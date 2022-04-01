Boys' Basketball Player of the Year: Handley's Emerson Fusco

Handley’s Emerson Fusco didn’t start out this boys’ basketball season on the wrong foot.
It was just a sore one.
The two-way football standout suffered an ankle injury in the Judges’ final playoff game of the season and began the basketball season in a walking boot, instead of his sneakers.
The lone starter returning from Handley’s Class 4 runner-up squad in 2021, Fusco returned on a tender ankle and didn’t play well initially. Neither did the Judges as they got off to a tough 2-7 start.
But as Fusco and his teammates began to find their footing together, the Judges became a dangerous team. The junior guard would go on to lead the area in both points (14.6) and assists (3.7) per game.
Fusco, selected as the Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year by the league’s coaches, also is The Winchester Star’s Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.
Coming over from football is never easy and Fusco had a busy football season for the Judges, who advanced to the Region 4C quarterfinals before falling against Loudoun County. Fusco rushed for 657 yards and seven touchdowns, played defensive back, returned kicks and punted during the season.
“It’s a rough jump because football legs and basketball legs are two different things,” said Fusco, a 6-foot-1 guard. “With football legs, you’re straight — either forwards or backwards basically with some cutting here and there. With basketball, it’s more slowed down and you’re pacing through the offenses and defenses and moving up and down the court. There’s jumping and all of that extra stuff. There’s completely different conditioning that you have to do.”
But Fusco’s conditioning was hampered by a left ankle injury suffered in that playoff loss.
“It definitely took him some time,” Handley coach Zach Harrell said. “He clearly had a legitimate injury. We talk about, ‘Are you hurt or are you injured?’ He had an injury and it took him some time. We thought we were diligent slowly bringing him back into things, but as a kid and a competitor you want to go all in as soon as you get back. It took us time to get back into basketball shape.”
And the Judges, who lost Class 4 Player of the Year Demitri Gardner and All-State First Team selection Chaz Lattimore among four senior starters, were struggling with a lot of new faces in the lineup and a tough schedule.
“When you lose as many key guys as we did, I think everyone was trying to figure out how can we do this thing together,” Harrell said. “I think early on we had five guys on the floor and five guys trying to do their own thing. It wasn’t in a negative realm. It wasn’t like they meant to do it or they were selfish. We just didn’t quite know yet how to play together and how to piece things together and how to be the team.”
Fusco, who averaged about six points per game as a sophomore, admits he was one of the ones that was trying to find some consistency with his game.
“I just rushed everything,” he said. “Everything was rushing through me because I was so worried because my legs weren’t there. It just messed me up. I felt like I was rushing it and I was moving too fast for the game and just not letting it come to me.”
Fusco said that it took until near the end of December for him to feel 100 percent to where he could ditch the ankle brace that he had been wearing. But by that time, the Judges were 2-7 and had lost their first two district games.
But from that point, the Judges got hot. Handley won 9 of 10, including handing Millbrook its only regular-season district loss with an 81-67 triumph. Fusco scored a game-high 23 points against the Pioneers.
“I think as the season progressed, I think you really started to see Emerson progress and take on that role of, ‘We’re going to do anything we can to win,’” Harrell said. “Guys like him and Tavon Long showed a commitment to executing offensive and defensive philosophies and trying to galvanize camaraderie among the other guys.
“I think it really displayed over the course of the season. I think his defensive rebounding numbers went up over the course of the season. His assists per game went up and turnovers went down.”
The Judges would eventually finish 12-10, falling 43-40 to eventual district champion Sherando in the tournament semifinals.
“Throughout the season, I did pretty well,” Fusco said. “I definitely could have picked it up, but overall it was a really great season for me. It definitely got my name out there a lot. I worked hard and worked after practice and worked at other places. I got my game better and mentally prepared for games.”
Fusco is the first to admit that he still has a long way to go. He already has some things he wants to work on and some he wants to break out.
“Definitely, my jump shot,” he said. “I’m going to be honest about it. The mid-range is there sometimes and I have a good floater, but the three not so much. It’s definitely my jump shot and using more of the moves that I have and going deeper in my bag. This year, I brought out some of the stuff in my bag, but all of the stuff that I’ve worked on in two of my offseasons, I have really more in my bag than I showed this year, a lot more.”
Harrell said the toughest critic of No. 10 wears that jersey.
“He’s harder on himself than anyone is going to be on him and we have to constantly remind him of that,” Harrell said. “I tell him all of the time, ‘I have all of the confidence in the world in you. When you get down on yourself you’ve got to remember that everyone is looking to you for that leadership and that get up and go. Yeah, you can be hard on yourself, but how do you get back after that. Is it a positive response or a negative response.’ I think as he’s grown the past two or three years, the responses have been way more positive.”
Fusco certainly is one of the busiest athletes at Handley. In addition to football and basketball, he also competes in track.
What is his favorite sport?
“Honestly, I really don’t know,” Fusco said. “I work out a lot in both sports [football and basketball]. It’s mainly when it gets to the season time, I like that sport more.”
And working out is a big part of his life. While he occasionally finds time for video games or hanging out with friends, Fusco more often can be found in the gym.
“It’s pretty busy,” he said of his lifestyle. “Even that COVID-year summer, I was training down in Fairfax for football. I went to Maryland for basketball. … I was busy 24/7. It was a lot of work. This offseason I’m working on strength and speed for football because with basketball I go to camps and work out with some people here. It’s definitely tough training if you want to play those sports and you want to be exceptionally good at them.”
Fusco knows that hard work may pay off with a chance to play basketball or football in college.
Which one will it be?
“It’s a tough choice,” he said. “I’m going to have make it, but it’s going to be a tough choice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.