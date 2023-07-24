If you’ve been following our pages or website since the end of the spring high school athletic seasons, you’ve probably noticed that there’s been some significant coaching changes among our area high schools.
Sherando certainly has been hit the hardest with longtime baseball coach Pepper Martin (29 seasons), boys’ soccer coach Pat Anderson (28 seasons) and girls’ tennis coach Trevor Johnson (13 seasons) all choosing to retire. Also this summer, Handley swimming coach Tag Grove (21 seasons) announced he was retiring from that program.
These coaches left for a variety of their own reasons, but each is synonymous with success having accounted for hundreds of wins and helping many of their athletes gain opportunities at the college level.
These coaches certainly aren’t the only ones that have moved on since the 2022-23 school year. You’ll be hard pressed to find any area athletic director that hasn’t had to fill a varsity head coaching position at some point over the last 12 months.
And they aren’t alone.
If you look at the current job openings around the state, there are still some coaching opportunities out there for this fall. There are especially a lot of assistant football coach openings, which is surprising since teams are eligible to open practice Thursday.
When you look at the numbers, you find coaches that last until retirement age are becoming few and far between.
According to Zippia, which analyzes careers, there are a little more than 37,000 high school coaching jobs across the country. Zippia estimates that data by “using a database of 30 million profiles” and says the numbers are verified against “Bureau of Labor statistics, census and current job openings data for accuracy.”
Zippia’s numbers present an interesting profile of the current coach.
About two-thirds of them are men and the average age of a coach is 35.6. Male and female coaches earn roughly the same average salary (a little more than $43,000 a year) and 71 percent of them have a bachelor’s degree.
There’s lots more numbers associated with the data, but the one statistic we find most interesting is coaching tenure.
Coaches like the Martin, Anderson, Grove and Johnson are becoming more rare. Just 11 percent of coaches last more than 10 years during their tenure.
On the flip side, coaches lasting less than a year is 22 percent, doubling the longevity number. Another 30 percent has moved on after a tenure of one to two years.
Think about that, the tenure for more than half of the coaches lasts two years or less.
Another 13 percent have left by Year 4 and of those left 16 percent are gone by Year 7. Another 8 percent are out by Year 10.
If all of those numbers are as accurate as Zippia purports, it certainly represents a disturbing trend.
As Martin, the most recent retiree, said it was the relationships he built with staff, administrators and players that he will treasure the most.
Good relationships need time to nurture and grow. You aren’t going to build many when most of your coaches are here and gone in two years or less. And the life lessons that sports offer can’t be learned on a crash course.
Good coaches are hard to find and finding ones that last are always going to be difficult. The love of coaching has to outweigh the paltry stipends, time (in and out of season) and headaches that are involved with the profession. You have to believe that social media is only adding to the Tylenol consumption these days.
Here’s to hoping that coaches like the latest retirees that we mentioned are still out there. A great head coach can provide a lesson that is just as valuable as anything taught in the classroom.
But, they can hang around long enough to do it. And that’s becoming rare.
The numbers don’t lie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.