STEPHENS CITY — Millbrook pitcher Cam Comins says that he literally entered high school as the proverbial 98-pound weakling.
A lot have things have changed since then and Comins has grown into a surprising force on the mound for the Pioneers this season.
The now 6-foot-4, 170-pounder had the best start of his brief varsity career on Tuesday, coming within an out of a no-hitter, as he fired a one-hit shutout in a 10-0 Class 4 Northwestern District victory against Sherando in six innings on Tuesday.
Leadoff hitter Carl Keenan had three hits and drove in four runs as the Pioneers (8-1, 4-0) remained one of just two unbeaten teams in the district.
While he’s a senior, Comins is a bit of a new name this season. He only threw a handful of innings as a junior and had not started a varsity game before this season.
But in one of those short stints on the mound last season against Handley, Comins attracted the attention of Shenandoah University. He announced his commitment to the Hornets in November.
Millbrook coach Brian Burke said the Comins from last season isn’t anywhere close to what he has blossomed into this spring. Having bulked up, Comins is throwing his fastball in the mid to high 80’s, having been clocked as high as 89 mph this past winter. In addition to his fastball, he also throws a slider and a splitter.
“Cam is a totally different pitcher,” Burke said. “He’s built that leg strength that pitchers need. He’s added some velocity and some secondary pitches.”
Knowing that the Pioneers had lost three standout starting pitchers to graduation, Comins felt like he needed to be ready this season. So, the summer and winter became a monotony of training.
“It’s been just eating and lifting,” Comins said. “It’s been eat a lot and go lift.”
Still, Burke wasn’t sure what to expect. But aside from one rough start against Liberty, Comins has baffled hitters. He’s 3-0 and in his last two starts (both wins) he’s allowed just two hits in 11 innings.
“He continues to improve and that’s what we’re looking for,” Burke said. “He wasn’t the most experienced guy, but we’re putting him in big-time situations. He’s stepping up and doing what we’re asking.”
Burke said the big thing for Comins is not to worry about pitching too fine and the right-hander (who has 18 walks and 32 strikeouts in 21 innings) agrees his location doesn't have to be perfect.
“I don’t think out there,” Comins said. “I just throw and hope for the best. That’s pretty much it. I just go out there and throw and don’t think about my mechanics or anything like that. I just try to throw it past them every time.”
He did a lot of that on Tuesday and he had some runs to work with early.
Sherando starter Cole Orr struck out the side in the first inning, but ran into trouble in the second. Chase Ford led off with a single, swiped second and moved to third on an overthrow before scoring on Ryan Liero’s single up the middle. Liero moved to second on a sacrifice, swiped third and eventually scored on an errant pickoff throw after Hogan Newlin had walked.
Colin Stephanites walked and swiped second to bring up Keenan, who had whiffed on a 3-2 pitch in the first inning. This time, Keenan lined a two-run single to right that made it 4-0.
The Warriors (5-5, 2-3) had an opportunity to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning after Comins walked the bases loaded with one out. Comins was able to get out of the jam with a strikeout and groundout.
“We had the bases loaded with one out and we can’t put the ball in play to get a run in,” lamented Sherando coach Pepper Martin. “That has been our story on offense all year.”
Burke said he challenged Comins after the inning and Comins responded by getting 10 straight outs, six on strikeouts.
“I found my arm slot after the second inning and I feel like the velo pumped up a little bit,” Comins said. “I feel like that made me settle in a lot.”
Comins said he primarily threw his fastball. “I was blowing it by them all night,” he said. “It was working and I just kept throwing it.”
And that was what was so frustrating for Martin. “We made no adjustments when we were at the plate, once again,” he said. “Our hitters are too stubborn. … If you do what you’re always doing, you’re going to get what you have always got.”
Martin said he said the Warriors have spent a lot of time working on hitting and none of it went into practice on Tuesday. “Their swing on their first swing of their at-bat is the same as their last swing of their at-bat,” he said. “We have included two-strike hitting and certain little adjustments we make in shortening your stroke for the last eight practices and it’s not paying off. Like I said, the big word is frustration.”
The Pioneers would add two runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
In the fifth, Newlin (error) and Keenan (bunt single) reached base before Micah George drilled a two-run single to left.
Against reliever Tyler Strosnider in the fifth, Newlin drew a two-out walk and Colin Stephanites singled before Keenan belted a two-run triple to center field.
“I didn’t necessarily barrel-up any balls too hard,” Keenan said of his night at the plate. “… It was just putting the ball in play and letting it happen.”
And Keenan, also a Shenandoah recruit, has been making things happen all season.
“Carl is a competitor,” Burke said. “He’s always a competitor. … It’s nice to have someone up there to set the table, who has speed and can put pressure on the defense. He’s coming around at the plate and putting up RBIs out of that leadoff spot. Not only is he setting the table for others, he’s coming through when his time comes.”
Brady Price had an RBI single in a two-run sixth that gave Comins a chance at the no-hitter. A one-out error prolonged the inning and with two outs Brady Largent hit a little dribbler between the mound and third base that went for a single.
Malachi Sloane then lined a ball into left-center, but the left fielder Ford made a spectacular diving catch to end the contest and preserve the shutout for Comins, who threw 106 pitches.
Burke, whose squad won the district regular season and tournament titles last year, said the triumph added to a great start by his team.
“Our expectations are really high, but I’m not sure I expected to be to be in the situation where we’re 8-1 right now,” he said. “… We’re finding ways [to win] and I’m pleased with it. We still have a lot of work to do.”
“I think we’re doing a lot better job,” Keenan said. “We’re learning as we go. We’re a somewhat young team. We have some new varsity guys and they’re learning the ropes. We’re coming along.”
Martin hopes his squad can get out of a slump, with losses in four of their last five games including a pair of mercy rule defeats.
“We’ve got to reach down deep and find some intestinal fortitude in these,” Martin said. “Because if we don’t, it’s going to get away from you quickly as evidenced by tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.