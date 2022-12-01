Last season, five of the seven boys’ basketball teams in the Class 4 Northwestern District won at least half of their games and the No. 2 and No. 4 seeds earned the two available regional spots in the district tournament.
It’s no wonder that area coaches expect the district to be another dogfight this coming season.
Sherando (17-8, 9-2 district) won the district tournament last winter (the program’s first district title since 2013), but lost four seniors who provided the bulk of the Warriors’ scoring.
What veteran coach Garland Williams has back is one of the tallest lineups in recent memory. The Warriors boast five players on the roster that are 6-foot-3 or taller.
Guard Trey Williams, an excellent outside shooter, and 6-5 center Lazare Adingono (who shot 53.4 percent from the floor) return to the starting lineup. Kellen Tyson, a 6-4 forward and key reserve last year, scored 27 points in a season-opening loss against Rock Ridge.
Millbrook (13-9, 10-1) had the best regular-season record in the district a year ago, but suffered an upset loss to No. 4 Kettle Run in the district tournament semifinals.
The Pioneers return some big scoring punch from that squad. Guards Tyler Seminaro (13.4 ppg, 37.3 three-point percentage) and Ryan Liero (12.1 ppg, 37.2 three-point percentage) were the second and third leading scorers in the area. Steve Grubbs’ squad also features the outstanding all-around play of Detric Brown (8.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.5 apg) and Javell Holmes, a 6-foot-3 forward, is a tremendous leaper.
The Pioneers are off to a 1-1 start, with a district win over Fauquier and a loss to Freedom (South Riding).
Handley (12-10, 8-4) started slowly last season, but came on strong down the stretch before falling to Sherando in the district tournament semifinals.
Zach Harrell-Zook is doing some major rebuilding with reigning District and Winchester Star Player of the Year Emerson Fusco (14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists) and forward Isaiah Lavette the only returning lettermen on the squad.
The Judges, without an injured Fusco, got off to a rough start by falling by 38 points in their season opener against Spotswood.
James Wood (2-16, 2-10) is also in rebuilding mode after the loss of several of its top offensive weapons.
Ashton Kees, a 6-foot-3 forward, is the top returning scorer with an 8.5 average. Chris Morrison, a 6-foot-3, is a leaper inside and made nearly 57 percent of his shots last season.
The Colonels opened the season with a 12-point loss against Freedom (South Riding), which beat Millbrook by 25 points.
Clarke County lost its top three scorers from last season, but does return outstanding all-around player Will Booker (8.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg).
The Eagles (8-13, 6-10) placed sixth last season in the tough Bull Run District.
Sherando
Head coach: Garland Williams, 26th season
Last year: 17-8, 9-2 Class 4 Northwestern District; district tournament champion, Class 4C semifinalist
Key losses: Zach Symons; Cody Crittenden; Amari Williams; Andrew Bray.
Key returners: Lazare Adingono (Sr., C) Kellen Tyson (Sr., F); Caleb Bowers (Sr., G); Drew Tyson (Jr., C); Trey Williams (Jr., G); Wes Craig, (Sr., G); Jake Brown (Sr., G); Anthony Binibini (Sr., F) Gavyn Blye (Sr., G).
Key newcomers: Cassius Williams (Jr., G); C.J. Lawson (Sr., G); Ty Helmick (Sr., F); Charles Lease (Jr., F); Jackson Dicken (Jr., G).
Williams’ outlook: “Our goal is to be 2022-23 Northwestern District Champions. We know every team in the district will be looking to knock us off during the season. We have nine senior members and all of these young men know that hard work can help lead us to a championship. Our coaching staff feels our team has the capability to be in the Top 3 teams by the end of the season. Trey Williams, Caleb Bowers, Lazare Adingono and Kellen Tyson have been doing a great job leading the team.”
Next game: Thursday at James Wood
Millbrook
Head coach: Steve Grubbs, fourth season
Last year: 13-9, 10-1 Class 4 Northwestern District, district regular-season champion
Key losses: Will Croyle; Braden George; Trent Clater; BJ Canada; CJ Standen; Jerrod Jenkins
Key returners: Detric Brown (Sr., G); Ryan Liero (Sr., G); Tyler Seminaro (Sr., G); Javell Holmes (Sr., G); Jacob Burns (Sr., G); Richie Pell (Sr., G).
