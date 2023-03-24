Despite coaching one of the most successful girls’ basketball programs in the state, Millbrook High School’s Erick Green Sr. said he thought a couple of years ago about taking a head boys’ job at another school.
Having coached boys’ AAU teams up until about five years ago, Green believed there was a challenge to be had at the boys’ level.
As it turns out, he doesn’t have to leave Millbrook at all to get that opportunity.
With Pioneer boys’ coach Steve Grubbs stepping away to spend more time with his young family, Green moved over to fill that opening. The move was announced in a news release by the school on Friday.
Green led the Millbrook girls’ program to a 158-20 record over seven seasons. His 2018 team went 28-0 and captured the Class 4 title. The Pioneers advanced to the 2022 state finals and were state semifinalists in 2017 and 2022. During each of his six full seasons (the 2021 season was limited by a COVID-19 decision by Frederick County schools), Green’s teams shared a piece of either the district (or conference) regular-season or tournament titles, or both. Green’s squad also won three regional titles.
“I’ve done what I could do for the girls’ program,” Green said in a phone interview on Friday afternoon. “I think the program is up and running and has been successful. Whoever steps into into that role will have some good quality players. I think the success will continue.
"I felt like over the years I was able to change the way girls’ basketball has been played in this area. I kind of turned up the pace a little bit and got people to understand good pressure defense and changed the way the game has been played. I’m hoping I can do the same thing with the boys.”
Green said that because the Millbrook boys’ and girls’ teams often played in separate places over the years that he did not get a chance to see a lot of the boys’ games, but he’s confident he’s inheriting a solid program.
“I know Coach Grubbs and he did a good job with the boys,” Green said. “I know they were well prepared. Now it’s just about the way I want them to do things and for them to understand, “This is why I do that this way or that way.’”
And like the girls’ program he ran, Green wants the boys to play at breakneck speed from the opening tip until the final buzzer.
“My philosophy has always been ‘32 minutes of hell,’” Green said. “That isn’t changing. We’re going to apply pressure and push the pace. We’re just going to get after you for 32 minutes.”
Green says he likes the challenge of starting over, but knows he’ll face some new twists.
“I know one thing I probably will struggle with at first — when I had the girls, most of them only played basketball,” he said. “With the boys, about half the program is two- and three-sport athletes. We’re not going to have that time to teach them my system for the period of time that I know it takes to get a true understanding and know what we’re trying to do. It’s going to take awhile, but we are going to get there. It will pan out in the end. I’m excited and hopefully the kids are excited. We’re trying to do some great things at Millbrook.”
Green said he’s ready to dive in deep in the area rivalries and he considers Class 4 one of the state’s toughest classes.
“I’m looking forward to the rivals that the boys have, especially with Handley,” he said. “There’s always a good rival there. I’m looking forward to the James Wood and Sherando matchups. It’s going to be fun. Like I said, it may take awhile to get them to where I want them to be.
“We’ve got to work a little harder, but we’re coming for that No. 1 spot. We want to put everybody on notice that we’re coming, but it’s going to be awfully hard work.”
Green, a five-time Winchester Star Coach of the Year, says he leaves the girls’ programs with wonderful memories of players who exemplified what it meant to work hard.
“I appreciate every girl that ever played in the program,” he said. “They came in and gave 100 percent. What I asked those girls to do over the years was probably totally different than any other high school girls’ coach had asked kids to do. I pushed them. I made them practice like boys would practice. We tried to get them into the best shape possible and teach them a style of basketball that was totally different than was in our area with the pace and the pressure. I appreciate the hard work that each and every girl who came to Millbrook and played for me put in. I appreciate all of their effort and hard work.
“There were a lot of memorable times, winning the state championship, all of the district and regional championships. It was fun.”
Grubbs said he also will miss the great memories of coaching his players, but with Adeline (5), Ben (3) and Charlotte (born in January) now was the time to move on.
“Every year my wife (Genevieve) and I talk about it, just because basketball is such a year-round sport, between the games, the offseason, the spring, the summer, the fall,” Grubbs said. “We just had a little discussion and decided it's time to take a little time away. It will be time to spend with my family and I’m very excited by that.”
Still, Grubbs, who was an assistant coach and head junior varsity coach before taking over as head coach in the 2019-20 season, said it wasn’t an easy decision to step away. He led the Pioneers to the Class 4 semifinals in his first season and they had the best district record in the regular-season in 2021-22. Millbrook was 12-12 this past season with seven losses by two points or less.
“I love basketball,” the 2020 Star Coach of the Year said. “I’ve been around it since I was four years old, whether from playing or coaching and I’m 34 now. So for the last 30 years, it’s been a major part of my life. I’m definitely going to miss that aspect of being in the gym and working with kids and helping them accomplish their goals. The games are always so fun with strategy and making your adjustments, the crowd and everything that goes into it. It’s great to see the kids win and lose and all of the emotions that go with it.
“I’m definitely going to miss a lot of the aspects of it, but what I’m going to gain with my family being able to have a trip around Thanksgiving or having some extended days around Christmas time with them … I’m very excited for that aspect of it.”
Grubbs (49-35 in four seasons) said he leaves with a treasure trove of wonderful moments.
“Over those seven years, there’s a lot of memories that I can look back to that just stick out vibrantly in my mind,” he said. “That first season as a head coach — with Tyson Stewart, Jordan Jackson, Taralle Hayden, Julien Hagerman, Ben Oates — with that group, I had them from when they were freshmen all of the way through. That Halifax game (a 61-58 win in the state quarterfinals), there was so much emotion in that one. It was such a back-and-forth game.
“And this year, the Liberty game we were down 16 points with two minutes left. That comeback to tie it and to win it [69-65] in overtime, that’s something that sticks out. I’m glad I have the film because honestly I don’t think I’d believe it if I was told about it later.”
Grubbs, a social studies teacher at the high school, says he looks forward to taking his family to a game and being able to walk away after the final buzzer has sounded with no responsibilities. He believes the program is in good hand with Green.
“They’re getting a great coach,” he said. “Obviously his record and his résumé speaks for itself. Hopefully everything continues. I’m a huge fan of Millbrook and always will be.”
Millbrook coordinator of student activities TJ Rohrbaugh said in Friday’s news release that an immediate search has begun for a new girls’ basketball coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.