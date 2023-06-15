Clarke County had six players picked for the First Team and one for the Second Team on the Virginia High School League Class 2 All-State boys’ soccer teams that were released on Thursday.
The state runner-up Eagles had more First Team selections than any other school. Clarke County went 24-1 this season, capturing the Bull Run District regular-season and tournament crowns and the Region 2B tournament before falling 1-0 to Glenvar in the state final.
Clarke County First Team selections are senior forward and Region 2B Player of the Year Leo Morris (19 goals, 15 assists), junior midfielder and Bull Run District Player of the Year Cal Beckett (25 goals, 12 assists), junior midfielder Charlie Frame (eight goals, four assists), junior defender Joe Ziercher (four goals, three assists), senior defender Ben Fulmer (one goal, 10 assists) and senior Chris LeBlanc, an at-large selection who plays forward (28 goals, 13 assists).
Sophomore midfielder Brody Murphy (one goal, four assists) is an at-large selection on the Second Team.
Glenvar’s Josh Jones is the VHSL Coach of the Year after guiding the Highlanders to a 20-1-1 record. Glenvar senior midfielder Colin Clapper is the Player of the Year after scoring 39 goals. His corner kick led to the game-winning goal in the 78th minute of the title game.
Each All-State soccer team consists of four forwards, four midfielders, four defenders, one goalkeeper and three at-large positions. The All-State selection committee comprises eight soccer coaches, with two from each region.
College field hockey: SU announces schedule
WINCHESTER — A visit from national-runner Johns Hopkins will mark one of eight home games on the Shenandoah University schedule released Thursday.
The Hornets (17-3, 7-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference in 2022) will host Johns Hopkins in the Blue Jays’ first-ever game in Winchester at 1 p.m. on Sept. 3, two days after SU hosts Washington & Jefferson in its season opener at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1.
After the Hornets host Washington College (Md.) at 1 p.m. on Sept. 9, SU will play five straight road games before starting conference competition — Gettysburg College (4 p.m. on Sept. 13), FDU-Florham (Sept. 16), Montclair State University (Sept. 17), Mary Washington (1 p.m. Sept. 23) and St. Mary’s College of Maryland (7 p.m. on Sept. 27).
Shenandoah opens ODAC play on Sept. 30 at home against Lynchburg (1 p.m.) in a rematch of last year’s ODAC semifinals won by Lynchburg. The two teams split their two meetings in 2022, both taking place at Lynchburg.
October begins with a game at Eastern Mennonite (7 p.m.) and a home game versus Randolph-Macon (1 p.m.) on Oct. 4 and 7, respectively. The game against R-MC takes place during Shenandoah’s Homecoming weekend.
ODAC Tournament champion Washington & Lee travels to SU on Oct. 11 for a 7 p.m. game. SU will play at Ferrum on Oct. 14 (1 p.m.), hosts Virginia Wesleyan on Oct. 18 (5 p.m.), travels to Roanoke (2:30 p.m. on Oct. 21) and Bridgewater (7 p.m. on Oct. 25), then ends the regular season at 1.p.m. on Oct. 28 at home against Sweet Briar.
VBL: Royals 11, Cannons 4
PURCELLVILLE — Adiel Melendez tossed five strong innings in his Winchester debut and was backed by a 16-hit attack as the streaking Royals thumped league-leading Purcellville in Valley Baseball League action on Thursday.
Melendez allowed just one hit and no walks,while striking out seven as he helped Winchester (7-5) win its fourth consecutive game.
Leading 1-0, the Royals blew the game open with six runs in the top of the sixth inning. Winchester racked up five hits in the inning, including Joshua Hogue's two-run double that capped the outburst.
The Royals would add two more runs in the seventh and two more in the ninth.
Camden Jackson (2 RBIs), Tyler Cox (2 runs) and Hogue had three hits apiece to lead Winchester attack. Jancarlos Colon (2 runs), Jack Hay and Jaxon Holder each notched two hits.
Mikey Brinton led the Cannons (8-4) with two hits.
