LYNCHBURG — Handley came into Friday’s Class 4 boys’ basketball quarterfinal game against E.C. Glass with two primary worries — having their turnovers to turn into quick baskets and keeping Hilltoppers’ standout O’Maundre Harris from going wild.
In a span of 150 seconds to start the second half, the Judges’ worst fears were realized and even a valiant comeback couldn’t get them even.
Harris scored 10 points in a 12-0 outburst that took advantage of four Handley turnovers and the Hilltoppers ended the Judges season with a 68-54 triumph at Heritage High School.
Harris had 30 of his game-high 32 points in the first three quarters for E.C. Glass (24-2), which will face Tuscarora, a 55-45 winner over Western Albemarle, in a semifinal matchup on Monday. The Judges, led by 17 points from Emerson Fusco and 15 from Isaiah Lavette, finished 17-11.
Handley committed 26 turnovers in the contest, with many leading to baskets by the Hilltoppers.
“Everybody knew we prepared for it all week,” Handley coach Zach Harrell-Zook said of the E.C. Glass pressure. “We threw up to 11 defenders on the floor on defense. But if you commit live-ball turnovers in this game, you're not going to win and we had far, far too many of those.”
“I feel like some teams can’t really simulate the pressure we put on,” Harris explained. “We just play really good defensively and are defensively sound.”
Handley actually led for most of the first quarter, but trailed 14-12 at the period's end. Back-to-back baskets by Lavette to open the second quarter gave the Judges a 16-14 lead, but that would be their last. Led by 16 points first-half points from Harris, E.C. Glass was up 31-25 at the half.
To the Judges’ chagrin, Harris was just getting started.
The two-time Region 4D Player of the Year nailed a 3-pointer to start the half, then scored on back-to-back layups off a turnovers. Another turnover led to a layup by Jason Knox and then Harris swished another 3-pointer, forcing Harrell-Zook to burn his second timeout in the half with the Judges trailing 43-25.
“I feel like we weren’t playing up to our full potential in the first half,” Harris said. “When the third quarter came, I started out hot. My teammates were getting me going and we just created a lot of turnovers.”
“Nothing went our way,” Fusco said of the blitz. “We tried to fight back and then it all went downhill.”
Harris would score 14 points in the quarter.
“He earns his stripes every night,” E.C. Glass coach DJ Best said of Harris. “I think because his effort is unmatched his team gets stuck and starstruck. They just give it to him and stand around and watch, but if they’d keep playing basketball he’d prefer to give it up so his teammates can thrive as well.”
Handley could have rolled over, but rallied to make things interesting.
Trailing 47-31 with less than three minutes to go in the period, The Judges got three points each from Fusco, Jaevon Brisco and Kyren Oglesby to close with a 9-2 run to cut the Hilltoppers’ lead to 49-40.
“I knew from all of the film that they weren’t going away,” Best said of the Judges. “They are a team which always continues to battle which we love. … They just kept coming and coming and you need those types of games.”
“That’s our kids,” Harrell-Zook said. “They’re not going to give up and they going to continue to fight. To have that in such a young group, it’s rare to find.”
Handley crept even closer in the early stages of the final period. Brisco’s drive capped a 6-2 run to start the quarter the brought the Judges to within 51-46 with 5:10 left.
E.C. Glass got a pair of offensive rebounds on its next possession, leading to two free throws from Aidan Treacy, who then assisted on a layup by Lyvarius Gilbert to make it 55-46. The Judges wouldn't get closer than seven points from there, even though Harris had just two points (a pair of free throws) in the quarter. Brian Trammel did a good job keeping the ball away from Harris.
“We just panicked,” Best said of his team during the Judges' rally. “We panicked in areas that we didn’t need to panic. We started playing fast when we didn’t need to play fast. … They did a good job in speeding us up in areas were were uncomfortable with. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board, but we get to go back to the drawing board.”
While the Hilltoppers made their second consecutive quarterfinal appearance, most of the Judges had never played in a state tournament game.
“It's expected in a game like this with a youthful team and they have a lot of seniors that were in this same game last year against Loudoun County,” Harrell-Zook said. “I'm proud of how these guys fought, but at the end of the day [E.C. Glass] won the turnover battle, the free throw battle and the rebound battle. That's what was said at the beginning of the season — if you lose those three you're not going to win.”
Only Fusco and Lavette had varsity experience prior to this season.
Lavette provided a huge lift Friday with his scoring and tough play in the paint.
“It was an outstanding performance,” Harrell-Zook said. “He made some finishes off the pick-and-roll. I thought he handled catching the ball at the high post very well. He rebounded the ball well. He absolutely didn’t get punked which is something you have to do in a game like this. You can’t let those guys punk you and get into your head.”
“He came in and gave a lot of effort,” Fusco said of Lavette. “I wish we all could have given more than what we did.”
Though hurting from the loss, Fusco was proud of the season, in which the Judges rebounded from a 3-7 start.
“I do know we definitely surprised a lot of people,” he said. “A lot of people didn’t expect us to make it this far. I’m glad I played with these kids, all of the young ones. We were a pretty young team and we came pretty far.”
Harrell-Zook said the Region 4C Player of the Year will be missed. “He’s really been a staple for the last four years,” Harrell-Zook said. “What’s been exciting to see is how much his character has grown. He really became a leader throughout this year and gained the respect in the locker room. I hate that it’s last game, but he has a big time college future ahead of him.”
Freshman Brisco, who along with Fusco and Oglesby fouled out in the final period, added 10 points. Treacy had 14 and Knox added 10 for the Hilltoppers.
The Judges graduate Fusco, Lavette, Trammel and Ryan Pratt, but return the bulk of their roster, including four starters.
Harrell-Zook believes this season provided plenty to build upon for next year, one in which the Judges and Hilltoppers will be in the same region.
“When you talk about what it was for us to get here, obviously we see the mountain and we want to get over it,” he said. “We were a 3-7 team that was starting two freshman that was playing in the state quarterfinals. There’s a heck-of-a-lot to be proud of. These guys believe in themselves and continue to fight and grow every day. We got better throughout the year.”
