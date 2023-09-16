WINCHESTER — It may sound a little cliché to say a football game was decided by inches.
But, that’s literally what made the difference in Handley’s clash against Brentsville on Saturday at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium.
The Judges came up a foot short of possibly tying the contest in the final minutes. And one play after Handley narrowly missed a safety, Tigers quarterback Caleb Alexander threw a 99-yard pass to Charles McCullough to clinch a 21-7 triumph.
Alexander tossed three touchdown passes, two to McCullough, and completed 21 of 28 passes for 326 yards.
“We had a good chance to tie the game and we come up an inch short,” said Handley coach Jake Smith, whose squad fell to 1-3. “That’s tough to swallow, but I thought our kids played really hard and made a lot of positive steps today. We’ll be back at the grind on Monday.”
The Judges trailed 14-7 at the half and with the help of a blocked field goal by Jaishaun Offutt and another fourth-quarter field goal miss by the Tigers had a chance to get even in the final minutes.
Starting at its 20 with 7:19 to go, the Judges methodically began working down the field against the Tigers, who fell 21-14 in overtime against Millbrook on Monday. Josiah Johnson had four carries for 37 yards and the Judges took advantage of a defensive holding penalty to push the ball to first-and-goal from the 10.
Langston White sacked Handley quarterback Christian Metzger for a six-yard loss on first down and after a short run and an incompletion the Judges faced fourth-and-goal from the 14. Metzger rolled a little to his right and found Manno Lusca at the goal line, but the throw was low and Lusca had to go down to catch it and he touched the ground no more than a foot short of the goal line, which turned the ball over on downs with 1:20 remaining.
The Tigers ran on first down and according to the far official the ball barely crossed the goal line to avoid a safety. With the Judges crowding the line of scrimmage again, Alexander tossed a slant to McCullough and the freshman spun out of a tackle and raced up the right sidelines for the score that made it 21-7 with 57 seconds to go.
Alexander completed passes to six different receivers during the game, including eight for 122 yards to Tyler Owens and four for 133 yards to McCullough.
“It’s really nice having those guys out there and being able to trust in them in a big moment,” Alexander said. “When we’re down with 99 yards to go, I can throw a slant and [McCullough] can house it, that’s nice.”
The late touchdown put a sour ending on a game in which the Handley defense rebounded from giving up 44 and 55 points in two previous losses. After giving up 50 against Kettle Run last week, the Judges made changes this week. They held the Tigers, a very good running team, to 105 yards on 27 carries. Alexander’s passing totals were obviously enhanced by the final TD.
“I thought defensively our kids played really well,” Smith said. “We made some adjustments this week and the kids played really hard. They did a great job out there. That last one at the end of the game, we were just trying to sell out. There wasn’t a lot of time left and we were in man coverage. That stuff happens. Outside of that, they played extremely well. The played really hard and I’m proud of that effort.”
The defense was put in a tough spot from the opening kickoff. Nico Orlando returned the boot 57 yards to the Judges’ 27. On third down from the 11, Alexander lofted a ball to McCullough in the right corner of the end zone to make it 7-0.
The Judges responded with a drive and had first down at the Brentsville 37, but they never recovered from a first-down penalty and turned the ball over on downs.
On Handley’s next possession, Hassan Akanbi broke loose for a 76-yard run, but the Tigers’ Blake Fletcher chased him down at the 10. On the next play, the Judges picked up a personal foul and again couldn't recover from the penalty.
Handley started at the Brentsville 46 on its third possession, but had to punt. That Lusca punt was downed at the 1, but the Tigers would go 99 yards. Alexander went 5-for-6 in the march and found Owens wide open behind the secondary for a 42-yard TD with 3:37 left in the half.
Handley finally got on the board following a nice kickoff return from Lusca to the Brentsville 47. The Judges made the march all on the ground, though the final play was designed as a pass. On fourth-and-4 from the 8, Metzger scrambled away from a rush, cut left and dove into the left corner of the end zone with 23 seconds left. Josh Newcome’s extra point made it 14-7 at the half.
The Judges had the ball inside Brentsville territory twice in the second half before the final drive, including once at the 25 after a 50-yard interception return by Patrick Burks.
“We moved the ball up and down the field all day long and then every time we’d get the ball in plus-territory or in the end zone, we’d have either a mental error or penalty,” Smith said. “When you get behind the sticks, it makes it tough. We didn’t convert on fourth down at all today. That stuff comes back to haunt you.
“When you move the ball down in plus-territory and the red zone, you should come away with some points and we didn’t. That’s on me. I need to to a better job.”
The Brentsville defense did an excellent job in coverage, especially Owens who blanketed Handley’s dangerous Breylon Miller throughout the contest.
“They have some real good athletes in the back half who were taking a lot of stuff away that we like to do in the passing game,” Smith said. “We had success moving the ball. We sometimes just have to get out of our own way and I need to do a better job to make sure we’re ready to play.”
“Our defense is great,” Alexander said. “I’m so proud of them. They stepped up. On offense, we didn’t execute like we wanted to, but the defense giving up just seven points, I love it. That just shows during the season that we can go down and somebody is going to step up on that defense.”
Akanbi had eight carries for 100 yards to pace the Judges, while Lusca had 11 carries for 59 yards and Johnson had 11 for 51. Carson Green, Destin Smith and Logan Vollmers had standout games along the Handley defensive line.
The Judges are back in action on Friday at local rival James Wood (2-2) at 7 p.m.
“You let it sting a little bit and on Monday you have to refocus,” Smith said of Saturday’s loss. “We have a crosstown rival coming up on Friday night and we’re going to their place.”
