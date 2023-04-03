In a COVID-19 shortened campaign in 2020, the Clarke County girls’ basketball team won just one of nine games.
Two seasons later, the Eagles were Class 2 state champions.
Regina Downing led the remarkable turnaround of the Clarke County program and the Eagles’ success this season and she is an easy choice as The Winchester Star’s Coach of the Year honor. Downing also won the award in 2015.
Downing, in her 10th year as head coach, led the Eagles to a 25-5 record, which including the Bull Run regular-season and Region 2B titles. In the state semifinals, Clarke County avenged its 2022 quarterfinal loss to John Marshall with a thrilling 62-51 overtime triumph. The Eagles followed that up by dethroning defending state champion Central of Wise County with a 45-41 nail-biter in Richmond.
The state title was Clarke County’s first since 2007. Downing was named Class 2 Coach of the Year by the Virginia High School League. Freshman Alainah McKavish (First Team) and senior Keira Rohrbach (Second Team) received All-State honors.
Q: What were your expectations for the season and how were they met?
Downing: To be honest with you, that was my expectation this season — to win a state championship. Going into the season, we knew what we had coming back. We lost Ellie (Brumback), who was our team leader. She brought a lot of grit and the hard work back into the program. We had eight returners coming back and we added a freshman (McKavish) and I knew with her versatility and what she could bring to the team, I felt like we could do something great. I saw a couple of times during the season, like the [first] James Wood game (a 49-45 win), I saw the potential of what we could do. I felt like the sky was the limit and we could win a state championship with what we had.
Q: Were there any adjustments that you made during the season that you thought paid off?
Downing: I think more than anything what really got us over the hump was we were able to be unified and to play together. I feel like I preached to them all year long that if they stayed together that the sky was the limit for them. … We broke it down to all of the possibilities and not the problems that were outside of basketball going on within us. Our focus down the stretch was the possibilities and not the problems.
Q: Were there any games that defined your season?
Downing: The James Wood game (on Dec. 10) when we played them at home. We were down 15 points and we rallied back from that. That really showed us who we were. What really humbled us was the Luray game (a 43-33 loss in the Bull Run Tournament semifinals). I believe that really turned us around and humbled us. After that we just took off.
Q: What was your biggest disappointment?
Downing: It was the Luray game. We did not play our best. I wouldn’t say that we took them for granted, but we came out lackadaisical. It really opened our eyes up. We had to find ourselves. ‘Are we going to come together as one or are we just continue to play the game more than anything?’ The game began to mean more to us than just a game. We began to take things personal when we played. We understood why we were there and what we were trying to do.
Q: Were there any players who surprised you this season?
Downing: I would say it was my guard play. Our guard play really stepped up. Selene [Good], Ky [Williams] and Emma [Nelson], who was coming back off of knee surgery and was able to play the season. That really helped us. And Willow [Oliver] coming back off knee surgery [from her freshman year]. Those guys really brought a little bit to us. I felt if we could just value to take care of the basketball, I thought we could have a successful season. And, our post play stepped up huge for us.
Q: What is your outlook for next season?
Downing: We’ve lost four of our seniors and we have a core coming back. We lost two of our starters. KeKe [Rohrbach] is a big that we lose and Hailey [Evans] is a point guard. I think we could be in the mix to be right back there next year if we get in the gym and fine-tune and work on some things — our ball-handling, our shooting and things like that. Our defense, I’m not concerned about that. We have to do a better job on our ball-handling and our shooting.