Key newcomers: Cohen Creswell (Jr., F); Darius Banks (Jr., G); Andrew Henry (Jr., G); Chase Ford (Jr., G); Chase Hepner (Jr., F); Jaylen Shifflett (Jr., F); Jamari Holmes (Jr., G); Ryan Hecker (Jr., G)
Grubbs’ outlook: “All we’re looking to do is put a team on the court that competes from tip to final buzzer. I think that’s been our sole focus from the spring and will continue to be our focus throughout the season. We want to put our student-athletes in the best position to maximize their abilities. I think if we are able to do that, we’ll put ourselves in a position to have a highly successful season. As a program we had a great regular season last year, but the year didn’t end the way we wanted it to. Our expectations are to improve daily and weekly to put ourselves in a spot where we are peaking at the right time. We’re excited for what we bring back and excited for what is coming up from our JV team last season. I think the combination of returning players and upcoming players provides us with a great depth and we’re looking forward to seeing it all on the court.”
Next game: Monday vs. Loudoun Valley
Handley
Head coach: Zach Harrell-Zook, third season
Last year: 12-10, 8-4 Class 4 Northwestern District
Key losses: Tavon Long, Jacob Duffy, Stephen Daley, Carson Harris
Key returners: Emerson Fusco (Sr., G); Isaiah Lavette (Sr., F)
Key newcomers: Kaplan Ambrose (Jr., G) , Breylon Miller (Jr., C), Jaevon Brisco (Fr., G), Amari Brown (Fr., G).
Harrell-Zook’s outlook: “Kaplan Ambrose, Jaevon Brisco, Isaiah Lavette and Amari Brown have put the most work in out of anybody in the program. They came to school each morning before school and worked out with our staff all preseason and continue to do so now. Their work ethic is a true embodiment of the culture we pride ourselves on. Breylon Miller will be an absolute force down low and will surprise a lot of people this year. He completely changed his body and is playing way above the rim and is almost 6-foot-6 now. … What I know we will be is the hardest-working, the best-conditioned, most-prepared team. We are going to be physical, fast, tough, and play together. The rest will take care of itself.”
Next game: Friday vs. Freedom in Heritage Tournament
James Wood
Head coach: Tim Wygant, 10th season
Last season: 2-16, 2-10 Class 4 Northwestern District
Key losses: Cole Stowers, Josh Borromeo, Bodie Pullen, Jacob Roy
Key returners: Ashton Kees (Jr., F), Brandon Waters (Jr., F), Chris Morrison (Sr., F), Jared Neal (Sr., G), Andrew Link (Sr., F), Eli Miller (Sr., G).
Key newcomers: John Copenhaver (Jr., G), Kemper Omps (Jr., G), Harry Nichols (Jr., F), Shaun Johnson (Jr., C), Sam Frigaard (Jr., G).
Wygant’s outlook: “Our expectations are to compete every night, practice and play with 100 percent effort, and to enjoy every minute on the floor we have together. The past two years have been challenging for our program. Everyone had to endure the impacts of the COVID pandemic two years ago, but with not being able to play or practice in our home gym last year, all of our coaches and players gained a valuable perspective: to cherish every moment we have in our home gym and every time we step on the court together. Unforeseen circumstances arise all the time. We were all smiling a bit wider and had a bit more energy that first day of tryouts and that feeling has perpetuated every day since. I am excited to see what this team can do. … I’ve really liked what I have seen from our seniors and returning players. To see these differing personalities mesh together to lead this group has been a revelation. They are learning together, helping each other, and making sure the newcomers understand concepts. It’s very exciting to see these ‘coaches’ on the floor.”
Next game: Thursday vs. Sherando
Clarke County
Head coach: Brent Emmart, 26th season
Last year: 8-13, 6-10 Bull Run District
Key losses: Cordell Broy; Luke Lyman; Dain Booker
Key returners: Will Booker (Jr., F); Tyler Sansom (Sr., G).
Key newcomers: Louis Marino (Jr., G); Michael Kerr-Hobert (Jr., G); Tanner Sipe (So., G); Nate Thompson (Sr., C), Josh Crawford (Jr., G); Caidan Broy (Jr., F).
Emmart’s outlook: “We have a very talented team that plays well together and has great team chemistry. We expect to come to the gym every day with a great attitude to improve daily to be the best we can be individually and as a team. Our goal is to compete for a district championship in a very competitive Bull Run District.”
First game: Friday at Warren County
