet
BOSTON — Handley junior Will Pardue placed 27th out of 165 runners in the 3,000 meters on Friday at the New Balance Nationals Indoor at The Track at New Balance.
Pardue recorded a time of 8 minutes, 34.29 seconds. Fellow Handley junior Garrett Stickley was 65th in 8:44.85. The winning time was 8:08.24.
College indoor track: Beard places at nationalsALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Handley graduate and University of Cincinnati senior Taylor Beard placed ninth in the women’s high jump to earn Second Team All-America honors for the second time in her career at the NCAA Division I Championships on Saturday.
Beard had mark of 1.82 meters (5 feet, 11.5 inches) to earn the highest finish in the high jump in program history. Beard placed 13th in 2021. Beard is the third Bearcat to earn multiple indoor All-America honors in the high jump.
Kindig, Moore earn All-America honorsBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tucker Kindig placed third in the weight throw and Miles Miles Moore took eighth in the 200 meters as each earned All-America honors at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships.
On his sixth and final attempt on Thursday, Kindig set and SU and ODAC record with a toss of 19.66 meters (64 feet, 6 inches) to place third. Cathage’s Joseph White (21.41 meters) won the event.
Moore also set an ODAC record with a time of 21.47 seconds to win his heat race. He ran 21.85 in the final, which was won by Ramapo’s Cheickna Traore in a new Division III record of 20.72.
Kindig, who was an All-America last season, and Moore are two of the four SU athletes to earn that distinction in the NCAAs.
In the women’s weight throw, SU’s Kiara Feltson placed 11th with a toss of 17.01 meters (55 feet, 9.7 inches).
Men’s lacrosse: SU 15, Penn College 8WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University outscored Penn College 8-3 in the second half to pull away to the victory on Saturday.
Matt Daniel and Max Myers led SU (2-4) with four goals each. Jake Green added a hat trick, while Stephen Graham notched two goals and two assists. Logan Clingerman also had two assists, while keeper Mark Isabelle had 11 saves.
Women’s tennis: Stockton 7, SU 2HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Shenandoah University’s Jahveesha Combs was a double winner for the Hornets (1-4) in a loss to Stockton University (3-1) on Sunday.
Combs combined with Allison Cherwien to win 8-3 at No. 1 doubles before she was a 5-7, 6-1, 1-0 (10-3) winner at No. 1 singles.
Softball: Marymount 3, SU 2, 8 inningsWINCHESTER — Marymount scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to edge Shenandoah University on Thursday.
SU (2-6) played as the visitor in the contest, a make-up of a game scheduled at Marymount (3-5) earlier this season.
SU’s Tiffany Bower belted a solo homer to tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the sixth and the score stayed that way through seven regulation innings.
Startng the eighth with a runner at second base, the Hornets took the lead on pinch-hitter Ryelee Brown’s RBI single.
In the bottom of the inning, Marymount scored its first run on an error, but SU later got a 5-3-2 double play. After another error, Marymount’s Kaylee Atkins smacked a walkoff double to win the contest.
Kayla Stephenson went the first six innings for SU, allowing six hits and walk, while striking out four. Taylor Smith (0-2) took the loss, allowing one hit and recording a strikeout in 1.2 innings. Bower and Lily Richichi had two hits apiece for SU.
Shanyn Burch tossed a six-hitter with three walks and three strikeouts for Marymount.
Winchester Speedway: Hardy shines in openerWINCHESTER — Kyle Hardy captured one division and placed second in another as racing opened Saturday in frigid conditions at Winchester Speedway.
Hardy triumphed in the Crate Late Model Division. Hardy, Mike Franklin and Megan Mann won heat races before the main. Franklin jumped to the lead and Hardy moved to second on the opening lap. On Lap 12, Hardy pulled even with Franklin and final was able to make the pass on Lap 14 and pulled away from there. Franklin finished second, followed by Mann, Mike Walls and Ed Pope.
In the 25-lap Limited Late Model Class, Kyle Lear took the title over Hardy, who along with Gerald Davis won heat races. In the main, Hardy grabbed a quick lead and opened a full straightaway lead before a caution at Lap 9 tightened the field. Hardy had reestablished the lead until he was tagged from behind after lapping a car on Lap 21. Davis got the lead, but he slowed and was involved in a three-car crash on Lap 23. Lear inherited the lead and won over Hardy, Shaun Wetzel, Justin Dillman and Austin Stover.
Jason Wilkins captured the 15-lap hobby stock feature.
