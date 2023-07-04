Based on her 5-foot stature alone, Millbrook High School’s Kinsey Knox wouldn’t be considered an intimidating presence on the tennis court.
But if you were a Class 4 Northwestern District opponent on the other side of the net, you’d probably beg to differ from that assessment.
Every time a district foe went up against the Pioneers’ No. 1 in singles, that opponent ended up congratulating Knox on another victory.
Knox completed the incredible feat of having never lost a district singles match by capturing her third consecutive title this spring and is an easy choice to repeat as The Winchester Star’s Girls’ Tennis Player of the Year.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Knox could not compete in her freshman season for the Pioneers. But once she got onto the court, no district opponent could find a way to beat her. While several matches were close, Knox always found a way to put up a point on the scoreboard for Millbrook.
Her dominance came in an era where the Handley and Sherando teams routinely dominated the district standings and had squads that made deep regional and state runs.
“I never thought that would happen,” Knox said of her district winning streak. “We all play like so close and it could be anybody’s win on any other day.”
“That’s just totally incredible,” Millbrook coach Jenny Russell said of Knox’s feat. “I’m really proud of her and happy for her. She’s always nervous before every single match, not matter who she was playing. I was always pretty confident in her. It was awesome to see her accomplish that and finish out her senior season undefeated.”
Knox is very familiar with some of her toughest opponents. In addition to school play, Knox said she often plays with Sherando’s Michaela Koch and Handley’s Sarina Parikh at the Stonebrook Club.
“As I got better, they both got way better as well,” Knox said. “We were pretty much all on the same level and pushing each other to be the best that we possibly could.”
Knox had to beat both of them to complete her three-peat. She knocked off Parikh 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals before facing Koch in a rematch of the 2022 title match. Koch had leads in each set before Knox rebounded to win 6-4, 6-4.
“I can rally for a really long time, so I feel like I just out-rallied Michaela in that final because she was hitting great winners,” Knox said of the match. “I think I’m pretty quick on the baseline so I can track down a bunch of shots as well. I think just having my team there cheering for me also helped a lot. Knowing that I could get three district wins, I was like I have to win this one to make it three.”
Knox said that she had to make adjustments during the match to overcome Koch.
“She was starting to hit really hard on the baseline, so I started lobbing it a little so that she couldn’t get as much power on it,” Knox said. “I was also hitting it short so she had to run in, stuff like that.”
Russell said that Knox’s strength not only comes in how she hits the ball, but how she thinks through a match and has a desire to succeed.
“I’ve definitely seen a lot of growth in her mental game,” Russell said. “I was proud of her this year being able to hold her own, especially going against these tougher opponents and being able to keep her cool despite whoever seemingly was cheering against her and making a lot of noise from the other side. She has stepped up in being able to keep her head about her when she’s playing.”
Knox says there’s no doubt she’s developed since first playing for the Pioneers. “I’m probably like 10 times better,” she said. “I can actually move the ball and hit with pace. I’m way more consistent than I was sophomore year.”
But Knox said her success wouldn’t be where it is at now without her teammates. She values those friendships made over her four years with the program.
“I think it’s really important because if you have good friends on the team,” she said. “When they are done with their matches they come and cheer for you. It makes you want to play better and have more fun. You make life-long friendships, too. So, it’s important to me.”
Russell said that Knox has been a great teammate.
“For a lot of people it might seem intimidating to have someone as strong of a player as she is on the team, but she really was a friend and a huge supporter of all of the girls on the team,” Russell said. “She had strong relationships with everyone and I think everyone on the team respected her, looked up to her and had a true friend and even beyond that also everyone she played. She had great sportsmanship. She was kind and made friends with whoever she was playing, too.”
Russell believes that will make Knox’s next step a smooth transition. Knox is headed to Virginia-Wise in the fall to play tennis.
“She’ll do really well competition-wise and she’s easy to get along with,” Russell said. “I think she will be a great addition to their team.”
Knox is certainly looking forward to the next step in her career. She knows it will be a step up in competition, but she is ready for the challenge.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “I’m excited to see the different playing styles and levels and to just hit with people who are a whole lot better than me and can make me better.”
Knox has seen some of that kind of competition as she has advanced to Region 4C play over the last three years. She’s gone 1-3 in regional singles action, falling on all three occasions to Loudoun County’s Vivian Lun. This season, Lun lost in the regional final to Broad Run’s Izzy Rotaru, who went on to win the state title in singles and doubles.
“Once we got into region, it’s just a whole different level than it is in our district,” Knox said. “It’s tough.”
Knox says she’s working on her net game this summer and is looking forward to joining her new teammates, many of whom are international players. Her goal is to make the Top 3 by the time she is a senior.
She will major in elementary education with the hopes of becoming a teacher. “My mom is a librarian at a middle school and I volunteer at Redbud [Run Elementary] all of the time,” Knox said. “I just love working with the kids.”
When she looks back at her career at Millbrook, Knox has many memories that stick out.
“Definitely winning [district] doubles my junior year with Amanda [Dalton],” she said. “Obviously my [district] singles wins, they are all very memorable. And just like the team this past year, they were all so much fun. We all got along so well with each other.”
She also is appreciative of her parents Bill and Wendy rooting her on in her matches.
Russell said Knox certainly will be missed.
“She’s been a great player to have on the team,” Russell said. “Obviously, she’s an incredible athlete, but she’s also a really strong leader in our program. She’s been a great captain and mentor to a lot of the younger players.”
And the 5-foot dynamo may have set a standard that may take a long time to equal or surpass.
“She’s definitely set a standard of excellence, something the other girls can look up to and hope for themselves, too,” Russell said. “She’s really done an incredible job and it’s something I don’t know if anyone else will be able to accomplish anytime in the near future. She’s been an incredible asset to the program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.