As a freshman, Millbrook High School girls’ basketball player Avery O’Roke was asked by one the greatest boys’ basketball players the area has seen to complete a small task.
“My freshman year, Erick Green Jr. had me write down a list of things I wanted to accomplish,” O’Roke recalled. “I wrote down scoring 1,000 points, getting a D-I scholarship and making it to the state championships.”
Four years later, it was mission complete.
O’Roke ticked off the final two things on her list this past season as she led the Pioneers to the Class 4 girls’ title game and earned a scholarship to play with Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology. She also tacked onto her point total and finished with 1,707, good for third on the school’s all-time list.
O’Roke, who led the are in scoring with a 22.4 average, is The Winchester Star’s Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year.
O’Roke’s scoring and defensive pressure were keys to Millbrook’s success this past season as the Pioneers (25-3) went unbeaten in the Class 4 Northwestern District and won a Region 4C title. They advanced to the Class 4 title game before falling 71-67 against King’s Fork, a team that would finish its season with 20 straight wins.
“It was really fun overall,” O’Roke said of her senior campaign. “It was my favorite season out of all of my four years. It was a lot of hard work and just getting through the practices.
“I feel like the team just clicked really well,” she added. “All of our personalities went well together and on top of that we were winning which added on.”
O’Roke, a 5-foot-8 point guard, got used to winning a lot over her Millbrook career. In her three Virginia High School League seasons, the Pioneers amassed a 74-11 mark and advanced to the state quarterfinals (2019), semifinals (2020) and finals. Last season, Frederick County chose not to play in the VHSL season and the Pioneers were 9-0 against a mostly local contingent.
“She had a stellar four-year career here,” Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr., said. “She’s a good kid, a shy little kid when she first came in, but she’s a hard worker. She set herself apart on the defensive end of the ball. She could ball-hawk and give guards trouble. That was her greatest asset her first two or three years.
“And then, she took the scoring role. It’s very unusual that you have a point guard who scores a lot. But if you do have one that can score as well as play good defense and run the offense, hey that’s a blessing. That’s what we had in her.”
This season had its highs and lows for O’Roke, but you would have never known it from the senior who rarely shows emotion on the court.
The Pioneers dropped their second game, falling 55-49 against Tuscarora.
“I think the one thing that actually helped us is when we lost to Tuscarora,” O’Roke said. “Even though that was seen as a bad thing at the time, I really think it made us more focused and ready to fight.”
O’Roke would have a pair of 40-point games in December, but going through the full season was difficult according to Green. “I think she got kind of bored during the season and I get it,” Green said. “She was the best player in the area and sometimes it was a challenge to her, but she was able to keep her composure and stay focused so that she could get through those times.”
Green said he often challenged O’Roke in practice and got back competitive fire from her.
“In practice we would do things in practice just to try to get that competitiveness out of her, especially this year.,” Green said. “Kids would make a basket and I would yell, ‘Avery that was your man.’ She would say, ‘No, it wasn’t,’ but I would say, ‘It was your man. She scored.’ You could see that fire come and she would say, ‘OK, coach.’ The next thing you know she would shut that person down.”
Later in the season, O’Roke was injured in a loss against Loudoun Valley, a game the Pioneers ended up losing. O’Roke had to sit on the bench for four games, which may have been more painful than the injury.
“Not getting to play just sucks,” she said. “I was just cheering the whole time, but it’s like, ‘I want to get out there, too.’”
She returned for a big matchup against Sherando, also unbeaten in the district, that would decide the top seed in the Northwestern Tournament. O’Roke had 24 points in a 52-43 victory.
“It was a little bit difficult because I though I was out of shape the first two games back,” O’Roke said of returning from her injury. “I think I was playing more timid.”
That certainly ended in the postseason. O’Roke averaged 26.5 points in two regional and state playoff games (four games total), including a 30-point effort in a 68-59 overtime win over Pulaski County in the semifinals, entering the title game.
While the championship game result didn’t go as the Pioneers would have hoped, O’Roke took pride in getting a shot at a title.
“It was a really big moment for all of us,” she said. “I don’t think a lot of people were expecting us to get there. I’m proud of everyone.”
Her next big moments will be at NJIT, which went 15-15 overall and 9-8 in the America East Conference this past season. O’Roke knows it will be a big challenge to play at the Division I level and she is training to get stronger because the coach Mike Lane likes to play a switching defense where she could face bigger and stronger players.
“I’m super excited,” O’Roke said. “I’m going to keep working, but I’m nervous, too.”
Green expects O’Roke to be on the floor as a freshman based on what he’s seen during her career.
“Her offensive game grew stronger as the years went on,” he said. “Defensively, she was solid all four years. You couldn’t ask for a better person to put pressure on the basketball. It was fun to watch because she would just frustrate people.”
O’Roke had no idea last week that a banner to commemorate Millbrook’s 1,000-point scorers was going to be already hanging in Casey Gymnasium. Her career total is the latest addition to the list.
“It was a lot of work and I’m proud of myself and my teammates helping me out to get me there,” she said of that 1,000-point goal.
O’Roke also credits her family — parents Eric and Hope O’Roke and brother Reid — for providing a competitive environment. She currently is proud of her three-game winning streak in the board game Risk against them.
“Everyone is competitive,” she said. “My dad played football. He says he was really good and my brother played football in high school. … They always keep me on track and I appreciate that.”
Green says it will be tough not having No. 32 back in the lineup next season.
“I miss her already,” he said. “She is just a good kid. She’s quiet and you know she’s going to do the right thing. You don’t have to worry about her in the classroom. She gets it and what I mean by that she understands, ‘I want to be successful in the classroom, in the community and on the court.’ Those are kids you want to have in your program. I feel very confident saying that she is not only going to be successful in college, but in life because she gets it.”
