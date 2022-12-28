Millbrook High School football coach Josh Haymore had seen a lot of adversity over the past three seasons. A 1-3 mark for a COVID-19 shortened spring was followed by a 1-9 mark last fall. And the Pioneers opened 1-4 this fall.
But Millbrook turned things around in a big way and the only team to record victories over the Pioneers down the stretch run was Class 4 runner-up Kettle Run.
The Pioneers’ remarkable turnaround made Haymore The Winchester Star’s Coach of the Year for the second time.
Following a 46-14 loss against Sherando, the Pioneers were 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the Class 4 Northwestern District. But instead of following the course of the previous season, Millbrook won five of the next six games to clinch the No. 3 seed from the district. Among those wins were a 25-0 triumph against Handley, a 49-14 romp against a surging Liberty team and a 21-7 triumph against James Wood.
In the opening round of the Region 4C playoffs, Millbrook stunned the Dulles District’s No. 2 seed Tuscarora 14-13 by holding on a two-point conversion try with 31 seconds remaining. The Huskies (9-1 at the time) had been to three consecutive regional finals.
Millbrook eventually fell to Kettle Run 38-14 in the regional semifinals. The Pioneers led that contest 6-2 early and trailed 16-14 at the half before the unbeaten Cougars pulled away in the second half.
Haymore, who also won the Star award in 2016, made a radical change on offense, switching to the single wing formation. Junior Tyson Mallory became the area’s leading rusher with more than 1,400 yards and scored 14 TDs. Quarterback Detric Brown led the area with 19 rushing TDs.
The Pioneers’ defense allowed an area-best 150 yards per game on the ground, a number that improved down the stretch run of the season.
Q; What were your expectations for the season and were they met?
Haymore: My coaching philosophy, and I put it up to the parents and they know it, is to help the parents and everybody to help these kids become men. To put them in a place to be successful and then show them success. I really think this year our expectations exceeded it. We had a slow start, but I think over the past three seasons including the COVID year, these kids have battled through some adversity. They really understood and came together at the right time really. Once we won the Fauquier game, which was Game 6, I think they really started believing in themselves. They showed themselves they could stop people on defense. They showed they could move the ball on offense. They were versatile on either side of the ball and really just proved to themselves they could win. I think the coaching staff (Adrian DeNeal, Ben Ratliff, Eric Cusick, Danny Maynard) that we have is one of the best ones we’ve had since I’ve been here. I’m not discrediting the coaches that have left. They’ve been great coaches. But as a whole with the amount of adversity that all of us has faced this year from the beginning and for everybody just to stay positive and stay together and to not slip into that dark hole and say, ‘Here we go again,’ I think we really exceeded those expectations that we have every year going in there as coaches. I’m proud of these guys. They did a great job.
Q: Where there any adjustments that you made during the season that you thought paid off?
Haymore: I think we were more physical during practice this year. We did a good job as coaches making sure the kids were safe, following the rules and all of that. But when we were going to go physical, we were going to be physical. When we need to go live, we went live and we needed to do it a lot and push the limits on these kids — not just back up and pass protect, but we need to fire off the ball. … I think it started on Day 1. We were physical on offense and physical on defense. This is probably one of the Top 3 defenses that we’ve had as physical as we were up front. I think we really made a turn on offense and defense, probably the Sherando game which would have made us 1-4. The only two games we lost after that were to Kettle Run. I think we really simplified it. During the Sherando game we tried to do so much. We tried to put the kids in positions to be successful, but we were confusing the kids. I think we stepped back as coaches and said, ‘We don’t need to do that. Let’s just play defense. Let’s play hard and fast and make sure we use good technique and good fundamentals.’ I think we did that. The defense got a lot better as soon as we did that. We weren’t doing a whole lot before that, but it was like, ‘We don’t need to add something each week, even if it’s like one little wrinkle.’ We need to make sure we are good physically and fundamentally.’ Offensively, I think we did the same thing. Around the sixth game, I think the kids understood we are a running football team. We ran the ball. Detric ran his butt off all year long. Tyson did the same thing. Ryan [Hecker] and Jacob [Burns], too. I think those guys started believing around the sixth game that they were runners, could move the ball and could win football games. Us as coaches kind of instilled that mindset that we are a hard-nosed football team. We needed to be that and that’s when we kind of turned the corner and realized that, ‘Hey we are a running football team. Let’s run the rock.’ And we did.
Q: Was there a game that made a difference or defined your season?
Haymore: I think the Sherando game made a difference, being able to look at it as coaches. … Us as coaches, we knew we did way too much in that game. We needed to simplify it. … The one that really defined the season was the Handley game. We beat them 25-0. I think the kids were like, ‘Hey, they were a really good football team.’ They were 5-0 at the time and they really realized that they could beat a good football team. Fauquier didn’t have a winning record when we played them. Harrisonburg didn’t have a winning record when we played them. So when we played Handley and beat someone that had a winning record, they really realized, ‘We can win football games. We’re a good football team.’ It took us five games to get warmed up. Let’s go. I think the Handley game made the kids believe that they were a hard-nosed, down-hill run, physical-defense football team.
Q: Were there any qualities about this group that stood out?
Haymore: Leadership. It was amazing to watch some of the guys just get tired of losing and they stepped up. Cohen Creswell just stepped up. Ryan Hecker stepped up. Ezra Doyle-Naegeli, all of these guys are younger guys and it was awesome. I think one of the best leaders I’ve ever coached was Diante Ball a couple of years ago, but then the next one is probably Markell Harrison. When he leads, everybody on the team listens. But he doesn’t lead all of the time. He knows when to look at a player and go, ‘No man, you’re wrong. This is what needs to get done. Get it done.’ He did that in practice a couple of times. … He’d say, ‘No this is what we’ve got to do.’ He’d look at you sometimes and say, ‘Don’t get after that dude on the scout team. Let him play hard and get after it.’ I think Markell, it will be fun as he leaves high school to see what will happen to him in the future. I think he will be a very successful young man. I like him and I think he does a great job.
Q: You lose some very good seniors, what are your thoughts about next season?
Haymore: We have still got some hungry dudes. Cohen came to my room today and said, ‘Coach what do I need to work on to make sure I’m doing the right things?’ I said, ‘Go on and play basketball and compete every day,’ because he plays basketball. ‘If you are going to play baseball, go out and compete in it. You’ll lift. You’ll get that done.’ I want the kids who play other sports to go play them. Have fun as a high school player. You’ll learn to be a competitor when you go and play other sports. You’ll learn aspects of other games. Baseball is more mental. Basketball is more footwork, and physical speed and that type of thing. If you play soccer, that’s the same thing with mental toughness. If you wrestle, you are a mentally tough dude. Go and have fun, but if you’re in the weight room, you need to be in the weight room. We have a points system in a lot of stuff that we do and the kids love it. I think those guys that we have coming back — we have a good core group of juniors who will be seniors. We have some guys from the JV team who will come up and play. Our JV team had its best record we’ve ever had since I’ve been here. Those kids played hard. I think those guys are still hungry. They look at it as like, ‘We’re close. We were ahead and beating the state runner-up. We’ve just got to fix our mistakes and when we fix our mistakes in the offseason let’s fix them and let’s go beat them.’ They have that mentality. Cohen was grinning ear-to-ear when I talked about that. ‘Coach, I want to win. I want to play. Let’s go right now.’
