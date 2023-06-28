FREDERICKSBURG — Shenandoah University's Jason Cole has been named the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association Men's Coach of the Year and three of his players earned All-State honors in selections released Wednesday.
Hornets freshman Artem Babaiev earned First Team honors for singles and fellow freshman Dominick Suwak was named to the Second Team. Junior Keith Orr and Suwak were selected to the Second Team for doubles.
Cole — a fourth-year coach who was previously named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Coach of the Year — led SU to the most wins in program history (12-6 record). The Hornets went 7-2 in the ODAC and hosted their first-ever ODAC playoff match in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Babaiev, a Kharkiv, Ukraine native, went 14-2 in singles with eight conference wins. Suwak went 9-0 in ODAC matches and 19-3 overall in the No. 3 spot for singles. Orr and Suwak went 16-4.
No one for SU tennis had been honored by VaSID since Andy Torrealba in 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.