Last season certainly proved the area’s girls’ high school basketball players were among the state’s elite.
Millbrook (25-3) came within four points of knocking off King’s Fork for the Class 4 championship and captured Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District titles.
Sherando (20-7) made the program’s first-ever trip to the state tournament, falling by 10 points against a Pulaski County team that took Millbrook to overtime in the state semifinals, and finished runner-up to the Pioneers in the district and the region.
Clarke County (17-10) advanced to the Class 2 quarterfinals, falling in overtime to John Marshall, and was runner-up in Region 2B to state runner-up Luray.
While those teams did suffer some big losses to graduation, all of them have the potential to make deep runs into the postseason.
Despite losing Division I recruit and leading scorer Avery O’Roke (the district, region and Winchester Star Player of the Year), Erick Green may have an even deeper team than he had last year.
The Pioneers return First Team All-State guard/forward Kennedi Rooks, who piled 16.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.9 steals per game. Guard Hannah Stephanites (9.7 ppg, 78 percent free throw shooting) and forward Kaylene Todd (5.6 rpg, 2.6 spg) scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, in the state title game and Jaliah Jackson (8.0 rpg, 1.7 blocks) came on strong at the end of her freshman season to be a force in the paint.
The Pioneers, even with Rooks ailing, got off to a blistering start with a 62-19 romp against Fauquier in their opener. Discounting the COVID season of spring 2021, Green has guided the Pioneers to five state tournament appearances and the title in 2018.
Sherando coach Brooklyn Wilson lost the bulk of her experience inside, but returns three valuable starters. Grace Burke (14.6 ppg) is the area’s premier outside shooter. Her 79 three-point baskets last season nearly doubled the No. 2 total in the area and she dished off 2.7 assists per game. Jaiden Polston is an outstanding all-around player (10.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.1 apg, 2.7 spg) and a top-notch defender and point guard Asia Williams is the top returning area player in assists (3.6).
Freshman Aliza Murray, joined Burke and Polston on the the all-tournament team as the Warriors opened the season with two wins in the Hampshire (W.Va.) tournament.
Last season, James Wood (12-8) knocked off Sherando in regular-season play and fell by two points to the Warriors in the district semifinals.
The Colonels have lost several key starters, but return one of the area’s best all-around player in guard Brynna Nesselrodt (the team’s only senior), who averaged 16.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks and made 76 percent of her free throws. Sanford Silver’s young squad includes Jolie Jenkins, a soccer standout with blazing speed who was a key reserve last season. Nesselrodt (28 points) and Jenkins (16) fueled a 55-37 triumph over Jefferson (W.Va.) in the Colonels’ season-opener.
New coach Katlyn Orndorff has already matched last season’s win total by capturing the season opener. The Judges (1-22) are looking to improve in a tough district. Center Laura Hogan (9.2 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.3 bpg) is a presence inside and Jadyn Washington runs the attack. Newcomer Olivia Jett could provide some needed scoring for the Judges, who are now 1-2.
Regina Downing’s Clarke County squad has the potential to once again be among the state’s elite. The Losing just one senior, the Eagles return a wealth of starters and have a new face that can make a big impact.
Guard Hailey Evans (9.8 ppg, 2.4 spg) and center Keira Rorhbach (7.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.4 spg) highlight the starting lineup which also features guard/forward Willow Oliver. Freshman guard/forward Alainah McKavish is expected to play a big role for the Eagles.
Millbrook
Head coach: Erick Green, seventh season
Last season: 25-3, 11-0 Class 4 Northwestern District. Northwestern District regular season and tournament champion, Region 4C champion, Class 4 runner-up.
Key losses: Avery O’Roke, Lauren Bartlett, Jenna McClung
Key returners: Hannah Stephanites (Sr., G); Kennedi Rooks (Sr., G); Jaliah Jackson (So., C); Kayleen Todd (Sr., F).
Key newcomers: Makayla Owens (Jr., PG), Abby Jones (Jr., G), Valentina Burrill (Jr., F); Kiara Hill (Sr., G); Jada Arrington (So., F), Hailey Williams (Jr. G), Jane Moreland (Fr., C).
Green’s outlook: “With 11 returning players from the state runner-up team, the experience is there to make another run for the state championship. Four starters return and they give the Lady Pioneers a great opportunity to obtain the state championship. I put together maybe the toughest non conference schedule in the school’s history which will challenge and prepare the team for championship run. If the team stays healthy, hungry and humble another state championship banner could be hung in the gym.”
