WINCHESTER — Two games down and the Handley football team has yet to be tested.
The Judges are averaging 42 points per game and their defense has given up just one touchdown as Handley has humbled Gainesville (42-7) and Harrisonburg (42-6).
This week may provide some stiffer competition as the Judges travel away from the friendly confines of James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium on Friday night. Spotswood is off to its first 2-0 start since 2019 and will be looking to avenge a 48-6 rout at the hands of the Judges last season.
Handley coach Dan Jones got a chance to see the Trailblazers in their season-opener, a 23-21 come-from-behind triumph against East Rockingham. Spotswood followed that up with a 34-7 romp against William Monroe last week.
“They’re very good,” Jones said of Dale Shifflett’s team. “They throw the ball well. They’re tough-nosed kids. They don’t give up. They play four quarters. They won a game with a minute left. They were up big, went down and came back and won. They dominated last week and their coach does a great job. They’re just a quality program.”
In the season opener, Spotswood lost a 17-8 lead against East Rockingham in the fourth quarter, but won on Elliott Brown’s 38-yard TD pass to Aidan Grefe with 1:07 remaining. Brown and Grefe also combined for another 27-yard scoring strike in that contest.
“When you pull a game out like that, the experience is great,” Jones said. “It shows the kids that they can win no matter what happens. … They responded the next week with a four-quarter domination and it’s going to be a battle on Friday.”
Against William Monroe, running back James Stowe was the offensive star. Stowe rushed for 126 yards on 19 carries and scored all five of the Trailblazers’ TDs. Spotswood had 231 yards rushing and Brown was 7 of 10 for 77 yards.
How is Spotswood different from the team that went 2-8 last fall, including the lopsided loss to Handley?
“They’re older,” Jones said. “They have a lot of kids back from last year. They kind of took it on the chin last year and they’ve come back with a purpose. … They’ve definitely improved and shown that they’ve got experience now. They know what it takes to win.”
Handley has started off the season very balanced on offense. Led by Emerson Fusco (14 carries, 134 yards, 3 TDs), the Judges are averaging 225 yards per game on the ground. Handley also averages 150 yards per game in the air. Quarterback Davion Butler has thrown for three touchdowns, including a pair to tight end Breylon Miller.
“He read the field well and he actually threw some great balls,” Jones said of Butler. “That was a big improvement for him. Like I’ve said, his arm strength improving has given him confidence, but he actually saw what they were giving us and took advantage of it.”
Handley’s defense has forced seven turnovers (five on interceptions) and has allowed just 34.5 yards per game on the ground.
Handley will play its first road game this season and Jones hopes that should not be a major adjustment as the Judges make their first-ever football trip to Penn Laird.
“Both of our scrimmages were away, so we have that experience of travel which I like,” Jones said. “We try to schedule our scrimmages away when our first two games are at home and vice versa to get the experience so that when it’s game time it’s not new to us. It’s a new program for us and we’ve never been there. It will be a little different.”
Jones hopes to see some of the same things the Judges have shown so far as they hope to hit 3-0.
“We have just got to keep improving,” he said. “If we block more of the right people, keep gap sound on defense, keep running the ball and when mistakes occur take advantage of them and limit our mistakes, I think we’ve got a good chance.”
