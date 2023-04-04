A 3-7 start isn’t exactly the way you would like your basketball season to start, but Handley coach Zach Harrell-Zook believed the early lumps against quality teams could pay dividends for his squad in March.
And, he was right.
Facing a win or go home game four times to start the postseason, the Judges survived each of them, including a 67-55 victory over Kettle Run to capture the Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament title. The Judges scored the final 11 points in that triumph that clinched a Region 4C berth.
In the regional semifinals, Handley knocked off Loudoun County, a state finalist from the previous season, 69-60 to clinch a state tournament berth.
While the Judges’ season ended with a 68-54 loss in the quarterfinals against state finalist E.C. Glass, the run to the state tournament was special for a team that began the year with just two players with varsity playing experience. One of those was Emerson Fusco, who earned First Team All-State honors and was the regional and district Player of the Year.
Harrell-Zook led the Judges to a 17-12 mark, earning his first Winchester Star Coach of the Year honor.
Q: What were your expectations this season and were they met?
Harrell-Zook: My expectations for every single season is to be the hardest working team on the floor and to be the most prepared. Throughout the year, we got to that. I thought early on we took our lumps with a tough schedule and a young group, but it really molded us into who we were. At Handley ... it’s our expectation to win the district every year. With as hard as we work and the expectation we have for ourselves, we want to win the district every year. To accomplish the other goals like a regional and a state championship, you have to be able to dominate your area first. You need to be able to win your district first. ... The kids obviously set some goals for themselves. They wanted to win the district, the region and get to the state tournament. We fell short of a few of those goals, but it was just a truly awesome year when you look back at it — where we started, where we came and where we finished.
Q: Were there any adjustments you made during the season that paid off?
Harrell-Zook: We switched some personnel in terms of playing different positions. We had to modify our offense a little bit. More than anything as the year goes on, in the summer time I like to experiment with some stuff and see what works best for our kids. Sometimes that ends up transitioning into the fall and the first part of the year. I can’t emphasize enough, you want to win every game, but test yourselves in December. Rather than the playbook getting bigger as the year went on, we really kind of narrowed things down and fine-tuned things. It’s my goal to know our identity when December is over and I felt like we were there. If you look at our record from January on, it was a really solid performance for our team.
Q: Was there a game that defined your season?
Harrell-Zook: I’d like to say the Loudoun County game at home that put us into the state tournament. ... We played four games in a row that, hey, if we lost we were going home. We hit that point after winning the district where we were playing the state runner-up from last year that is basically returning everybody. I think they lost one player to injury. It was, ‘Our season ends tonight or we’re going to the state tournament.’ ... Mark Alexander’s teams are a heck of a lot to prepare for. Those guys are extremely disciplined in what they do and how they run their offense and their system. It takes a lot to prepare for them with their spread offense, all of their back cuts and their shooters. I think that game really defined us because it took a lot to get that win. It took a lot of preparation, a lot of film and it took the kids buying into what that game really meant.
Q: Were there any players who surprised you this season?
Harrell-Zook: Breylon Miller. Breylon was a guy who wasn’t able to come around a lot last summer due to some unfortunate circumstances. But once he got here with us, I thought he really worked. Breylon’s primary sport is football obviously and he has a tremendous future with that. But it was how he came in and led and really just accepted a role that maybe he didn’t envision for himself or we weren’t expecting him to have to take on. He really was a vocal leader and he really dominated the glass. He had 20 rebounds in our game against Millbrook on the road, just a completely dominant performance. ... We asked him to do a lot of different things and he handled them really well.
Q: What is your outlook for next season?
Harrell-Zook: It’s to be playing in March. That’s our goal. From this day forward, it’s our goal to play in March every single year. I told the coaches when the season ended, ‘As small as your coaching stipends are we are going to drag every penny out of it because the goal is that we want to be playing in March every single year.’ I feel confident and good in our ability to have sustainable success because of the culture our kids have helped set and how hard our kids work. The day after we lose to E.C. Glass and it’s Saturday morning, I had six players text me to get into the gym. That was the day after a state quarterfinal loss. I think it speaks volumes about our goals as a team, our aspirations as a program and our ability to put the work in to get there. Our expectation is to play in March every single year and we’re excited about the work it takes to get there and we’re willing to do it.
