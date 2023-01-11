WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University raced to a 23-6 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 79-42 ODAC women's basketball victory over Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday at the Wilkins Center, giving coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft her 100th career win.
After the Marlins closed to 33-19 at the half, the Hornets put the game away with a 26-7 margin in the third quarter.
Terese Greene had 25 points to lead 11 scorers for SU (9-5, 5-3). Madison Kimble (11) and Gabby Krystofiak (10) also scored in double figures. Shawnise Campbell grabbed 10 rebounds and Kimble had five assists for the Hornets, who shot 44 percent (33 of 75) for the contest and forced 26 turnovers.
Adaje Williams and Jada Norman had eigh points each for Virginia Wesleyan (5-10, 1-7), which shot 27 percent (16 of 59).
College wrestling: Averett 46, SU 9
DANVILLE — Shenandoah University suffered a loss against No. 22 Averett in ODAC wrestling action on Wednesday afternoon.
Former Handley standout Hunter Thompson recorded a pin in 4:11 at 184 pounds to lead the Hornets (2-4 overall, 0-2 ODAC). Sean Rhinebolt (133) recorded a 4-0 decision for SU’s other win.
Averett (11-6, 1-0) amassed five pins and three technical falls in the victory.
Men's basketball: Washington & Lee 82, SU 50
LEXINGTON — Washington & Lee torched Shenandoah University for 48 first-half points on the way to an ODAC romp on Wednesday.
The Generals led 48-21 at the break on a night where they shot a sizzling 64 percent (33 of 55) against the Hornets, who made just 25 percent (16 of 64) of their shots.
Malik Jordan was the only SU player to score in double figures for SU with 11 points. Brantley Springer added 9 for the Hornets (3-11, 0-5).
Robert DiSibio (21) and Jack d'Entremont (17) paced W&L. Former Handley standout Sam Wise had eight points (on 4-of-4 shooting) and five rebounds for the Generals (10-6, 3-4).
