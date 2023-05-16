WINCHESTER — The Handley boys’ soccer team knows the deal.
Unfortunate circumstances have forced the Judges to win the Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament to advance to regional play.
Handley took that first step Tuesday, rolling to a 4-1 triumph over defending district champion Millbrook in the quarterfinals at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium.
The fourth-seeded Judges (9-7-1), who got a pair of goals from Jonathan Romero, will travel to top-seeded Fauquier on Thursday in the semifinals.
Because of five forfeit losses during the regular season, Handley entered the tournament having to win to keep its season alive.
“I try to take it away from them,” Handley coach Cosmo Balio said of the pressure to win the tournament. “We talk a lot about taking care of business on our own. The season has been an interesting one where they couldn’t control what happened to them. There’s been a couple of [non-district] teams who have been able to beat us on the field, but we’re feeling pretty good where we’re at in the district.”
“We don’t feel the pressure at all,” Romero said. “We’re the best team in the district. We’re confident. We don’t let anything bring us down.”
Handley, who had a pair of one-goal decisions against the Pioneers during the regular season, wasted no time getting on the scoreboard thanks to an outstanding individual effort from Romero.
On a long pass that bounced high off the turf, Romero used his height and strength to his advantage. Romero outfought two defenders, he flicked the ball to his head and pushed it forward and when Pioneers’ keeper Brandt Upson came out to challenge the Handley senior headed the bounce over Upson for the score at the 35:47 mark.
“I saw it coming toward me so I had to put some effort to it,” said Romero. “Once I got it, I just did myself. I didn’t even think about it. … I saw [Upson] and then I headed it.”
“It was a great ball in from our back line, but that was a personal effort to be able to bring the ball down and finish it,” Balio said of Romero’s goal.
Dash Fitzsimmons said the early goal was just what the Judges were hoping to get.
“It was huge. That’s what we needed,” Fitzsimmons said. “We’re a team that builds off that energy. With that energy from his goal we just kept stepping it up. … After that goal it was the best feeling ever.”
The Judges would control the better part of the first half, but Millbrook began putting on pressure in the final 20 minutes. The Pioneers couldn’t get off a shot that was challenging to Handley keeper Owen Turnbull.
Handley then got a big goal in the final seconds of the half. Jag Fitzsimmons threaded a pass to Romero who beat one defender and then was fouled by Upson near the goal mouth. Dash Fitzsimmons took the ensuing penalty kick and buried it in the upper right corner of the goal to make the score 2-0. Just seconds after the ensuing kickoff the official blew the whistle to end the half.
“Their PK was kind of just a shot to the chest for them,” Millbrook coach Rhonda Cottino said. “The momentum was kind of coming our way for a few minutes, but what are you going to do?”
The Pioneers came out of the break and nearly scored. Turnbull was able to deflect a long high shot away from the goal mouth.
The Judges weathered the storm and finally tacked on another insurance goal. Getting a pass in the middle, Romero hit Elmer Sanchez-Hernandez running down the right side. Sanchez-Hernandez centered the ball back and Romero scored from point-blank range in front.
“I just tried to stay calm,” Romero said. “I’ve failed many times like that.”
“I think Romero had his best game so far,” Balio said. “It’s good in the postseason to have one of your leaders do that.”
Millbrook never quit and finally got on the board with 11:17 on the clock. Tyler Mallen won a scramble in front of the net and buried the shot.
The two-goal deficit was short-lived as Handley’s Ramon Diaz-Guzman scored on a blast a little more than a minute later.
“They played well. It was no surprise there,” Cottino said of Handley. “They really should be the one seed this year.
“It was not our best game,” Cottino added on her team’s play Tuesday. “Overall, I was happy with our fight until the last minute. It’s hard to come back from a deficit like that and it’s hard to keep your head up and play until the final whistle, so I’m happy with that.”
The Judges move on to face Fauquier, who they beat on the field 6-2 and 5-1 before having to forfeit one of those wins. “We’re going to test their goalie,” Balio said. “He gave up 11 goals and we’re going to test them early.”
Tuesday’s win was a good first step.
“This gives us a lot of confidence,” Dash Fitzsimmons said. “We’ve played them [the Falcons] well at their place and won 5-1. We know we can definitely do it.”
