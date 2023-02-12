With more than 50 wins apiece heading into the Region 2B wrestling tournament at Strasburg High School, Blake Jacobson and Cannon Long have consistently had their hands raised in victory this season.
And on Saturday, there was no exception.
Jacobson, voted the Region 2B Wrestler of the Year, won the 144-pound title in dominating fashion and Long pulled out a tight final at 157.
Those two led a contingent of five Eagles who will compete in the Class 2 state championships on Feb. 17 and 18 at the Salem Civic Center.
John Ferraro (106), Kolton Vincent (120) and Wyatt Stemberger (126) also earned state berths for the Eagles, who had eight wrestlers in the meet.
"My five guys who are going, they did well," Clarke County coach Jon VanSice said via telephone on Sunday. "You can't be upset."
The Eagles earned 118.5 points to finish fourth in the team race. Strasburg defended its title with 271 points, while Central (197) was second in the eight-team meet.
Jacobson, who received a bye in the quarterfinals, cruised in the semifinals with an 18-3 technical fall against Stuarts Draft's James Parker. Jacobson did not allow a point against Strasburg's Zach Brackens in rolling to a 12-0 major decision.
"Blake did a great job," VanSice said. "He looked really good. He was real dominant and sharp all day. He was real sound on his feet, tough on top and gets off the bottom well. He's the complete package."
While Strasburg had seven champions on Saturday, Jacobson won the coaches' vote as outstanding wrestler.
"Blake is so dominant on his feet it really stands out," VanSice said. "He'll grind you on top as well, but he is flashy on his feet. You really remember that because there aren't many guys who can get takedowns in the manner he does. I think that really sticks out in people's minds a lot. That's not taking anything away from those Strasburg guys. They've got a lot good, solid wrestlers on that team."
Long pinned his semifinal foe, but fell behind early on a takedown by Strasburg's Donovan Burks. Long worked his way back to 4-4 in the final period and got a takedown with about 15 seconds remaining to get the title. Long defeated Burks 4-2 in the Bull Run District title match.
"Cannon had a tough rematch in the finals with a guy who knows him really well and a good quality wrestler," VanSice said. "That was a nail-biter that's for sure. ... It was tense, very tense. It's getting closer every time they wrestle. Hopefully, they'll have a third one in the state final."
Ferraro and Stemberger each had runner-up finishes.
Ferraro recorded a 5-0 decision in the semifinals before facing Strasburg's Conner Miller for the second consecutive week. Miller won by pin in the second period.
"He did solid job," VanSice said. "He wrestled better against Miller in the championship. He's coming along. He's getting better every time he steps out there on the mat."
Stemberger reached the final against two-time state champion Heath Burks, who did not compete in last week's Bull Run meet. Stemberger fell 7-2 to Burks in the final.
"I don't think he's every wrestled that boy before," VanSice said of Stemberger, who did not compete last season. "It was a tough match. He got caught in a three-point move, but he wrestled solid there. Hopefully, he'll get to see him again."
Vincent lost to eventual champion Jadon Shanholtz of Strasburg in the semifinals. In the third-place match, he pinned Madison County's Charles Brooks in 45 seconds to advance to the state meet for the second time.
VanSice said he hoped Raul Villela (fourth at 150) and Camden McCarty (fifth at 165) could pull out state berths, but ran into tough draws.
Both Jacobson (56-4) and Long (54-1) lead the Eagles to the state finals, where both earned third-place finishes last season. Jacobson has two-time state Austin Weeks, who defeated him last year, on his side of the draw in Salem. Long benefits from having Burks and Glenvar's Jake Cline, who beat him in the 132 final in 2021, on the opposite side of the bracket.
VanSice likes the draw for Stemberger, who was second in Class 2 as a freshman, and says Ferraro and Vincent will be looking to pull upsets.
