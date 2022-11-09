The band AC/DC sang that, “It’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock ‘n’ roll.”
Since she was a youngster, Clarke County softball player Madison Edwards has been willing to put in the hard work to make it to the top level of college softball by landing a Division I scholarship.
At a ceremony at her home on Wednesday afternoon, the hard-hitting, slick-fielding shortstop made her dream a reality. Edwards, with her parents Mike and Aime among the crowd, signed her national letter of intent to play for Division I power James Madison University.
“I think it will be pretty cool,” Edwards said of her signing as she spoke via a phone call on Tuesday. “I don’t think people really realize that JMU is so big in softball. I think they think since JMU is a mid-major that they aren’t as competitive as [the big schools] are, but I think signing to their school is going to be pretty cool. Ever since I started travel ball since I was about 10-years-old that’s what [my dream] has always been.”
“I know it’s been a long process for her starting back at a young age,” Clarke County coach Darren Lambert said. “She’s always set her goals pretty high for softball. … She worked very hard to achieve that. I’m sure being able to sign with a major school like JMU is great satisfaction for Madison.”
Edwards verbally committed to the Dukes and head coach Loren LaPorte last fall after receiving a scholarship offer in September. “It’s only been a little longer than a year since I committed, but it feels like forever,” Edwards said.
LaPorte, who only signed two players on Wednesday, gets a shortstop with a cannon arm and a hitter that knows how to get on base and score runs. Edwards, The reigning Winchester Star Player of the Year, led the area in batting average (.580), runs (41), on-base percentage (.649) and was second with 16 stolen bases. In the COVID-shortened 2021 season, Edwards also she led the area in batting average (.591) and runs (24).
But as awesome as her numbers look, they haven’t come easy for Edwards. She missed her freshman season after suffering a knee injury while playing basketball for the Eagles. And she puts in a tremendous amount of time honing her craft.
“I think it has been a lot harder than most people think,” said Edwards, the Region 2B and Bull Run District Player of the Year last season. “There’s a lot to go into it, especially with the injury I had. I had to take a year off coming back.”
Lambert says the Eagles see Edwards’ determination to succeed every day during and after practice.
“We practice for two hours,” he said. “She would leave our practices and walk over to the Little League fields and she would hit with her dad for an extra hour. So works hard on her game. That goes a long way with her success.”
“Ever since I started travel ball, I started to take it a little more serious,” Edwards said. “After high school practice, I still go over to the park to hit with my dad. Ever since I did start, I think I’ve practiced five to seven times a week. It takes more than a lot of people think.”
And while Edwards has known for a long time where she will play at the next level, Lambert says she’s the same driven player he’s always coached.
“Whenever she puts her cleats on and there’s a game to be played, Madison is going to be 110 percent,” Lambert said. “After she learned that she was going to be playing for JMU, her demeanor did not change one bit.”
Edwards will join a team that was the Cinderella of the softball world in 2021 and that was a program marked by sadness last spring.
In 2021, the Dukes (41-4) advanced to the College World Series and beat top-seeded Oklahoma before eventually falling against the national champion Sooners in the semifinals. Last season, JMU was 21-21 (10-5 in the Colonial Athletic Association) before canceling the remainder of the schedule after the death of catcher Lauren Burnett, which was ruled a suicide.
Edwards, who took her official visit to JMU about a month ago, said the program has dealt well with the tragedy.
“They try to avoid it a little bit, but I think even beforehand they took a lot of pride in the players and are really caring for them,” she said. “The team is a family. … It really feels like home for anyone that goes there to play softball.”
Edwards said LaPorte, who is 169-55 in five seasons as head coach, has been to some of her fall travel games. The hard part now is waiting to rock-and-roll for the Dukes.
“I can’t wait for it,” Edwards said. “Ever since I’ve [committed] I just want to go there and play. I’ve got a couple more tournaments and high school ball still left, but I’m really excited to get there.”
