BERRYVILLE — While its record may indicate otherwise, the Clarke County boys’ soccer team doesn’t like things to come too easy.
Entering Thursday’s action, the Eagles had outscored their 10 opponents 73-1. But the one game that stuck out on the schedule was a 1-0 decision against Madison County.
So Clarke County actually was looking forward to another test from the Mountaineers and they got it. Leo Morris scored late in the first half and Jackson Ellis tacked on an insurance goal with just under four minutes left as the Eagles notched a 2-0 win at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium.
Clarke County improved to 11-0 overall, and 9-0 in the Bull Run District with the win, which didn’t come easy. And with being the defending Class 2 champions, the Eagles were appreciative of having to work hard for a victory.
“I think I speak for myself and for the team,” said Oakley Staples, whose corner kick led to Ellis’ header that iced the win. “I think we actually like that better because it was competitive. It feels like we were playing soccer. It’s more fun that way. It’s not as easy and you actually have to work as a team for the goal. I think we all prefer that.”
“Every game is fun, but obviously games like these are a lot more fun because we can really test ourselves which is really going to help us in the postseason,” added Morris. “… It’s good for the team because it’s showing us what the next level is. If you keep playing teams that we are blowing out, sure it’s fun to score, but it’s not going to help us when we play the later season games.”
Madison County (6-3, 5-3) featured a physical back line that was able ride the Eagles off of some through passes and they were able to block several hard Clarke County shots in front of their keeper Troy Miller.
“They are a really well-drilled team, well coached and well organized,” Clarke County coach Patrick Casey said of the Mountaineers’ defense. “It’s always good to see a team like that, It gives us something to work on. It’s hard breaking them down, but the boys persevered, worked hard and never stopped.”
The ball spent most of the first half on the Mountaineers' side of the field, but Clarke County couldn’t find the net. Cal Beckett, Morris and John Beiler had solid shots that were either high or wide.
“You have to be patient because games like these are not going to be a blowout,” Morris said. “The game is going to be decided by three or four plays. You just have to take it as it comes, be calm and just remember how you trained.”
Finally, the drought ended when the physical Morris was taken down by a Mountaineer defender. “He pulled me down a little bit outside the box,” Morris said. “I grabbed the ball because I wanted the ref to make a decision, so we could get the call.”
Facing a wall on a direct kick, Morris found a hole in it to get the Eagles on the board with about 13:40 left before halftime.
“I saw how the goalie was a little bit left of the goal,” Morris said. “I knew that they would probably jump so I slotted a low ball on the ground right into the [right] corner.”
The shot was an idea that kind of came on the fly.
“It was one of those things when you’re that close there’s not a lot you can do,” the senior explained. “It’s hard to whip it in because there’s not a lot of room to get underneath it. You have to think outside the box and I hoped they would jump and I got lucky.”
It was the sixth goal of the season for Morris, who had missed about half of the Eagles’ games with injuries and illness.
“He’s a huge part of this team,” Staples said of Morris, who wasn't able to play in the first meeting against Madison County. “We’re definitely not the same without him. He just controls the ball and helps the team out so well.”
While the offense pressed, the Eagles’ defense didn’t allow a shot in the first half, which ended with the 1-0 lead.
“It’s very comforting,” Staples said of being backed by a strong defense. “It just gives us attackers and midfielders the chance to get up the field and score as many goals as possible.”
“Joe [Ziercher] and Ben [Fulmer] do a great job back there communicating in the middle and marking sure that we are solid,” Casey said.
The Eagles had several scoring chances early after the break, most notably a blistering shot from Chris LeBlanc that Miller stopped about 13 minutes into the half.
At the midpoint, Madison County nearly capitalized on its first real scoring opportunity. A throw-in from the left sideline bounced into the box, but a Mountaineers shot from close range went high over the crossbar.
The teams continued to battle as the time ticked away. Eagles keeper Kyler Darlington (two saves) corralled a long shot around the 10:30 mark.
Finally a hustle play from Staples led to the insurance goal. Staples chased down a loose ball near the end line and forced his defender to boot it over the line for a corner kick. Staples then lofted a pass to the middle where Ellis skied and deposited it into the left side of the goal.
“That was very satisfying,” Staples said of the goal. “We’ve been struggling on set pieces all year. That was a great way to put that one in.”
The Eagles have five more regular-season matchups before the postseason begins and where the focus changes to defending their state title.
Staples, who leads the area with 16 goals, sees progress.
“I feel like we’re starting to get that chemistry,” he said. “At the beginning of the year and in our scrimmages, it wasn’t that clean. I think we’re starting to dial it in now and start to know each other and know our tendencies. Hopefully we can keep that going through the rest of our playing time.”
“It’s all about peaking at the right time,” Casey said. “We’ve scheduled our season out that way to make sure that we’re ready in June and that we’re not getting there too early.”
