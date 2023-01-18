BERRYVILLE — After watching his team score a single point in the first quarter against Clarke County on Tuesday, Central coach Jeff Whittle wondered aloud if his squad had forgotten how to play basketball.
In less than eight minutes, the Falcons had soared into the lead and they went on to deliver a devastating loss to the Eagles.
Buoyed by the return of Jake Boyce to the lineup, Central avenged an earlier season loss to the Clarke County with a 43-38 triumph on Tuesday. Boyce had seven of his team-high 14 points in the second quarter to fuel the Falcons (5-8, 4-5), who dropped Clarke County (8-7, 6-3) to fourth place in the Bull Run District standings.
After eight minutes, it seemed like the Eagles would be the ones celebrating another triumph against a team they had beaten 47-43 on Jan. 3. Central did not make a field goal and turned the ball over six times in the opening period. Moses Day’s follow shot with six seconds left gave Clarke County a 9-1 lead after one quarter.
While Whittle questioned what he had seen for eight minutes, he still found a silver lining. “The first quarter we were struggling and had a lot of turnovers,” he said. “I thought defensively we were doing OK, it was just our offense wasn’t clicking.”
But Boyce, who had missed two weeks of action because of a knee injury he actually suffered during football season, got the Falcons off to a better start in the second quarter. Boyce scored on a drive to the basket and made a free throw after being fouled in the first minute.
Will Booker’s floater gave Clarke County a 13-6 lead with 5:27 left in the quarter, but it would be the last basket the Eagles would score in the period.
Back-to-back baskets by Boyce triggered a 12-0 run to close out the quarter as Central took an 18-13 lead into the break.
Boyce said he was glad to get back on the court.
“It sucked sitting out and watching all my teammates play,” said Boyce. “I wanted to play very bad.”
“He’s really good at attacking the goal, so it was great to have him back,” Whittle said.
While the Falcons were happy to lead at the break, the Eagles were disappointed in a second period where they turned the ball over seven times.
“We didn’t execute,” Clarke County coach Brent Emmart said. “We couldn’t make a shot. It comes down to they executed better than we did, so I’ve got to look at myself. It starts with the coach, man. … It’s my job to get them ready to play. It’s not their fault.”
The Eagles got as close as 20-17 on a putback by Louie Marino early in the third quarter, but Boyce had the final two baskets in an 8-0 run that pushed the Central lead to 31-19 with 2:22 left in that period. Clarke County cut it to 31-22 entering the final quarter.
The Eagles closed to within 39-34 on Day’s layup with 1:19 left, but Wilmer Barahona’s driving layup pushed the lead back to 41-34 with 57 seconds left and the Falcons closed it out from there.
Barahona added eight points and Ben Walters had seven for the Falcons.
“From the second quarter on, I though we played with more of a chip on our shoulders,” Whittle said. “We had a little fight to us. From then on, we played much better and played with more confidence.”
Clarke County struggled offensively inside and had an awful night shooting beyond the arc. Booker’s 3-pointer in the late stages of the fourth quarter was the Eagles’ lone make in 18 attempts.
Led by Day (15 points, 8 rebounds), Booker (10 points) and Marino (10 points), only four players scored for the Eagles.
“We’ve been struggling to score the last five games,” Emmart said. “We just got to get some offense off of our defense. It comes down to me trying to do a better job of getting them ready to play. ... We’ve got to play harder and I have to do a better job coaching.”
Both teams are back in action Thursday as the Eagles travel to Page County, while Central hosts Madison County.
