Earlier this season, the Clarke County High School baseball team had to watch Mountain View walk off with a 4-3 win in the bottom of the seventh inning.
On Monday, the Eagles got their revenge, but the seventh inning proved to be a little dicey again against the Generals.
Thanks to an early hit barrage led by Hunter Norton and Theo Wood, Clarke County build a big lead and then held on as Mountain View scored four times in the seventh before the final out was secured in a 9-8 triumph at Singhas Field.
Norton’s three-run double keyed a five-run third inning and Wood had three hits and drove in a pair as the Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak in Bull Run District play.
“I know it’s an old cliché, but it is not over until the final out,” Clarke County coach Mike Smith said. “I’ve been a part of a lot of these kind of games, but we needed that one. We were on a three-game losing streak so that was good for us to come back with a ‘W, for sure.”
Clarke County (6-8, 5-6), which has struggled offensively at times this season, never trailed in Monday’s clash.
In the first inning, Norton drew a one-out walk against Generals starter Lance Rhodes and raced around to third as Wood drilled a 2-2 pitch into the left-field corner for a double. Cam McCarty followed with a sacrifice fly to center and the Eagles led 1-0.
The lead would grow to 6-0 an inning later. Quenton Slusher led off with a walk, swiped second and went to third on a wild pitch. Caden Fowler drew a walk before Caleb Erickson laid down a perfect drag bunt for a single that scored Slusher. Aiden Wagner’s sacrifice bunt put runners and second and third and the dangerous Matthew Sipe walked on four pitches that weren’t close to a strike.
Mountain View coach Brady Kibler then made a pitching change to bring in Ayden Reynard. On a 1-1 offering, Norton cleared the bases with a double into the right-center field gap to make it 5-0.
“I was looking for an inside pitch,” Norton said. “I pulled the ball and got a double out of it. It was nice.”
Wood then ripped a ball down the third-base line to score Norton.
“I just wanted to do damage to be honest,” said Wood. “Every time I went up there I was being aggressive.”
Mountain View(6-7, 4-5) fought back against Eagles starter Slusher in the top of the third. With two outs and Rhodes on second via a walk and stolen base, Michael Spaur belted a one-hopper on the fence in left-center to get the Generals on the board. Joey McNamara would follow with a line single off the fence in right to make it 6-2.
The Eagles rebounded in the bottom of the inning. Fowler led off with a drive that cleared the fence in left-center, his first varsity homer and just the Eagles’ second of the season to make it 7-2. With two outs, Sipe singled up the middle and swiped second. With Sipe taking off toward third, Norton lined a single to left that made it 8-2. After Norton took second, Wood’s third hit of the game, a line single up the middle, made it 9-2.
“That’s what we needed to do,” Smith said when asked about his club’s offensive output to start the game. “We are capable of doing that, but it’s baseball. There are times when you get in that funk and just can’t get out of it. Today it was good for us to jump out and get a lead early and hold it.
“… I changed it up today,” Smith added about his team’s batting order. “I’ve never hit Norton in the two-hole, but we needed somebody behind Sipe who could do that job and we moved Wood up. Everybody kind of moved up a little today. It worked.”
After the third, Reynard bounced back and was able to hold the Eagles scoreless over their final three at-bats. During his stint on the mound, he was aided by two spectacular diving catches from Hunter Rinker in center field.
Slusher cruised along until he got into some trouble in the sixth.
McNamara drew a leadoff walk and after a wild pitch and a groundout he trotted home on Rinker’s RBI single to left. Rinker stole second and scored easily when Jones doubled to the gap in right-center to make it 9-4.
Wood relieved and hit the first batter, but got two fly ball outs to get out of the jam.
The last three outs would prove to be harder.
Zander Jodrie led off the seventh with a walk and raced to third on Spaur’s double to left-center. McNamara followed with a two-run double to cut the Eagles’ lead to 9-6.
Wood got a strikeout and a pop fly, but Jones followed with an opposite field drive over the right-field fence to make it 9-8.
With the tying run now at the plate, Wood was able to get Chase Eaton on a grounder to first baseman Norton to end the contest.
“I was not letting it get by me,” Norton said. “I was making sure I got that last out.”
Wood was glad to see Norton step on the bag. “It was a little bit hard,” he said of his mound stint. “It wasn’t my best outing, but we still won, so that’s OK.”
Smith hopes the win gives his team some confidence heading to second-place Madison County on Friday.
“We haven’t played well down there in the past, so I’m hoping it brings us some momentum for that.,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.