The COVID-19 pandemic last season prevented Millbrook High School girls’ basketball coach Erick Green Sr. from taking the Pioneers to another Class 4 state tournament.
And after a year’s hiatus after Frederick County chose not to play a Virginia High School League season, Green had the Pioneers back at states and playing for a title.
Led by senior Avery O’Roke and junior Kennedi Rooks, Milbrook once again went unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District play, though technically their streak of 12 consecutive seasons with at least of a piece of a district title ended with the 2021 campaign. Millbrook captured a Region 4C title and won an overtime thriller against Pulaski County in the Class 4 semifinals to advance to the second title game during Green’s six-season tenure.
Trailing by 12 points in the third quarter, the Pioneers (25-3) rallied to within a basket before falling against 71-67 against King’s Fork, a team that had won 19 straight games entering the championship matchup.
And so for the fifth time, Green is The Winchester Star Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year.
Q: What were your expectations for the season and were they met?
Green: This may sound funny, but I told my friends at the beginning of the school year — they asked me, ‘What do you have this year? —and I told them we will go and play for the state championship. My friends thought I was crazy. But I knew that when we left last year and we were 9-0, I knew we were going to be special. I knew the pieces were there. With the addition of Jaliah Jackson coming along and just handling the post area, we were able to move other kids around and it just made us a stronger team. That’s when I knew that we’re solid. We’ve got a post player who can play and we’ve got guards and power forwards. That’s all of the pieces we need. And then also being able to have the JV players practice with the varsity, it just made us a stronger team. We became really deep and I felt confident by the end of the year that talent-wise we had the deepest team in the state. We were 16 deep and that we could handle anybody.
Q: Were there any adjustments you made during the season that paid off?
Green: I think the biggest one was give the kids opportunities. We had a total of 20 kids and I gave 16 of them an opportunity to play varsity. We were switching kids up from varsity to JV and it wasn’t a punishment. It was all about getting them prepared to play varsity basketball by the end of the season. Everybody had varsity experience. My JV players were no longer JV players, they were varsity players. If you would have seen our practices, they were intense. The year was the first year in my five (full) years, that the JV could compete against the varsity team. That was impressive there that they could push one another and that’s what was happening. We became a really strong team. That was the biggest change as the season went on — you saw more kids stepping up and making plays. … I thought that built the confidence in the team. Everybody believed in each other because they knew they were just as good as the other person. We had confidence that if someone was in foul trouble that someone could go in and we weren’t losing too much. Not too many teams can do that at the high school level.
Q: Was there a game that defined your season?
Green: The Fauquier game — Avery didn’t play and being down 18 going into the third quarter and we came back to win. When I walked into the locker room, I felt that the kids felt like, ‘Hey, coach that was a great comeback.’ I think that was the start of really believing in one another and believing we can’t be beat. Playing from behind doesn’t bother us. I think that was the turning point of the season.
Q: Who were some players who surprised you this season?
Green: I thought that Hannah Stephanites stepped up and took on a roll where she could attack the basket and knock down open shots. I moved Kennedi Rooks from the post to the wing and that just showed her versatility of being able to shoot the ball and to put the ball on the floor and score or just post up a guard who is guarding you. Jaliah Jackson, that was big for her to step up and I think she just dominated the post. She knew her role saying, ‘I’m going to rebound. If they pass me the ball around the basket I am going to finish. I’m going to play good defense.’ She blocked a lot of shots. She took our team to another level.
Q: What was your biggest disappointment of the season?
Green: I’ve got to say this to the Millbrook fans, ‘I apologize as a coach that we didn’t win that (championship) game.’ I always say that when you lose something went wrong. Trust me, there have been sleepless nights for me because of that game because I hate getting to a championship game and losing. It’s only happened one other time in my life. I apologize because I should have been able to coach my kids through that situation and get them a victory. That’s just me as a coach feeling that, ‘Hey, I want to win every time I play.’ I have a game plan. I just don’t going into a game not knowing what I want to do. Yes, you have to make adjustments as a coach. I feel I should have made some adjustments and helped them get through that span. I thought the girls played a great game. To be honest with you, I don’t think anybody expected us to win, but us. I’ve got to give the girls credit. They came out and they fought. When they got down, they never gave up. That’s the sign of a good team. I wish I could have had more of an impact and helped them pull that game out.
Q: What is your outlook for next season?
Green: Man, I’m very excited. We’ve got 13 kids coming back. I heard we have a freshman coming in and she’s about 6-2. That finally gives me some height to coach down low. I’m very excited. The girls are already playing travel ball. We’ve got some girls in the weight room. The girls are excited for next year. We’ve just got to stay hungry. I’m really big on talking about staying hungry, staying healthy and staying humble. I always tell the girls about the three H’s. Hopefully we can do those things in the offseason and I think next year will be a very exciting year. We lose Avery, but I think there’s kids ready to step up to the challenge. There’s only one goal and that’s not going to change — to win a state championship. … I’ve received a lot of compliments from coaches around the state about how well we’ve built this program here at Millbrook. People have asked me what I’ve done and what makes the difference. To me, it’s about getting the kids to buy in and believing in what you’re teaching them. … This is probably one of my first years here that I’ve been able to focus on the X’s and O’s. I had my assistant coaches Lew Washington doing skill work with the post players and Cary Bartlett doing skill work with the guards. They did most of the skill work and I just focused on the X’s and O’s. I thought that made a really big difference this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.