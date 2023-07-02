Handley’s Dan Jones is The Winchester Star Boy’s Tennis Coach of the Year for the seventh consecutive year that the accolade has been awarded.
Having lost its top four players from a team that finished 19-1 and advanced to the state quarterfinals the previous season, the Judges were thought to be in danger of losing their grip on the Class 4 Northwestern District crown.
Instead, Handley went unbeaten against Northwestern teams in the regular season, knocking off James Wood 6-3 twice in a battle of the top two squads. In the district tournament final, the Judges blanked the Colonels 5-0.
Handley (14-4) would fall 5-0 against Rock Ridge in the Region 4C semifinals.
The Judges took home a pair of individual titles in the district with Nathan Thomas winning the singles crown and teaming with Ty Dickson to capture the doubles championship.
Q: What were your expectations this season and were they met?
Jones: Absolutely. Our expectations were to be playing our best at the end of the year. We knew we had some work and we had some things to figure out early in the year. We had kids step up that we weren’t expecting. We had kids that did what we asked them to do. They worked in the offseason. We got what we wanted. We won the district. We qualified for the region tournament. We just didn’t succeed when we needed to, but expectation-wise the kids did what we asked and we got better throughout the year.
Q: With your losses from 2022, were you vulnerable this season?
Jones: We were. When you lose your top four, you are very vulnerable. That just shows how our program and how these kids know what the standard is and they did what it took to keep the standard going.
Q: Were there any adjustments you made during the season that paid off?
Jones: Our doubles. We got better at doubles. With our inexperience, we tried our hardest to expose them to difficult situations to get them ready for the big matches. We tried things to work on that experience than we normally do when we have kids with experience.
Q: Were there any key matches that defined the season?
Jones: The first James Wood match that everybody was talking about. They had a great season and a great program. I think that set the tone and let people know that we may be what people thought we were, but we were still the team to beat in the district.
Q: Were there any players who surprised you this season?
Jones: We had a lot. We kind of all of the way through with Nathan and Ty moving to No. 1 and 2. They handled that situation very well. Jack [Boye] at No. 3 played exceptional. Carter [Bessette], without having experience, was a solid player at No. 4. And then Geronimo [Dib Ghys], and Matthew [Bosshard] and Will [Brubaker] all played very well for not having any experience at all. They showed that they deserved to be on the court and won some matches that maybe they shouldn’t have won because they believed they could win.
Q: What was your biggest disappointment?
Jones: Losing 5-0 in our last match was disappointing. They were very good, but I didn’t think we’d get beat like that. I thought it would be a tougher match.
Q: What are your expectations for the team heading into next season?
Jones: They’re always the same — to be in the running for a state championship. We now do have experience. We have five kids coming back [Thomas was the only senior starter] who got court time, so I believe the expectations will be like they always are. We are looking forward to what happens next year.
