BERRYVILLE — Clarke County's Leo Morris rushed through the gate and under the Eagles' tent just seven minutes before the start of Wednesday's Region 2B semifinal game against Stuarts Draft.
By the time he had his gear on, Morris' teammates had already finished warm-ups and were lining up for the names to be called for the starting lineup, which usually includes him.
But on this sunny warm afternoon, it would turn out that Morris was certainly better late than never. The senior forward scored twice in a 16-second span late in the first half as unbeaten Clarke County opened a 3-0 lead on the way to a 5-0 triumph.
The defending state champions (21-0) clinched a state tournament berth with the win and also a Friday date at 7 p.m. against Strasburg, who edged Madison County 4-3 on penalty kicks after no one scored in regulation or overtime, for the regional title. The game is set for 7 p.m. at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium.
Morris said a commitment and some confusion led to his late arrival. "It was totally on me," he said. "I should have been here. As a role model for the team, I should have been here."
While Morris warmed up on the sidelines, his teammates embarked on a relatively frustrating first 15 minutes against the Cougars (7-8-1), who had beaten Mountain View 5-0 in the quarterfinals. The Eagles peppered the Cougars and their keeper Sam Watson with shot after shot, but couldn't find the net.
Chris LeBlanc and Ian Waldner had several good opportunities, but just couldn't connect. LeBlanc rifled four shots in a less than four-minute span starting at the 30-minute mark that were just wide or saved.
Bull Run District Player of the Year Cal Beckett finally broke the ice about 16 minutes into the contest. Taking the ball on the left side, he beat a defender and sliced up the end line, firing the shot past the Cougars' keeper.
"I got the ball out wide and I turned and saw a one-on-one moment," Beckett said. "I wanted to beat the guy and I knew I could. I took him on the inside of the post and I was going to cross it but I saw there was an opening at the goal and I shot it. I was happy to score and get the first goal."
Morris said Beckett's goal changed the momentum. "It's hard when you are taking all of these shots," he said. "You are clearly winning and you are out-possessing them, but you can't seem to score. It's nice to slot one away."
Morris had similar opportunities after entering the contest before he put two away in nearly the blink of an eye with a little more than five minutes left on the scoreboard.
Charlie Frame threaded a perfect pass to Morris who beat Watson to make it 2-0. The ink in the book wasn't dry before Morris scored 16 seconds later off an assist from Waldner to make it 3-0.
"I make runs and often times I can't quite get the ball, just because that's how soccer is," Morris said. "I was able to get the ball from Ian on the second time and from [Charlie] on the first time. I'm making the run and I get the ball and I just slotted it."
Casey wasn't surprised to see Beckett and Morris make an impact offensively and was pleased with the early pressure, too.
"Cal and Leo both have the ability to pull something out of nothing," he said. "You that twice today with them. But Chris and Ian were making all of the right movements beforehand. They were getting themselves in position and doing all of the right things. The final shot just wasn't coming off for them and that happens sometimes."
After arriving late, Morris said he was determined to make an impact. "When that happens there's not much you can do but play the best game you can," he said.
"He's a competitor through-and-through and wants to win," Casey said of Morris. "He's willing to do whatever it takes to put the ball in the back of the net. ... He never stops working."
Waldner's hard work finally paid off just as the second half began. He made it 4-0 at the 38:28 mark.
The Eagles tacked on one more midway through the half as Caden Mercer converted on an assist from Rohan Salonki to close the scoring.
Keeper Kyler Darlington made a couple of nice saves in the closing minutes. Ben Fulmer, Joe Ziercher and Brody Murphy led a defense that kept Stuarts Draft from having any major threats while the outcome was in doubt.
The Eagles have only given up three goals all season, while scoring 158. "We talk about our triangle in the back with Ben, Joe and Brody," Casey said. "They just lock teams up. It's really impressive to see. ... A lot of credit for our goal-scoring goes to them because we are so protected by that trio in the back."
After a schedule that has primarily been against Bull Run District teams, the Eagles said it was nice to see someone different.
"It was really good to get a new team and some new experience," Beckett said. "It was really helpful overall for us."
The Eagles continued to play well despite missing one of their best players Oakley Staples, who was injured in the finale regular-season clash against Strasburg on May 12. Casey said they are being cautious with Staples' return, but hope to have the 21-goal scorer at full strength in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday.
"Our depth has always been one of our strengths," Casey said. "Having Ian Waldner come on here in the postseason has been incredible. He's been on fire. Chris [LeBlanc] came back and has been firing. To not be reliant on one or two guys is really important for us. We're really proud that we have some many guys that can score."
The Eagles will see a familiar face for the title. They scored 5-0 and 4-1 victories against Strasburg (16-4) during the regular season.
Regardless of that result, they know they are in the state tournament with a chance to defend their title.
"It's been the goal from the start of the season," Beckett said of a state title. "We're in a good spot right now. We're looking good and we have high hopes we can do it again."
"We knew we would be here," Morris added. "From the beginning of the season and from last year, we knew we would have a chance. It's just hard work paying off. I don't think anyone is surprised and I think we definitely have a chance to win it again this year.
"We're just taking it game-by-game and trying not to make a mistake and not getting too overconfident and letting something stupid happen. We're just keeping our heads down right now."
