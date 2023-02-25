BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County girls’ basketball team is headed back to the Class 2 state tournament for the second consecutive season.
A big reason why is thanks to someone who could not play a year ago.
Freshman Alainah McKavish scored 23 points as the Eagles controlled the final three periods in a 60-45 triumph over Central in the Region 2B semifinals on Friday. Clarke County (21-5) advanced to face Strasburg, a 40-38 winner of Page County, in Saturday’s regional title game at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah University’s Wilkins Center.
McKavish’s big game helped offset the damage from the Falcons’ Makenna Painter, who scored a game-high 27.
“She brings so much to the team for a freshman,” said Clarke County senior Keira Rohrbach of McKavish. “She is usually or leading scorer and the energy every game and the athleticism she brings is just really awesome,”
“It’s just an amazing feeling to play with this whole team and get to play with these amazing girls,” said McKavish. “It is just an amazing experience.”
Friday’s clash between two teams that split a pair of regular-season meeeting started at a frenetic pace as the Eagles looked to pressure fullcourt and the Falcons turned up the heat in the halfcourt. Both teams committed seven turnovers in the first quarter which led to transition baskets for the opponent.
Painter was able to take advantage of a couple of deep passes and helped the Falcons gain the lead. With her team trailing 9-6, Painter had all nine points in a 9-5 run to put Central ahead 15-14. A late three-pointer from Vanessa Gordon pushed the lead to 18-14 before McKavish’s putback drew the Eagles to within 18-16 at the end of the period.
Painter (three points) was the only Falcon to score in the second quarter and that became a problem when she picked up her third foul and had to come out of the game with her team trailing 23-21.
Clarke County pounced on the advantage with 9-0 run to close the period. Kaiya Williams had five points during the run, including a 3-pointer near the buzzer to put Clarke County ahead 32-21 at the break.
“The most important thing we were preaching is to stay together,” Clarke County coach Regina Downing said of the big second quarter. “I think it was just staying together and defending without fouling. … We’re finally all on the same page and the kids are working defensively.”
Thanks in a big part to McKavish, Central was unable to get closer than nine points in the second half. McKavish had four points in a 6-2 run to open the third quarter. She’d finish the period with eight points, including a layup at the buzzer that made it 42-31 entering the final quarter.
“She was huge for us,” Downing said of McKavish, who would score 14 points in the second half. “Down the stretch, she made some big plays for us. She does a lot of great things. With her skill set, she’s fundamentally sound. She just brings a lot to us on the offensive and defensive end.”
The Falcons would get as close as nine points on four separate occasions in the final quarter, the last time at 52-43 on a basket by Chloe Helsley with 2:05 left.
The Eagles responded with an 8-2 run to close the game, highlighted by a beautiful pass from Williams to Rohrbach for a layup following a turnover.
Central coach Melody Sheppard said the Falcons, who topped Buckingham 62-48 in the quarterfinals, had a frustrating evening.
“We couldn’t finish underneath tonight,” Sheppard said. “We went 13 for 46 and missed 12 foul shots. That’s the ballgame right there. We weren’t getting calls. Clarke plays real handsy and we weren’t getting calls and they probably weren’t either. There were a lot of factors [in the loss], but definitely not getting calls and finishing underneath.”
Rohrbach finished with 14 points, while Williams notched 10 and Hailey Evans added seven.
Following a raucous celebration in their locker room, the Eagles said they are looking forward to another shot at the state tournament. Last season, they dropped a 63-60 overtime game at John Marshall in the quarterfinals.
“It’s so exciting,” Rohrbach said. “The hype is back. The energy is back. The love of the sport is right back to where it was last season.”
“It’s just awesome,” Downing agreed. “It’s a great feeling right now. We’ve worked and worked and we’ve had our ups and downs. Just to come back and to be where we’re at, I’m just thankful.”
McKavish hopes maybe her first trip to the quarterfinals can last longer than one game. “It’s just an amazing feeling,” she said. “I think we can go really far with such a great group of girls.”
