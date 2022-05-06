STEPHENS CITY — The Millbrook High School baseball team was already the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season champion before taking the field to face Sherando on Thursday night.
It’s just the Pioneers didn’t know it, yet.
Kept in the dark by their coaches, the Millbrook players went out and played like champions, rolling to a 13-0 victory in five innings against the Warriors.
Ethan Burgreen tossed a five-hitter and Nate Brookshire belted a three-run homer and a double as the Pioneers (16-2 overall, 10-1 district) led from start to finish in a game where they expected a win over Sherando would be the one that would clinch the district title and a Region 4C playoff berth.
But with their win over Liberty and Sherando’s loss to Fauquier on Wednesday, the Pioneers had already locked up the crown and the top seed for the district tournament.
“We didn’t know it,” said Brookshire, who became the first player to hit a ball over the fence at Sherando this season. “The coaches didn’t tell us which was probably for the best. We came out here and played a great game.”
“Last night?,” Burgreen said when told they had already clinched. “No, I did not know that. It was probably smart they did not tell us. We came out hot tonight.”
Playing a solid game against a longtime rival was exactly what the Pioneers’ coaching staff was hoping to see Thursday.
“We didn’t want them to know anything before this,” Millbrook coach Brian Burke said. “We wanted them to continue bringing the energy and intensity and play hard and not limp into the postseason. We want to keep the momentum going. … We didn’t let anything out of the bag until the postgame talk with those guys.”
Millbrook scored multiple runs in all but one of its five at-bats, capped by a five-run fifth that was highlighted by Brookshire’s no-doubter down the left field line off of reliever Gavin McElvey, who was brought up from the JV with Sherando running short on arms after three games in three days.
Brookshire, who narrowly missed a home run when he hit the fence in left-center in the first inning, leads the area with three homers.
“It felt good,” Brookshire said. “I could have had one in the first, too, but I didn’t get it good enough. I need to do some push-ups. ... The bats finally came alive tonight. We hit how we know that we can. I think if we can keep this going we can make a good run.”
With his 2-for-3 night, Brookshire raised his season average to .458. He is tied with Burgreen atop the area with 22 RBIs.
“He’s been our most consistent guy,” Burke said of Brookshire, a junior third baseman. “He understands the pitchers. He knows going in what we’re facing. He gave a scouting report to the players on the bus ride over on [Sherando starter Tyler] Strosnider and what to expect. He has a got a good baseball IQ and understands the game. I’m proud of the player he’s become.”
The Pioneers both hit well and took advantage of some wildness from the Warriors. The Pioneers had nine hits, but also reached base on eight walks and two plunked batters. Six of their runs came from players who either walked or were hit by pitches.
“We walked too many batters,” Sherando coach Pepper Martin said. “We’re leading off an inning and giving up a walk and now they have a runner on and no outs and there’s a lot of things they can do offensively to get that runner in scoring position and get him in.”
While he admittedly didn’t have his best stuff, Burgreen kept the ball around the plate. In just his third start this season, Burgreen (4-0) allowed five hits (two in the first and two in the fifth) and did not walk a batter.
“I probably had my ‘C’ stuff tonight,” Burgreen said. “I would probably say it was one of my better wins because I did grind through it. I didn’t have my best stuff, but I came out and gritted my teeth a little bit and worked through it.”
Burgreen had a lead to work with from the start.
With the bases loaded in the first, Chase Ford belted a double down the left-field line to give the Pioneers a 2-0 lead.
Trey Williams and David English singled to give the Warriors two baserunners in the first, but Burgreen worked out of the jam on a deep fly ball and a groundout.
“Offensively, we hit the ball well,” Martin said. “It doesn’t show in the box score, but we hit the ball well. We just hit it right at their defense and they made the plays.”
Burgreen’s RBI single highlighted a two-run second inning. Carl Keenan and Ryan Liero had RBI singles in a four-run fourth that made it 8-0. The Pioneers also executed a double-steal to score a run in the inning.
Burgreen had a sacrifice fly in the fifth before Brookshire’s blast and Liero later added an RBI groundout.
Brookshire, Burgreen and Liero each had two hits for the Pioneers, while Micah George doubled and scored twice. Williams had two hits for the Warriors (11-7, 5-5).
Minus the 2020 season that was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Millbrook has made the regionals every year starting in 2018.
“I feel good, but I still don’t feel we’ve played the complete game yet,” Burke said of his team. “We’ve said it multiple times throughout the season, ‘If you guys figure out and believe in yourselves as hitters, you are going to be dangerous.’ We’re not as consistent at the plate as I think we should be. Maybe this is the night where we get some things together and start moving in the right direction offensively.”
“There’s no surprises ahead of us,” Burgreen said. “We know what is coming. We just have to do our thing.”
Sherando, which suffered back-to-back mercy rule shutouts for the first time in Martin’s 28 years at the helm, will look to bounce back as four teams scrap for the next four seeds in the district tourney behind the Pioneers.
“We’ve got to press forward,” Martin said. “We have two district games games next week (James Wood on Tuesday and Fauquier on Thursday) to end the regular season and both of them are right above us in the standings. We have got to play our best baseball heading down the homestretch. It’s imperative.”
