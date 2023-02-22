WINCHESTER — Prior to Tuesday’s matchup, Handley boys’ basketball coach Zach Harrell-Zook needed only one finger to count the number of players he had on the roster with Region 4C tournament experience.
Emerson Fusco was that lone player as the Judges tackled Loudoun County, last year’s state runner-up, at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium in the regional semifinals.
But when the game counted the most, the inexperienced Handley players looked more like the veterans. The Judges outscored the Captains 25-14 over the final five minutes to pull away to a 69-60 triumph, clinch a Class 4 quarterfinal berth and a shot for the regional title at Tuscarora at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Freshman Kyren Oglesby scored 10 points in the final quarter and Fusco had nine of his game-high 26 to cap a night in which he went 11 of 11 from the foul line.
“I love to play in these atmospheres all of the time,” said Oglesby, who joined the Judges in January after transferring from Virginia Academy in Ashburn. “I love doing big things and helping my team to get the win. … I’ve been playing big games all of my life. I don’t really get nervous whenever I’m playing.”
The outstanding final period capped a comeback from a 28-20 halftime deficit.
“We were down eight to last year’s state runner-up who returned the majority of their roster,” said Harrell-Zook. “To come back and win the second half by 17 points and win it the way we did was unbelievable. It’s a testament to the resilience and the character as players and the culture of our team.”
Trailing, Handley outscored Loudoun County 19-7 in the third quarter (which featured a bizarre incident) to take a 39-35 lead into the final period.
Loudoun County fought back, taking a 46-44 lead on Braxton Griffin’s 3-pointer with 5:18 to go, but Handley immediately responded with a 9-0 run to take the lead for good. Fusco’s coast-to-coast drive that resulted in a three-point play capped the outburst in which Oglesby, Miller and Kaplan Ambrose all had baskets.
After Jack West nailed a 3-pointer against Handley’s zone, the Judges got a putback from Miller and a 3-pointer from Oglesby off a feed from Fusco and the lead ballooned to 58-49 with 2:06 left.
“I didn’t feel as comfortable in the first half,” said Miller, who scored eight of his 11 points after the halftime break and finished with 10 rebounds. “In the second, I was thinking this could be my last game with my senior friends so it was time to step it up and lock in for them.”
Loudoun County would claw back to within 62-58 with 1:17 to go, but would get no closer. Leading 64-60 with 41 seconds to go, the Judges got a free throw, a layup from Brian Trammel after Fusco broke the Captains' press and appropriately two more fouls shots from Fusco with 15.5 to go.
“I’ve never went 100 percent I don’t think, unless it was like 2-for-2,” chuckled Fusco, who has struggled at the line at times this season. “Not like that the whole game. I was super locked in.”
The Judges as a team made 17 of 21 attempts, while Loudoun County, which is renowned for its foul shooting, went 9 of 18.
“The goal is always to be at your best in February,” said Harrell-Zook of the Judges’ free-throw shooting. “I’m glad that’s where we are. This team has grown and we’ve done it together.”
Harrell-Zook said he was very happy to get the triumph, which extends the Judges’ season for at least two more games in a pressure-packed environment.
“For these underclassmen, I really wanted to get this game because I want them to get a taste of what we want to get back to every year from here on out and that’s the state tournament,” he said.
For the first half of Tuesday’s contest that state bid looked to be going the other way.
West had 12 first-half points and the Captains’ offense, which features multiple back-door cuts that are designed to catch a defender napping, was working.
“If you just sit back and let Loudoun County run its stuff all game long, they are going to pick you apart,” Harrell-Zook said. “It’s going to be like a Champions Productions clinic. We had to make some adjustments. We had to take the West kid completely away. Just deny him and sit on the back doors.”
To do that, the Judges sent out tenacious defender Kaplan Ambrose, who was able to slow down the prolific Jordan Tapscott in the Judges’ Class 4 Northwestern District tournament title win.
Ambrose did the job in the third quarter as the Judges rallied following a weird incident. While play was at the opposite end, a fan ran out of the lobby and onto the court. He was tackled, handcuffed and led out by the police officers providing security.
Ambrose then went about handcuffing West, who had just two points in the period and did not score in the fourth quarter until less than three minutes remained. West finished with 24, 10 coming in the final 2:48.
“Exactly what I said was, ‘Go treat him like Tapscott,’” Harrell-Zook said of his instructions to Ambrose. “I said we are not going to double off the ball because they have shooters everywhere. We can’t react quick enough for that.”
“All of the other players, I feel like they work off of No. 2 when they come off of sets and stuff like that,” Fusco said of West. “All they did was turn to No. 2 and hope for the best and hope he would give them something. Kaplan just shut him down.”
Jaevon Brisco netted nine points on three 3-pointers before missing most of the second half with foul troubles. Handley actually had a 6-4 edge in 3-pointers against the Captains, an excellent outside shooting team. Fusco also had five assists.
Joey Fitzpatrick and Griffin added 11 points each for Loudoun County, which finished 19-7.
The Judges (17-10) now know they can win a region title and regardless of what happens against Tuscarora (22-4) on Thursday, they are still alive in the state tournament.
“It means a lot,” Miller said of the state berth. “That was one of my goals this season, to make sure we went to states. We’re doing it.”
“It’s big,” said Fusco, who started on a Judges team that lost in the state title game in the COVID-shortened 2021 season. “My sophomore year we went and we ended up losing. I hope we can change history.”
“It means everything because I think the kids have worked hard enough to get there,” Harrell-Zook said. “I want them to feel and see the rewards that come from hard work and putting everything you can into something. I’m happy for them.”