Next game: Monday vs. Loudoun Valley
Sherando
Head coach: Brooklyn Wilson, fourth season
Last year: 20-7, 9-2 Class 4 Northwestern District, Region 4C runner-up; Class 4 quarterfinalist.
Key losses: Ella Carlson; Isabel Hall; Roxie McVeigh; Meghan Harris; Jazmyn Carter; Donna Sampsell
Key returners: Jaiden Polston (Sr., G/F); Grace Burke (Sr., G); Emma Clarke (Sr., F); Asia Williams (Jr., G); Paige McKee (Jr., F); Farren Crist (So., G); Josie Willet (So., G).
Key newcomers: Aliza Murray (Fr., G); Emma Livesay (So., G/F); Averi Thomas (Jr., G); Lia Gannon (Sr., F).
Wilson’s outlook: “We have a solid group of returners, with the addition of some upper and underclassmen. The girls have been working hard in the off season and are ready to build upon the success we experienced last year. We expect to be a strong team within our district. We have several key players returning and have added some additional players that help keep us well-rounded. While we lost some size from last year, we have been improving our speed and scoring options. … Our expectation is to remain near the top of the district throughout the season and get ourselves in a good position to give us an opportunity to make a postseason run when the time comes.”
Next game: Thursday at James Wood
James Wood
Head coach: Sanford Silver, third season
Last season: 12-8, 8-3 Class 4 Northwestern District
Key losses: Aleeya Silver, Gabby Valentinetti, Aubrey Groves, Emma Grace Bursey
Key returnees: Brynna Nesselrodt (Sr., G); Jolie Jenkins (So., G); Josie Russell (So., C); Madison Shirley (So., G); Nayah Edwards (So., G).
Key newcomers: Kierny Prunty (Fr., G); Aubrey Nail (Fr., G); Alyssa Easterday (Fr., F); Mia Fritz (Jr., F).
Silver’s outlook: “We will be young all the way across the board. … Overall we expect to compete no matter how young we are and make a state run and win it in the end. Our current players have some big shoes to fill but we will do everything to have them ready and to finish the fight with a state championship.”
Next game: Tuesday vs. Central
Handley
Head coach: Katlyn Orndorff, first season
Last season: 1-22; 0-12 Class 4 Northwestern District
Key losses: Simeon Robinson.
Key returners: Laura Hogan (Sr., C); Jadyn Washington (Sr., PG); Hannah Yerkie (Sr., PF); Zamia Roe (Sr., SG); Olivia Jett (So., G).
Key newcomers: Cameron Hobson (Fr., SG); Amaya Smith (Fr., PF); Kennedy Boone (Fr., PF); Abby Melester (Fr., PF)
Orndorff’s outlook: “This season we are looking to change the program and be more competitive. I have been impressed with everyone on the team in both preseason and our scrimmage games. Olivia Jett has to me improved both physically and mentally. She has been putting in a lot of work and it will be exciting to watch it pay off this season. Our girls have all been working really hard and we hope to surprise teams in our district with how we are playing.”
Next game: Tuesday vs. Spotswood
Clarke County
Head coach: Regina Downing, 10th season
Last year: 17-10, 10-6 Bull Run District, Region 2B runner-up; Class 2 quarterfinalist
Key losses: Ellie Brumback
Key returnees: Willow Oliver (Sr., G/F); Hailey Evans (Sr., G/F); Emma Nelson (Sr., G/F); Keira Rohrbach (Sr., G/F).
Key newcomers: Alainah McKavish (Fr., G/F).
Downing’s outlook: “We have four seniors that have stepped in and set the atmosphere for the underclassman. Bringing eight experienced players back helps us tremendously. I think that we should be among the top teams in the district. The young ladies have worked hard during the off season and they are looking forward to the season. The team has committed to working harder on the defensive end and I expect our defense to improve. As usual, we will look to play an aggressive man-to-man defense with some zone mixed in. We will rely heavily on our defense and hope to use it to transition into early offensive scoring. On the offensive end, I think that we will shoot the ball better. We have been working on getting the best shot available within our offensive plays as well as driving the ball to the basket. We shot a lot over the offseason and we are hoping that it improves our scoring this year. We turned the ball over way too much last year. Hopefully we can cut our turnovers down and take care of the basketball. This year’s focus is to work hard on defense and be patient on offense. If we are able accomplish this on a nightly basis, we should have a successful season.”
Next game: Tuesday vs. Skyline
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.